Around this time five years ago, the Penn Manor football team was getting ready to play Cedar Cliff in Ireland. The Comets were supposed to receive a pre-game pep talk from Pro Football Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson. It never happened.

So on the opening drive of the second half, leading 20-6, Penn Manor dialed up an inside zone rushing play for junior running back Jamal McCaskell, who was making his first career varsity start. The played called for McCaskell to go up the middle. Instead, McCaskell took the handoff, cut outside, found a crease and went 36 yards for a touchdown. The score ended up being the game-winner in the Comets’ eventual 27-20 victory.

After the McCaskell TD, then Penn Manor head coach Todd Mealy approached his running back on the Comets’ sideline.

“Jamal, you usually do things by the book,” Mealy said. “What made you make that cut?”

“Coach, Eric Dickerson stood us up before the game,” McCaskell said. “I had to make him notice me.”

McCaskell was part of a crowded Penn Manor backfield in 2014, and thus had big expectations for a breakout senior campaign in 2015. But that summer before his senior year, McCaskell was diagnosed with lupus, an autoimmune disease where the body attacks its own immune system and organs. It kept him out of action for most of that fall season.

Roughly four years after his initial diagnosis, McCaskell died in June as a result of complications caused by the disease. He was 21.

This Friday, McCaskell will be remembered in a ceremony prior to the Comets’ home opener with Dallastown.

'He wanted to do right'

McCaskell lived in the Dallastown School District in York Country through his sophomore year.

“He was a good player all the way through,” former Dallastown coach Kevin Myers said recently. “People talk about his work ethic, smile on his face, he wanted to do right by people.”

He did right by Mealy when, after the coach announced he was stepping down as Penn Manor’s coach to pursue a doctorate degree, McCaskell informed Mealy he was changing his jersey number at Penn Manor from No. 33 to No. 1, because No. 1 was the same number Mealy wore in his playing days.

Or how, in Week Eight of the 2014 season when several Warwick and Penn Manor players were injured during the course of action, McCaskell placed his hand on the leg of a Warwick player in a postgame prayer and whispered, “We really mean it when we say that we wish your friend the best in his recovery.”

Or how when Mealy pulled McCaskell aside and told him he’s not expected to shoulder the load against Cedar Crest in the 2014 regular season finale after several injuries to his teammates.

“Football comes with a dark side,” McCaskell said to Mealy. “But football always comes back to those first days of three-a-days, when everyone who stuck with it did something he once imagined was impossible. So now, and in the future, what immediately looked impossible had to be looked at again and attempted anyway: that when trying to cope through those uncontrollable circumstances, there is a team of people that can support one another through hardship.”

McCaskell did all he could to spur the Comets, rushing for 179 yards on 29 carries and four TDs, but Penn Manor lost to Cedar Crest, 43-28.

Love for football

McCaskell tried to return to football at Hudson Valley (New York) Community College. But he eventually pulled himself out of spring practice in 2016, telling his father that he was just having too much discomfort.

He moved with some of his former Penn Manor classmates to West Virginia University, where the football dream remained alive in his mind.

“He was hanging out with West Virginia football players,” Tim McCaskell said. “He was trying to network so when he thought he was ready to play he would have the opportunity.”

The opportunity never came. As the disease progressed, McCaskell moved back home last November. He lived just eight more months.

Mealy, now in his second season as the Lancaster Catholic head coach, recently offered Tim McCaskell an assistant coaching position with the Crusaders.

“I just wasn’t ready,” Tim McCaskell said. “I still don’t know if I’m ready.”

It’s why McCaskell said this Friday’s pregame ceremony at Penn Manor to recognize Jamal will be bittersweet.

“I love the fact they’re doing all of this but it’s going to be tough,” Tim McCaskell said. “Football is something my son loved with every fiber of his being. I’m honored they’re doing this for him.”