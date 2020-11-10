Evan Singleton stands 6-feet, 6-inches tall. He weighs 350 pounds. He wears a size 17 shoe. And he can take a dumbbell with a weight equivalent to an average man and lift it from the floor to above his head.

With one hand.

With ease.

“That’s cardio for me,” Singleton said.

Singleton, a 2011 Penn Manor alum, said that last week while taking a break in the middle of a workout at McMillan’s Training Systems, a 9,000-square foot warehouse with a Manheim Township address located just outside Lancaster city. It’s here Singleton has been training about 20 to 24 hours a week — anywhere from three to five hours a day, five days a week — for the better part of the last two years.

This week, Singleton is in Florida, where he’ll make his debut in the annual World’s Strongest Man competition. He qualified after winning the 2019 Giants Live North American Open last August. His rise in the profession has been meteoric.

“When it comes to strongman, it takes some guys a solid five to 10 years to get to this level,” Singleton said. “And I did it in two (years).”

Some might mistake Singleton’s confidence for cockiness.

“If you don’t know him,” McMillan’s owner Rick McMillan said, “you probably don’t like him until you get to know him, because of his intensity. But he’s a kid at heart.”

Which explains Singleton’s nickname — “T-Rex.”

“I’m a big fan of the original ‘Jurassic Park’ movie,” Singleton said. “I was always fascinated with dinosaurs. Paleontology is a passion of mine. T-Rex has always been my favorite dinosaur.”

At birth, Singleton weighed 13 pounds and measured 24 inches long. In his senior year of high school, he won a District Three Class 3A bronze medal as a wrestler in the heavyweight division.

“I was always big,” he said. “People always called me as big as a dinosaur.”

Two years ago, Singleton had the skeleton hands of a T-Rex tattooed on his middle and index fingers. He also sometimes wears a necklace with a T-Rex skull. At competitions, he gives out T-Rex stuffed animals to kids.

He would not have imagined himself doing that just a handful of years ago after a fallout with WWE, his dream of being a pro wrestler having dissipated.

“I fell into a little bit of depression and anxiety,” Singleton said. “I wasn’t able to do anything. My dieting was nonexistent. I ate junk food. I ballooned up to 385 pounds of unhealthy weight. Not lifting. Not dieting. Nothing.”

A very low point

After high school, Singleton said he could have continued his amateur wrestling career at Rutgers University. Instead, he turned it down to pursue professional wrestling.

“I drove to Philly three or four times a week to practice,” Singleton said. “I never wrestled in front of a live crowd. Somebody who was friends with the past talent relations guy for WWE saw me and said, ‘You have a really good look.’”

After a successful tryout, Singleton signed a three-year contract with WWE. Less than a year later, on Sept. 27, 2012, while wrestling for the company’s rookie-level promotion, Singleton sustained a serious head injury in a match.

He never wrestled again.

“After I got hurt, I wasn’t cleared by WWE’s doctors to wrestle,” he said. “I wasn’t cleared to train.”

That led to depression, anxiety and massive weight gain. By 2015, Singleton had joined a lawsuit against WWE that accused the company of ignoring concussions. The lawsuit was later dismissed by a judge in 2018.

“When I was completely done with WWE is when I realized. ... I hate looking at myself in the mirror,” Singleton said. “I decided I like lifting weights, I want to look better. So I’m going to pursue bodybuilding.”

Singleton eventually moved back to Lancaster, dropped 140 pounds by turning around his diet and studying bodybuilding. Standing on the stage at his first bodybuilding competition in June 2015, however, he realized it wasn’t for him.

“I’m very tall,” he said. “And the average professional bodybuilder is 5-7 or 5-8. I’m 6-6. ... If you’re 6-6, you have no chance.”

A couple years passed before Singleton took a tour through the McMillan warehouse. It’s worth noting here that many of McMillian’s 160 clients train using strongman-like methods such as flipping tractor tires, lifting sandbags, pulling weight sleds on ropes and other more traditional equipment.

“My first day in here there was a guy doing a log press. I was so fascinated by it,” Singleton said. “That same day is when I made a commitment to myself that I’m going to be the strongest man in the world.”

Extreme commitment

Singleton, 28, has to eat 8,000 to 10,000 calories a day to maintain his size and strength.

“That’s why I have three jobs,” he said. “On top of it being expensive to eat like that, eating like that sucks. I don’t care who you are. Nobody’s stomach is that big. I force-feed 75% to 85% of my food just because I need the calories.”

Singleton has supplement, clothing and equipment sponsors. But because he’s still relatively new to the sport, he works three jobs to support himself —as a personal trainer, in security and as a third-shift sheet metal worker.

It’s part of the reason why, sometimes to his detriment, he’s made sacrifices, such as choosing training over attending family events.

“I’ve lost relationships,” he said. “I’ve lost so much money. ... I’ve missed all kinds of stuff because I had to get my training in and I had to stay dedicated to it.”

Those conditions would be improved with a good showing at this week’s World Strongest Man competition.

“If I was able to podium on my debut, that would make the biggest statement ever,” he said. “The doors would fly open for sponsorship opportunities. ... I would get more opportunities to compete, which would mean more money, more exposure, and my popularity would grow.”

The popularity part doesn’t serve to feed his ego, but instead to reach more people in hopes to inspire them to pursue their passions, just as he often does through motivational messages on his Instagram page.

“I am a very strong believer in chasing your dreams and pursuing them to the fullest extent, despite what the risks are,” he said. “Whether it’s business, fitness, or you want to start up your own company. Anything like that, you can’t let fear stand in your way. No matter what your goals are, you need to pursue them.”

How to watch: The six-day competition will be livestream on Barbend.com's “World’s Strongest Man: Live from Bradenton” Facebook event every day beginning at 4:30 p.m., for the price of $1.99 for the full week of coverage. The TV broadcast of the event will be on CBS in December, with specific dates and times to be announced.

