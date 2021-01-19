On Jan. 19, 2002, the New England Patriots beat the Los Angeles Raiders 16-13 in overtime to win an AFC Divisional game played in a snowstorm. The Pats got the victory with the help of a play with 1:50 left in the fourth quarter that people are still talking about today.

The Patriots, trailing 13-10, were driving when quarterback Tom Brady went back to pass. With Brady looking left, Raiders defensive back Charles Woodson, blitzing from the QB's right, slammed into the signal-caller causing the ball to dislodge.

The ball was recovered by the Raiders and it appeared they would be able to run out the clock and win the game.

But that was before a video review changed everything.

Brady had pumped the ball, but was pulling it back to his body when Woodson hit him. Since his arm was still going forward, officials, citing the tuck rule, said the play was an incomplete pass.

Adam Vinatieri kicked a 45-yard field goal through the snow with 27 seconds left in the fourth quarter to tie the game and added a 23-yard field goal in overtime to give the Patriots the win.

The Pats went on to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 24-17 in the AFC Championship and upset the St. Louis Rams 20-17 in Super Bowl XXXVI.

It was the beginning of the Patriots' dynasty. New England, led by Brady and coach Bill Belichick reached nine Super Bowls in 18 seasons, winning six.

Box score and play-by-play from pro-football-reference.com

AFC Divisional Round -- Patriots 16, Raiders 13 (OT)

Here are highlights of the game. The tuck rule play is at the 1:06-mark of the video.

And here are interviews with people talking about the play, including Raiders coach Jon Gruden, Brady, Woodson, Belichick, former Raiders owner Al Davis and ex-Raiders receiver Tim Brown.