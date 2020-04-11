When Lauren DiPiano and Josiah Williams were playing volleyball for Garden Spot back in their prep days, little did they know that one day they’d be helping the fight against a pandemic.

After graduating from Garden Spot in 2012, DiPiano and Williams went on to earn nursing degrees, DiPiano from Eastern University and Williams from Liberty University.

They reunited back at Garden Spot last year, DiPiano taking over as the Spartans’ head girls volleyball coach after a playing career at Eastern, and Williams as a trusty assistant on her staff.

DiPiano and Williams now find themselves on the front lines in the battle against COVID-19; DiPiano is a labor and delivery nurse at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, and Williams is an emergency room nurse at Reading Hospital.

They share a common goal: Protect their patients, protect the community and, ultimately, stop the spread of coronavirus.

“There are good days and bad days, and there is anxiety and some unknowns,” DiPiano said. “But as a nurse, I’m here to help people. That’s what drives me. And what a time it is to be a nurse, especially being able to help bring a new life into the world.”

Nursing is in Williams’ genes. He previously worked in the emergency room at Lynchburg General Hospital in Virginia before coming back to this area, and he got the itch to get into the medical field while serving on a mission trip to Ethiopia with his parents in 2005.

“To be able to help someone who is sick, and to give them medicine and see them get better, that’s my driving force,” said Williams, who said he’s tested approximately 80 patients for coronavirus in Reading’s ER over the last month.

“Helping these people,” he said, “is my passion.”

Williams and DiPiano are both passionate about their work, and attack each shift accordingly. They’re both proud to be serving as nurses during this difficult time, when there is so much uncertainty. That’s why they both appreciate the well wishes as they press on with their duties, one day and one patient at a time.

“The support we’ve been getting is phenomenal,” said Williams, who is finishing up grad school classes through DeSales University to become an acute care practitioner. “Kids will leave us notes with sidewalk chalk outside of the hospital entrance. People have been donating food and masks and scrubs. We’re all very thankful for that.”

“People are coming together for a common cause, and we thank them for their support,” he said. “It’s a testament to the people in our community. We’ll all get through this — together.”

At which time DiPiano and Williams will reconvene back on the volleyball court at Garden Spot to coach the Spartans later this fall.

