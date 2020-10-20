A long-anticipated trail improvement project likely will begin next spring in Marietta Borough, where officials last week received more than $400,000 in grant funding to complete the work, which also includes environmental upgrades.

It’s a project designed to transform about a mile of the Northwest Lancaster County River Trail from “a makeshift gravel path” into a walkway topped with porous pavement and surrounded by a verdant garden of native plants, local officials said.

“We are all really excited about the Marietta project,” said Michael Domin, a principal planner with the Lancaster County Planning Department. “It’s not only a beautiful design that will enhance the trail experience, the innovative stormwater management treatments will have a great impact on water quality.”

The project targets about a mile of trail that passes from Front Street along Donegal Place and Furnace Road in the southern part of the borough, leading southeast toward Chickies Rock County Park in West Hempfield Township. It’s a stretch of trail that Marietta Borough Council President Glen Mazis described as in poor condition and troublesome for some users. It’s also not compliant with Americans with Disabilities Act standards, he said.

The project’s goal is to replace the now-gravel section with porous pavement and to line it with plant-filled rain gardens capable of trapping pollutants carried by stormwater before they reach the nearby Susquehanna River and downstream Chesapeake Bay, Mazis said.

That’s in addition to making improvements along Donegal Place and Furnace Road, which will be resurfaced, plans show.

The total project cost is estimated at $874,000.

Last week, Marietta Borough was awarded $437,000 in state grant dollars, administered by the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, to help cover the expense.

The rest will be paid for with a $237,000 grant from the Chesapeake Bay Trust, as well as $200,000 in liquid fuels funding and budgeted dollars set aside by borough officials.

The project likely will go out for construction bids sometime in the next few months.

Mazis said he guesses that construction will begin in spring 2021 and could be finished by fall.

“We are so excited,” Mazis said of the plan, which he claims will address the last problem area along the Northwest Lancaster County River Trail — a popular 14-mile walking and biking path.

Mazis said the trail is heavily trafficked, even more during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has people seeking outdoor recreation over crowded, indoor spaces.

He also credited the trail with giving visitors a reason to pass through Marietta, creating foot traffic that has boosted revenue at local businesses, stimulating growth. That includes housing projects, which have revitalized rundown and blighted areas, he said.

Mazis said he expects the new trail project will only continue that trend.

“It’ll be a nicer way to enter Marietta,” he said.

