YORK — Garden Spot's girls volleyball team made some necessary adjustments after bowing 25-16 in the first set of Saturday's District Three Class 3A title match against Palmyra at Central York High School.
Those adjustments paid off but not in the sense of winning the match. The Spartans made the match closer but could not come up with enough winning points as the second two sets neared the 25-point cap.
Palmyra had just a bit more firepower and completed the 3-0 (25-16, 25-23, 25-23) sweep to win its second district title in the last three seasons.
The Cougars, who raised their record to 21-0 in non-tournament matches, got 14 kills from Taylor McInerney and 11 from Allie Stovall in the match.
In the second set, the Spartans' passes improved as did their sets. They also served better, taking the Cougars out of system more often than in the first set. Those things made the second and third sets much closer.
"There was some pressure, especially in that first set,'' said first-year coach and former Spartan player Lauren DiPiano. "In the second set, we said, OK, they're just a volleyball team, and I tried to reinforce that we earned our way here, too.''
Olivia Usner (nine kills) and Logan Martin (nine kills) began to put away a few more sets. Garden Spot led 23-22 in the second set but Alicia Nissley and Stovall fashioned kills around a Spartans error to give the set to the Cougars.
"We're fighters and we're gritty and we talked about being a unit all season,'' DiPiano said. "We tried to come together but it was a little too late.''
The Spartans got a block from Martin to cut Palmyra's lead to 23-22 in the third set. But Stovall's kill hit the floor just inside the back line stripe and a point later, Stovall ended the set and match with a kill from the right pin.
"Despite our early lead in the first set, I told the girls that this was going to be a fight,'' Palmyra coach Clark Sheaffer said. "Garden Spot is a solid team and they pass well.''
Kelly Martin and Hallie Butler each had seven digs for the Spartans. Garden Spot's Abigail O'Neill had 19 assists. Alexandra King served three aces.
Both teams advance to the PIAA tournament, which begins Tuesday. Garden Spot (18-3) will play the District Two or District Four champ and Palmyra will play District Five or District Six champ.