It could go down as one of the most memorable — and longest — high school football games ever played in these parts.
Cocalico and Conestoga Valley lit up the scoreboard Friday night in Denver for a combined 95 points and nearly 1,300 yards of offense.
When the clock finally ran out, the Eagles had outscored the Buckskins 54-41 in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two battle.
Cocalico quarterback Noah Palm ran for three touchdowns and passed for another as he rushed for 199 yards and threw for 159 more.
Ronald Zahm rushed for 175 yards and three scores, including a 93-yard gallop, while Steven Flinton gained 181 on the ground and ran for a TD as the Eagles (2-1 L-L, 5-2 overall) rushed for 582 yards and had 741 total yards of offense.
The two teams amassed 1,294 yards and also combined for 51 first downs.
Brad Stoltzfus threw for 404 yards and three touchdowns and ran for two more (122 yards rushing) for the Bucks (2-2, 2-5) as they racked up 553 total yards.
Milestone moment: Palm needed 98 passing yards to reach 2,000 in his career. He eclipsed that in the first half when he completed 5 of 6 passes for 136 yards, including a 50-yard TD strike to Zahm that put the Eagles up 34-13 in the second quarter.
Up next: The Eagles head to New Holland next Friday to play Garden Spot, while the Bucks go to Manheim to meet the Barons.