From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 31, until the last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s going on around the league …

1. Two trophy games highlight Friday’s Week 1 slate: First up, the Milk Jug game, when Lampeter-Strasburg heads to Solanco for their annual backyard clash. The Jug currently resides at L-S — it is parked proudly in the Pioneers’ locker room — after L-S’s 41-14 triumph last year. The Pioneers lead the trophy series 7-3. Key kid Friday: Solanco first-year QB Mason St. Clair will pilot the Golden Mules’ triple-option attack. He’ll have a talented, vet O-line in front of him to protect. His job is to manage the game and make the right reads. … Meanwhile, Wilson and Governor Mifflin will duke it out in West Lawn for the Gurski-Linn Trophy. The Bulldogs have dominated the trophy series with a 7-1 lead, including last year’s 61-14 pasting of the Mustangs. Mifflin’s lone win in the trophy game was in 2017. Key kid Friday: Keep an eye on Wilson scatback Mason Lenart, who averaged an eye-popping 11.9 yards per carry last year. He’ll be running behind the Bulldogs’ revamped offensive line. If Lenart can bust a couple of big plays, and come up big in special teams, that will be a terrific sign for the Bulldogs — who will step out of the frying pan and directly into the fire next week with their Section 1 opener against Manheim Township.

2. If Penn Manor is going to make a push in the Section 1 grind, the Comets could use a fast start Friday in their nonleague opener against Warwick, which will gas up the bus and head to Millersville. Penn Manor’s defense will be tested right out of the chute against the Warriors’ gnarly spread attack. That means slowing down rugged Warwick RB Colton Miller, fresh off a 1,300-yard rushing season in which he amassed a whopping 30 TD runs. Penn Manor stalwart defenders like LB Colt Barley and D-end Ben Weaver must swarm and keep Miller contained as much as possible, because we all know about the Warriors’ high-flying air attack. It’s a pick-your-poison situation with Warwick. Whatever the Comets can curtail, they’ll take it — as long as they’re making stops and picking up some momentum for what’s up ahead.

3. Eager to see how George Eager handles his Hempfield coaching debut at Exeter on Friday. It’s a big opener for the Black Knights, who are gearing up for a Section 1 run, while taking on an Exeter outfit that went to the D3-5A semifinals last fall and returns strong-armed 2,000-yard passer Gavin McCusker. Hempfield’s newbie DC, Jay Ridinger, must devise a plan to keep the Eagles’ passing attack under wraps, so keep an eye on the Knights’ secondary in this tussle: Cover guys Shaun Hammer and David Almodovar and safeties Tanner Hess and Luke Kreider should be busy. The tougher they make it for McCusker to pick out open targets, the better.

THE PICKS: Alrighty, it's time for the weekly predictions, which we'll blast out with the Thursday 3 facts moving forward. We'll also have the full staff predictions, which you'll be able to find Friday. Stay tuned. Same deal here as previous years: I'm picking winners. No scores. No lines. Just stone, cold winners, baby. Here are my Week 1 selections ...

Manheim Central over Cedar Crest

Exeter over Hempfield

Elizabethtown over McCaskey

Warwick over Penn Manor

Governor Mifflin over Wilson

Cocalico over Garden Spot

Lampeter-Strasburg over Solanco

Ephrata over Elco

Donegal over Annville-Cleona

Lancaster Catholic over Columbia

Lebanon over Northern Lebanon

Octorara over Schuylkill Valley

Pottsville Nativity BVM over Pequea Valley

Manheim Township over La Salle College

Of course, this will all go horribly wrong, and my email inbox will be jammed with I-told-you-sos on Saturday morning. Alas, those are the Week 1 picks, and I'm sticking with them. Follow along this season, won't you.

