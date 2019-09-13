MYERSTOWN — Elco picked up its first win of the year with a 14-6 decision over visiting Octorara in Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three football on Friday night.
The Raiders’ two touchdown drives both came in the third quarter, but could not have looked more different. The first was a simple one-play drive, a 6-yard touchdown run on a keeper to the right by Braden Bohannon.
After that, Elco (1-2 L-L, 1-3 overall) had a 15-play, 80-yard drive that took 7:26 off the clock. That possession ended with Bohannon finding a wide-open Erik Williams in the end zone on a 15-yard scoring pass.
The Braves (1-2, 1-3) had two possessions while down 14-6 in the last four minutes of the fourth quarter. The first ended with a fumble on the opening play, and the second resulted in four incomplete passes.
Turning point
Octorara led 3-0 at the half on Dylan Smith’s 18-yard field goal, but Elco grabbed momentum when Bohannon returned the third-quarter kickoff 77 yards before Smith tackled him. That set up Bohannon's 6-yard scoring run.
Star of the game
Bohannon had 104 yards rushing on 27 carries, going along nicely with the big kickoff return and the rushing and passing touchdowns.
Key statistic
The Raiders had possession of the ball for 28:53, which limited the Braves to just 19:07 with the ball. In the long run, that limited Octorara's chances late, especially when Logan Tice recovered an onside kick after Smith’s second field goal.
Up next
The Raiders will look to build a win streak next Friday at Northern Lebanon, while Octorara will look to get back into the win column at home against Pequea Valley.