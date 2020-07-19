The Pennsylvania Game Commission is proposing to set a minimum caliber for deer and bear hunting.

And that minimum would exclude some popular rounds.

The agency’s Board of Game Commissioners is scheduled to hold a virtual meeting on July 25. Among the agenda items is a proposal to set the minimum rifle caliber for deer and bear hunting at .24.

That would make it illegal to use calibers such as the .222, .223 and .22-250.

According to the meeting agenda, agency staff is concerned that, “unlike elk regulations, the (current) deer and bear regulations do not establish any minimum caliber or projectile weight requirements.

“There are several centerfire cartridges which are clearly designed for small game, varmint and predator hunting.

“The Game Commission has determined that these calibers cannot be used to ethically harvest deer and bear.”

The agenda specifically identifies .17 calibers, .22 Hornet and .204 Ruger among those that should not be allowed.

Then, it states “there are many .22 caliber centerfire cartridges which are designed for varmint or predator hunting, although some would argue they are adequate for deer hunting under the right circumstances.”

Some of those circumstances include “premium bullets, reloading, taking close shots that are at right angles and not quartering away,” the agenda states.

Specifically listed as marginal calibers are .220 Swift, .222 Remington, .223 Remington, .22-250 Remington and 224 Weatherby.

According to a Game Commission survey of state and provincial rules across the U.S. and Canada, 20 allow any centerfire calibers for hunting deer; seven require a minimum of .22 centerfire; seven require a minimum of .24 centerfire; five allow shotguns only; five require a minimum of .23 centerfire; five require firearms that generate a minimum of 900-1,200 foot-pounds of energy; one requires a minimum of .25 rimfire; and one requires a minimum of .22 magnum rimfire.

The .24 minimum caliber proposal being considered by the Game Commission July 25 is a first consideration. It is not up for a final vote.

If the proposal is approved at the meeting, the agency then would seek public input for several weeks before considering the matter for final adoption at a future meeting.

I don’t have any experience with many of the calibers considered to be marginal, but I have shot several deer with a .223 from my Thompson Contender handgun.

I’ve found the .223 to be extremely effective on whitetails, putting down every one I’ve shot quickly and cleanly.

I would say the farthest shot I ever took with that gun was about 50 yards, and all the deer I shot were standing broadside.

I know several parents who have started their kids hunting deer with a .223 – especially mentored youth hunters under the age of 12.

The recoil is much kinder than a .243, which now might become the caliber of choice for introducing new hunters to the sport.

And looking to the future, this rule could cause problems for hunters who have AR-style guns chambered in the popular .223.

Pennsylvania currently does not allow hunting deer or bears with semiautomatic rifles, but there are hunters pushing for that to change.

If semiautos eventually are allowed, all those .223 rifles out there would not be legal.

E-BIKES FOR GAME LANDS

Also scheduled for debate at the July 25 meeting is a final vote on a measure to allow the use of Class 1 and 2 “e-bikes” on State Game Lands.

E-bikes are two-wheeled electronic bicycles that can be powered by pedals or with some motor assistance.

A Class 1 e-bike is one that can be fully powered by pedals alone, or by pedals assisted by a 1-horsepower electric motor.

A Class 2 e-bike can be powered by pedals alone, or the rider can stop pedaling and use a throttle to engage a 1-horsepower motor to propel the bike on its own.

With both types of bikes, the motor stops running if the rider reaches 20 mph.

QuietKat and Rambo are two particularly popular brands of e-bikes in the hunting world.

Under the proposal, e-bikes essentially would be governed by the same rules that cover all bike riding on State Game Lands.

Bikes can only be ridden on roads normally open to public travel and designated routes posted for bike use.

Hunters, trappers and anglers can ride them while hunting, trapping or fishing at any time. People who are simply pleasure riding through game lands are not allowed to ride from the last Saturday in September through the third Sunday in January or from the second Saturday in April through the last Saturday in May.

There currently is some confusion about the legality of e-bikes on State Game Lands, since the game commissioners initially approved their legalization in January.

But they tabled the measure in April, when it came up for final approval.

I’ve heard from many people who think the use of e-bikes was legalized in April, but it wasn’t. A vote July 25 vote would determine if they are legal or not.

CWD MANAGEMENT PLAN

Another matter expected to be addressed at the July 25 meeting is adoption of the Game Commission’s new Chronic Wasting Disease Management Plan.

This is a statewide plan aimed at controlling the spread of CWD in wild deer populations. The plan lays out a host of rules and tactics that will be deployed when CWD is detected. Some are radical, like allowing deer hunting any time of year within three miles of the site of a confirmed case, dropping antler restrictions in CWD areas and more.

It also calls for statewide bans on feeding and putting out mineral licks for deer, as well as the use of real or synthetic deer lures.