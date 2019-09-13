Solanco did not attempt a pass until late in the first half when it hosted Garden Spot on Friday night, and that fell incomplete.
It was the only pass of the game thrown by quarterback Mason Unger — but with the way the Golden Mules run the football, there was little reason to put the ball up.
Opening its Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two slate, Solanco ran 52 times for 514 yards in an overpowering 42-0 victory past the Spartans.
“The five guys in front are all young, we don’t have one senior on there,” Mules coach Tony Cox said of his offensive line. “None of them even played last year, so it’s a tribute to coach (Mike) Hammel, who has done a great job with them and it's just them being students of the game.”
Turning point
Receiving the opening kickoff, the Mules (1-0 L-L, 3-1 overall) moved 81 yards in nine plays, with four plays of 12 yards or more, capped by a 12-yard touchdown scamper by Nick Yannutz. That drive set the tone for the next two hours.
Stars of the game
One of three Solanco rushers to top 100 yards, Yannutz led the way with 219 yards on 19 carries and two scores. Rashawn Carter notched 106 yards on two carries including a 70-yard run that put Solanco up 14-0 in the first quarter.
Ronnie Fulton ran nine times for 133 yards, including a 78-yard touchdown.
Key statistic
Solanco had 340 yards rushing and 12 first downs in the first half alone while holding the Spartans (0-1, 0-4) to 55 total yards before the half.
Quotable
"I really couldn't do without the coaching that we have the people that we have to keep us up when we get down. Everybody picks it each other up," Unger said. "It gets better and better every game."
Up next
Garden Spot will host Lampeter-Strasburg next Friday, while Solanco remains at home for a Saturday night contest against Section Two foe Conestoga Valley.