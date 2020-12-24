With a couple starters out because of academic issues midway through the second half of the 2017-18 boys basketball season, Columbia freshman Michael Poole Jr. was called up from junior varsity and tossed onto the varsity hardwood.

“He was thrown into the fire immediately out of nowhere,” Columbia assistant coach Elijah Cooper recalled.

The prospect would be daunting for any freshman. But Poole wasn’t just any freshman.

Inside Columbia’s Elmer Kreiser Gymnasium hangs a banner listing the names of 14 boys players who have eclipsed 1,000 career points in a Tide uniform in the program’s 100-plus year history. Among those names is Michael Poole Sr.

The elder Poole tallied 1,792 career points, now second-most in program history, and earned an all-state honorable mention before graduating in 1986.

“Getting (Michael Poole Jr.) his freshman year,” Columbia coach Kerry Glover recalled, “he was a kid where everything was about him chasing that ghost of his father.”

That pressure had been mounting for the younger Poole before he even got to high school.

“In junior high, people were like, ‘You’re going to be like your dad,’ ” Michael Poole Sr. said. “I just wanted him to be the best player he could be. I just said, ‘You play your game. Don’t worry about people telling you that you have live up to me.’ ”

Micahel Poole Jr., is now a Columbia senior and fourth-year starter. He’s coming off a junior campaign in which he averaged 14.2 points a game for last year’s Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Five title team, which reached the District Three Class 3A semifinals and qualified for the state tournament. His 38 3-pointers a year ago make him one of the top returning sharpshooters in the L-L this winter.

A 6-foot, 1-inch, 195-pound guard, he enters this season at 709 career points, which means he has a good shot at joining his dad in Columbia’s 1,000-point club.

“People ask me about reaching 1,000,” he said. “The goal for this year is to win a district championship.”

The younger Poole has had to navigate his way through some rough seas to get to this point, though.

Ball is life

Michael Poole Jr., is a standout three-sport student-athlete at Columbia with a 2.9 grade-point average and two part-time jobs. He’s coming off a fall season where he was a star wide receiver for the football team, just as his dad was back in the 1980s —his father is among the top three in career receiving yards in Columbia football history.

“I’ve always told him to catch the ball with your hands, not with your body,” Michael Poole Sr. said. “Michael has always been a good hands guy.”

On the court, the elder Poole was more of a forward in his prep days. His son, on the other hand, has seemingly picked up his shooting abilities from his mom, the former Karla Irvin, who was a 1,000-point girls basketball scorer in the early 1990s. She split her career between two high schools in western Pennsylvania, helping Ferndale win a District Six Class 1A championship before graduating in 1992.

The next summer, in 1993, Karla was staying at her grandparents’ Elizabethtown home when she spent one afternoon putting up some shots on the courts at the nearby Elizabethtown Borough Park.

She heard a male voice say, “Hey, you’re over there on the B court. Why don’t you come over here on the A court?”

The voice was that of Michael Poole.

Not lacking confidence, Karla responded, “Well, how do you know this is the B court?”

The two ran into each other a little later at a Turkey Hill convenience store on Market Street in Elizabethtown. They eventually began dating and later married in 2001.

And Michael Poole Jr. had a ball in his hands almost from the moment he was born.

“His first word was, ‘Dad,’” Karla Poole said. “His second word was, ‘Ball.’”

The Pooles spent their first few years of marriage living across the Susquehanna River in Wrightsville, York County.

“When Michael Jr., was in kindergarten we knew we had to come back here (to Columbia),” his father said. “If my kids were going to go to school, they were going to go to Columbia. We moved to Columbia and have been at the same place ever since.”

Michael Poole Sr. now works full-time at a packaging company while his wife works as a head house maid for a hotel.

Learning good habits

Michael Poole Jr. struggled with his shot as a freshman because of poor form. His trail hand crossed in front of his face after he released the ball, putting an odd spin on it that led to missed shots.

The ensuing offseason, Columbia assistant coach Cooper worked with Poole to improve his shooting form, starting out by doing one-handed shooting drills close to the basket, then slowly incorporating the trail hand as he moved further away from the hoop. The practice essentially re-wired Poole’s brain to not much rely on the trail hand but instead gain a good stroke at the direction of his shooting hand and flick of the wrist.

Like his mom and dad in their playing days, Poole is also a spirited player on the court. It’s why he often hung his head earlier in his career when his shots weren’t falling. As a result, Poole’s parents and coaches have been harping on him over the last couple years to improve his body language, to stay positive no matter how he was shooting.

“I used to be a selfish basketball player if things weren’t going my way,” Poole said. “That’s been the biggest change for me.”

As a senior leader, Poole now understands he is setting the example for his teammates, which this season will include younger brother Jordan, a Columbia freshman who could see minutes off the bench.

“To see them in a Columbia uniform,” Michael Poole Sr. said of his sons, “I’m more happy for them than I ever was playing. I’m more nervous now watching basketball games. I’m so proud of these kids.”

Michael Jr. beat his dad one-on-one for the first time three years ago, playing on the indoor court inside the Columbia Armory.

“We haven’t played since then.” Michael Sr. said.

The torch was passed.

No matter what happens with career point totals.

“It used to be in the back of my mind,” Michael Jr. said. “It’d be cool being a father-son duo up there (on Columbia’s 1,000-point scorers list). To me, if it happens, it happens. It’s just a bonus. I’m more focused on winning a district championship.”

Other stories to read: