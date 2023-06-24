Ellyn Campbell waded into a particularly active pulse of moving water in the Conestoga River that runs through Historic Poole Forge in eastern Lancaster County and kicked some rocks.

The commotion churned up a slight cloud of sediment. But into a net at her feet also flowed a mix of wriggling aquatic insects and their egg cases. She carried the net back to the bank where a knot of curious onlookers huddled around as the scientist for the Susquehanna River Basin Commission picked through the animated bugs.

She pointed out caddisflies, damselflies, aquatic beetles and was delighted to see a few a few stoneflies. They only live in water with higher quality and Campbell wasn’t expecting to see them.

That she did reflected a decade of periodic stream restoration work done at this spot. Last year the state Department of Environmental Protection did a fish survey and found the section had the biggest diversity of fish species in the river.

But overall, the 20-mile section of the upper Conestoga River—the county’s seminal heartland river — is in poor shape as far at its water quality.

Of its 80 miles of main stem and many tributaries, 99 percent are listed by the state as impaired for aquatic insects, meaning bugs that represent a healthy water aren’t found. A full 91 percent of the streams are impaired for recreation, meaning you run the risk of being exposed to fecal coliform bacteria if you swim in them.

What’s more, the watershed delivers 42 tons of polluting phosphorus, 550 tons of nitrogen and nearly 17,000 tons of sediment to the Conestoga River and on to the Susquehanna River and Chesapeake Bay each year.

That’s why Brian Gish, a Pennsylvania watershed coordinator from the Chesapeake Bay Foundation and partners, had invited residents from the area streamside this drizzly Saturday in May to meet their river and give feedback on a plan to make it better.

“This is not a healthy river up here. We have a big problem,” Gish said, not mincing words.

In the coming months, the conservation group hopes to craft a watershed-wide restoration plan for the Upper Conestoga and seek federal funding to go about helping farmers, river users, 6,000 landowners and the 16,000 people who live there make it cleaner.

The 61-square-mile watershed is 22 miles long and about 6 miles wide, stretching from headwaters in Berks and Chester counties downstream through Lancaster County to near Hinkletown, in East Earl Township.

This will be no government-funded cleanup rammed down the throats of farmers who own half the land bordering streams in the watershed, or other landowners, stressed Gish, whose family roots go back 300 years in the county and were long Plain Sect.

Rather, any plan will be crafted from the community’s own values and wants. “We decide our goals,” he told the group. “We have to get people to buy in and find out what they are willing to do. Otherwise, it’s worthless. Speaking to their values is what gets things done. What works here may not be the same as elsewhere.”

For some, Gish’s pitch may follow a spiritual path of stewardship of the earth. For farmers, he will try to make the case that keeping rich soil and fertilizer on the land makes economic sense.

“Agriculture isn’t our enemy,” he said. “Agriculture is our biggest partner. Our soils are so good here it would be criminal not to farm in Lancaster County.

“I focus on local water quality, not the Chesapeake Bay,” Gish said. “The bay is a big distraction for a lot of the people here. A lot of the farmers here have not even been to the Bay. Tons of people haven’t.”

If enough people agree they want a cleaner stream with fewer soil and nutrients running into it, federal funding could be leveraged to do things like planting streamside buffers of trees and plants, keep livestock out of the water, store manure, expand use of no-till and cover crops to keep soil and fertilizer in place, improve fishing, hunting and wildlife habitat, add public access and other benefits.

“It’s not enough to just figure out the science to make this work. It’s just as important to get the community connected with their water,” Gish said.

Even if some farmers won’t accept government assistance for better land steward practices, there are plenty of neighbors around who might.

Work would be concentrated not on the main stem of the Conestoga but on its 62 miles of feeder streams because that’s where you get a bigger bang for your buck, Gish pointed out.

Certainly, it won’t be easy. There are three counties in the project area, 15 townships and boroughs, each with their own zoning ordinances and land development plans, 6,000 deeded properties, 250 miles of roads.

“We’ve got to get all of them on the same page,” Gish said. “What you do on land is what happens to our water.”

There will be several public meetings in communities to gauge interest and field sentiment.

Gish hopes more people like John Hoover will attend. Hoover, who was at the May river experience at Historic Poole Forge, is an Old Order Mennonite farmer who farms both sides of the Conestoga in Caernarvon Township.

“I enjoy trees, clean water and fishing,” he said, explaining why he has a riparian buffer along his fields bordering the river, keeps his cows out of the river and practices no-till plowing to minimize runoff.

He did it all at his own expense, declining government assistance to help pay for a cattle crossing he erected.

“I do get concerned when you go down the Conestoga and there’s some farms that have their creek in the pasture, literally,” he said. “They let their cows into the stream.”

He said his Plain Sect neighbors probably won’t accept government money to make the kind of improvements needed to clean the watershed. “If we do something, it will really be kind of on our own and work at it.”

But he’s encouraged that his fellow farmers in the last few years seem to be more aware of the problems in the river and open to doing something about them.

