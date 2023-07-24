Editor's note: Originally published on July 15, 2023.

So round one of Pennsylvania hunting licenses and antlerless deer licenses was a bit bumpy.

Even Pennsylvania Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans acknowledged that.

“As executive director of the Pennsylvania Game Commission, I’m glad you got your 2023-24 hunting license and your antlerless deer license for the upcoming seasons last week,” Burhans said in a mass email July 6.

“But I’m not at all happy with the frustrating process you went through to get that license. I apologize to you. I hope you will forgive us.”

Waits for online sales that lasted eight hours and more; long lines at license issuing agents; and periodic losses of selling capabilities at issuing agents were among the leading problems hunters encountered June 26, when the Game Commission launched its new online system for buying antlerless deer licenses.

Hunters have been able to buy hunting licenses online from the Game Commission for several years, but not doe tags. This year was the first for that, and opening day of sales was rough.

“The launch of today’s online antlerless deer license sales was unacceptable,” state Senate Game and Fisheries Committee Chairman Greg Rothman of Mechanicsburg said June 26.

“Pennsylvanians expect government to function timely and efficiently, and they experienced neither today,” the state senator said.

Round two has arrived.

Will we see a repeat of June 26?

The stage seems set for another rush to buy, as remaining doe tags are at dangerously low levels in several Wildlife Management Units.

“Antlerless tags are available in limited numbers, so it is possible hunters will have heavy competition for remaining tags in some WMUs when Round 2 starts,” said agency spokesman Travis Lau.

Pennsylvania annually licenses more than 800,000 hunters — second only to Texas in the U.S.

Hunting licenses are unlimited. Antlerless deer licenses, however, are not.

A total of 1.095 million tags were allocated for the 2023-24 season, but they are divided among the state’s 22 WMUs. A tag can only be used in the unit for which it’s issued.

WMU 2C, for example, has the highest allocation with 88,000 tags, while WMU 3A has the lowest at 21,000.

WMU 5B, which covers Lancaster and surrounding counties, has an allocation of 60,000 tags.

Tags are sold in rounds of sales, when hunters can buy one per round, or the equivalent of one per round. Ultimately, one hunter can hold no more than six antlerless licenses.

So in the first round, all hunters can buy only one tag. In the second round, a hunter who has bought no tags can buy up to two, while a hunter who bought a tag in the first round, would be limited to just one in the second as well.

Tags are sold first come, first served with a defined start time. The first round of sales began at 8 a.m. June 26.

The second round of sales began at 8 a.m. this morning.

Logjam situation

Prior to this year, hunters had to mail doe-tag applications to the state’s 67 county treasurers’ offices and those offices processed applications and sold tags.

This year, hunters either have to buy online or at license issuing agents, such as sporting goods stores, big box stores and other similar retailers.

At 8 a.m. June 26, tens of thousands of hunters tried to buy their licenses online, creating a logjam. At 8:30 a.m., I logged on to the system and was told there were 67,000 people in line ahead of me.

At 7 p.m., the system told me more than 100,000 people were in line ahead of me. (I didn’t stay in the line that morning.)

Likewise, long lines of hunters formed at retail stores.

Local hunters reported the line at the Walmart in Ephrata stretched from the back of the store to the front.

Since doe licenses are limited, and sold first come, first served, the chief concern among many hunters was that the WMUs where they hunt would sell out before they could get a tag.

As it turned out, no unit sold out that first day or the second. WMU 2G sold out around 11:30 a.m. June 28.

No other unit has sold out since then.

So for most hunters in the state, there was no need to rush to buy June 26.

But for round two, competition is tighter as WMU allocations have dwindled.

WMUs 1B, 3A, 3B and 4C all had fewer than 7,000 tags remaining as of July 13.

WMUs 2F and 3C each had less than 20,000.

WMUs 1A, 3D, 4B and 5D each had between 20,000 and 30,000 left.

How many hunters are out there wanting these tags? Will they all rush to buy on July 24, like they did June 26?

If they do rush, will the experience be the same as it was June 26?

The honest answer is: we don’t know.

Making fixes

This is a new system and there is no predicting people’s reactions to it.

What the Game Commission knows is there was inadequate cloud server space to handle the crush of hunters logging on June 26, which led to a widespread slowdown. That slowdown prevented some issuing agents from selling licenses for up to two hours.

That’s been fixed, Lau said.

However, increasing the cloud server space doesn’t entirely alleviate the waiting issue. If lots of people try to access the system at the same time, there will be backups.

The Game Commission has been working with its license vendor — Tyler Technologies — since June 26 to improve the licensing system’s performance.

“In the longer term (for next year), we’re interested in building a faster system, and we’re told that’s possible,” Lau said.

“It’s possible, too, that we can make improvements or adjustments that will make the existing system operate faster in Round 2 and beyond.

“The options for improving the speed of the existing system are more limited compared to what could result from building a new system.

“But we have made clear to the license vendor that we are interested in any improvement that will enhance the system’s speed, and they are actively exploring possible upgrades.”

According to Lau, the Game Commission notes that hunters can see tag availability on the huntfish.pa.gov licensing site. So they can monitor tag sales to see if they need to try to buy right away or not.

The problem with that is if there are tens of thousands of hunters in the online waiting room, how do you know what tags they’re looking to buy?

And you have no idea how many hunters are lined up to buy tags at retail locations all over the state.

The way the system is set up, retail locations have priority access to licenses.

Online, hunters line up in a waiting room. As access to the system is available, hunters are let in to buy.

At retail locations, there is no “waiting room.” The only waiting you do is in a physical line — if there is one where you are.

Only six of the 22 WMUs currently have more than 45,000 licenses available.

Can you afford to wait to buy in the other WMUs?

The answer would seem to be “yes” for some units. But without any history with this system, it’s hard to tell which ones will see high demand, and which ones won’t.

Last year, WMUs 1B, 2F, 2G, 3A, 3B, 3C, 4B, 4C and 4E all sold out in the first or second rounds, or shortly after the third round started.

If you want a tag in one of those units this year, you’d have to be concerned about missing out come July 24.

It’s worth noting, however, that WMUs 4B and 4E each received 12,000 more tags this year than they did last year, so that could extend their sellout timing.

The third round of sales begins Aug. 14 and the fourth round on Aug. 28.

Each round of sales begins on a Monday at 8 a.m.

I’ve seen comments from hunters on social media pages stating they are at a disadvantage under the current system because they work jobs where they can’t access the online licensing system or go to a retail location until after their workdays are finished.

As noted, that wasn’t a problem in round one because there were plenty of tags to go around for two and a half days.

But what about in these later rounds as allocations dwindle?

Will those hunters feel left out?

Will they complain the system is unfair to working people?

Lots to pay attention to as we all work through this first year with the new system.

P.J. Reilly is an LNP | LancasterOnline outdoors writer. Email him at preilly@lnpnews.com.