Northern bobwhite quail, the focus of the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s latest effort to try to bring back a native wildlife species that, sadly, has disappeared from the state’s landscape, has strong ties to Lancaster County.

You may even remember quail in the county and their whistled calls on spring mornings drifting across fields. After all, southern Lancaster County was one of the last strongholds for the pleasant bird with an iconic call. Serpentine barrens along the Lancaster-Maryland line were one of the last places breeding of wild quail was documented, in 1999.

It’s believed the last wild quail — not pen-raised birds escaped from private hunting preserves or put out by hunters to train their dogs — vanished from the state in the late 1990s or early 2000s. It was declared extirpated, a word meaning local extinction, in Pennsylvania after surveys in 2013 and 2014.

Changing farm methods and the disappearance of grassland habitats doomed the quail, a delectable-tasting game bird. From 1930-1943, hunters in the state shot an estimated 400,000-450,000 each year.

But quail began a precipitous decline in the state after World War II. The harsh winter of 1977-78 was a death knell. The Game Commission stopped stocking pen-raised quail in 1982.

The last whistled “bob white” call from a quail I heard in Pennsylvania was around then, on a hike through reverting farmland at Muddy Creek Wildlife Management Area in southern Lancaster County. It thrilled me then and makes me sad now to think it may have been among the last.

There is another strong Lancaster County connection to quail. Among the earliest records of quail in Pennsylvania come from quail bones discovered in a Native American burial mound in the county. Recovered bones from the eaten quail dated to the 1400s.

Now, the Game Commission is about to give approval to a nearly $1.6 million project in an effort to reestablish at least one viable wild quail population again. The reintroduction project follows successful efforts to bring back such native Pennsylvania species as bald eagles, osprey, fishers and otters.

A similar effort to create ideal habitat for a viable population of wild ringneck pheasants — not a native Pennsylvania species — failed years ago.

“This project has become one of the greatest examples of partners working together to return an extirpated species to Pennsylvania,” the Game Commission says.

Here’s another Lancaster County connection: Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area was a finalist for the quail reintroduction project.

The experiment will be on 3,757 habitat-doctored acres at Letterkenny Army Depot in Franklin County near Chambersburg. There, the Game Commission and partners such as Quail Forever, Pheasants Forever and National Wild Turkey Federation have been manipulating the landscape, establishing the food, clump grasses for nesting and woody sheltering habitat that quail need to survive in a world of invasive vegetation, harsh winter weather and predators.

Prescribed burning has been an important technique to maximize desired grassland habitat. So have herbicides to control invasive plant species to protect preferred warm-season grasses and forbs.

Already, there has been an uptick in other grasslands-shrubland bird species such as meadowlarks, indigo buntings, yellow-breasted chats and American woodcock.

The importance of suitable habitat can’t be overemphasized. A team of experts from the National Bobwhite Conservation Initiative will inspect the terrain next winter to determine, as Andrew Ward, the commission’s quail biologist, puts it, “Whether this is or is not bobwhite habitat.”

Then, the plans are for 800-1,000 wild quail from multiple states with healthy quail populations to be translocated to the Bobwhite Quail Focus Area, as it’s called, over the next several years.

Many of the birds and their progeny will be fitted with tiny radio transmitters so researchers can stalk them to determine their habits, where they seek shelter, how they die, reproduction success and other things that may help land managers provide for them. The seed-eating transplants also will get supplemental feeding in winter as they settle in.

The Game Commission doesn’t want the new wild quail to reproduce with tamer pen birds and inherit their bad habits. So the commissioners are expected to approve a proposal to create a 39,184-acre buffer area around the main quail beachhead. There, quail and pheasant hunting would be banned and private releases of quail prohibited.

To give the new arrivals the best chance to thrive, some animals would be trapped and killed in the focus area. Wildlife such as skunks, raccoons and opossums can raid quail nests on the ground, wiping out a season’s worth of eggs in minutes.

No birds of prey will be involved in predator control, though they certainly play a role in mortality of quail. The project will try to maximize shelter habitat to protect quail from above, Ward says.

As of now, the overarching goal of the project is to have a wild, self-sustaining population of quail again in a part of their historic range in Pennsylvania.

Certainly, comments to the Game Commission and hunting websites show there are doubters who feel bringing back quail can’t be done in today’s world. Some feel unregulated numbers of birds of prey, alone, will doom the project.

“Certainly, there are challenges,” Ward admits, “but I think if we follow best-management practices, it’s certainly not doomed. To bring that species back and benefit so many other species that use that same habitat that are declining — it’s a great project.”

If successful, similar reintroduction projects in other parts of the state may be tried. There is no goal to bring back hunting of wild birds. But who knows?

Ad Crable is an LNP | LancasterOnline outdoors writer. Email him at acrable@lnpnews.com.