Every year, hundreds of thousands of arctic birds make their way down to Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area in Stevens, drawing in people from all over the world.

The birds, which include snow geese, Canada geese and tundra swans, are on track to peak sometime from mid-February to early March, said Middle Creek manager Lauren Ferreri in an email with LNP | LancasterOnline.

To watch a livestream of the snow geese migration at Middle Creek, click here.

Snow goose trends

This year is expected to follow the normal migration pattern, which is mid-February to early March, said Ferreri in a past interview.

From 2015 to 2018, geese migrated sooner than anticipated.

During President's Day weekend in 2017, Lancaster County saw temperatures near the 70s, which drove almost 80,000 birds to the wildlife management area in early February, said Ferreri.

In 2019, there was more of an average season, with mid-March seeing the most goose activity.

At its peak, Middle Creek saw 150,000 snow geese, as well as 5,000 tundra swans and 1,500 Canada geese.

Past trends Peak snow goose numbers: 2019: 150,000

2018: 200,000

2017: 70,000

2016: 65,000 Peak tundra swan numbers: 2019: 4,750

2018: 5,500

2017: 4,500

2016: 3,500 Peak Canada geese numbers: 2019: 2,500

2018: 7,500

2017: 5,000

2016: "several hundred"

