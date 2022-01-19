Pennsylvania has a new record typical whitetail buck taken with a firearm, P.J. Reilly reported for LNP|LancasterOnline on Jan. 16.

The “new” record buck, however, was shot about 60 years ago.

Frederick Kyriss shot the monster 14-point buck, which measured 202 7/8 inches according to the Boone & Crockett scoring system, in Montgomery County some time in the 1960s. The buck's rack changed hands several times over the years, but recently ended up in the possession of officials from Bass Pro Shops, Reilly reported. They had the rack officially measured and then told the Pennsylvania Game Commission about it last spring; the game commission just recently certified the rack as the new state record for a typical buck taken with a firearm.

[Click here to read Reilly's story on the buck.]

So, what is a typical whitetail?

Bob D’Angelo, who heads the game commission’s Big Game Scoring Program, said the commission mirrors its scoring off of the Boone & Crockett and Pope & Young Club scoring systems. Boone & Crockett will score a deer no matter how it was killed, but Pope & Young Club only applies to deer killed by a bow and arrow.

“A typical rack is rewarding symmetry – in other words, the points and tines grow in an upward manner," D'Angelo said.

Non-typical whitetails have abnormal points in their antlers, such a points growing off of other points and points growing downward off the main beam. D'Angelo also noted that if one side of a buck's rack is different than the other, there are deductions in the scorings.

The Kyriss buck's antlers were incredibly symmetrical, with seven typical points on each antler - a rarity in Pennsylvania - and one small, nontypical point on the left antler.

For more information about the Boone & Crockett scoring system, click here.

For more information about the Pope & Young Club scoring system, click here.