Speaking above the din of lusty spring peepers and American toads, Steve Ferreri stands on the bank of a grass-filled 2-acre wetland out of sight from visitors to the popular Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area in Lancaster and Lebanon counties.

Ferreri, the Game Commission’s regional land management supervisor, talks excitedly about how recent repairs to this small but important created wetland allowed seasonal drawdowns in the water level, prompting vegetation to grow. Now, those plants are flooded, creating a smorgasbord of food and egg-sustaining nutrients for shorebirds migrating back from South and Central America to breeding grounds in Canada.

“They’re stopping over on these mudflats to grab a bite to eat, refuel and relax,” Ferreri says.

This wetland, created in the 1970s, hadn’t seen a fluctuating water level system in 50 years and was eroding away until a collapsing wingwall was repaired and the pond’s water-control structure replaced.

Now, those kinds of overdue repairs are coming for more than two dozen other wetlands at Middle Creek, Lancaster County’s largest cluster of such waterways.

More:

It’s part of a $6 million partnership by the Game Commission and the nonprofit Ducks Unlimited to repair dilapidated infrastructure and enhance existing wetlands on game lands in 31 Pennsylvania counties where wetlands have been allowed to stagnate because of a lack of funds.

“A lot of Band-Aids have been put on these places for years,” Ferreri says.

“It’s going to be an unprecedented facelift for wetlands across the state,” says Jim Feaga, a regional biologist for Ducks Unlimited, the nation’s largest nonprofit group dedicated to preserving waterfowl habitat.

“Most of them are late-successional pond-like habitat. That was the old way of thinking — ducks like water so let’s fill them and let them go.”

But the makeover will emphasize partial drawdowns of water to allow plants to grow and expose mudflats, then flooding to let loose seeds and insect from the vegetation.

Middle Creek is a focal point in the statewide Pennsylvania Wetland Habitat Initiative, with about two dozen wetlands scheduled for repairs over the next three years as long as the money holds up. Calvary Pond at the neighboring Furnace Hills Game Lands 145 north of Manheim might also be improved.

One might think that given Middle Creek’s famed reputation as a tourist attraction for migrating snow geese and tundra swans, and its goose-hunting opportunities, that the wetlands improvements are geared to just aiding waterfowl.

But though the embellishments will certainly benefit ducks and geese, the habitat improvements have broadened the mission to create habitat for a variety of wildlife. Think such species as migrating shorebirds, uncommon birds that are attracted to wetlands such as the American bittern and black-crowned night heron, and amphibians such as frogs and salamanders. Add muskrats, beavers and mink to the mix.

“The thing about us is we put wildlife first in the decisions we do here,” says Ferreri of Middle Creek. “The recreational opportunities, they come second. Wildlife first is our driving force when it comes to managing habitats and infrastructure here.”

The statewide game lands project on wetlands is made possible largely because more people are buying guns and ammunition in the United States. The Federal Aid in Wildlife Restoration, formerly known as the Pittman-Robertson Act, places an excise tax on firearms and ammunition. Revenue is disbursed to state wildlife agencies across the country to fund wildlife conservation.

Even before the new initiative, the Game Commission had begun repairing the flagging wetlands at Middle Creek, which has 31 separate water bodies, including the 369-acre Middle Creek Lake. Most of the wetlands are in the 2- to 10-acre range.

About three years ago, land managers started partially drawing down the lake to allow vegetation to grow along the shorelines. Migrating waterfowl and shorebirds are attracted to the exposed mudflats and eat insects and seeds from the submerged vegetation. The decomposing vegetation also adds nutrients to the wetland.

Fluctuating water levels at the other much smaller wetlands created at Middle Creek are key to providing attractive and varying seasonal habitat for a variety of wildlife.

“We want to make a grocery store for waterfowl,” is a common refrain from Jim Feaga, a regional biologist for Ducks Unlimited and an East Petersburg resident.

Not everyone may be initially pleased by the doctoring of the many wetlands across the state’s game lands. In some cases, lack of fluctuating water levels have allowed healthy and diverse ever-changing wetlands to become stagnant and turned into fish ponds. Here and there, paddlers may no longer be able to take canoes and kayaks onto bodies of water when they are temporarily drawn down.

Anglers and paddlers may have to adjust, but birdwatchers should be ecstatic at the increased opportunities. Plans are to alert the public online to fluctuating water levels at game lands around the state so they can take advantage of wildlife viewing.

And hunters may see a boost in waterfowl numbers. Specific projects will aim to increase populations of black ducks, a declining species. Others will help wood and mallard ducks. Pennsylvania has one of the largest breeding populations of waterfowl in the Atlantic Flyway, a major north-south aerial highway for migratory birds in North America.

In addition to goosing water levels, water-safe pesticides and controlled burning may be used to get rid of invasive plants that can choke out native plants and fill wetlands.

“Some of these are just small, postage-stamp water on the landscape, but especially in Pennsylvania, they are really unique wetlands. We don’t have that many,” says Nate Huck, the Game Commission’s waterfowl program specialist.

Ad Crable is an LNP | LancasterOnline outdoors writer. Email him at acrable@lnpnews.com.