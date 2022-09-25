Local waterfowl hunters headed to Canada this fall can breathe a sigh of relief, thanks to an about-face by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

On Sept. 12, the department modified a total ban on importing wild bird carcasses declared Sept. 2 as a precaution to prevent the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI).

The modified rule allows harvested birds to be brought into the United States, provided certain precautions are taken.

Avian flu has been spreading in wild and domestic birds all across Canada for the past year.

Lancaster County endured a devastating three-month outbreak of the disease from April through June.

A total of 4.2 million birds were killed on 17 poultry farms where the virus was confirmed in Lancaster and Berks counties, either by the flu or because of state-ordered, whole-flock euthanasia to prevent the virus from spreading.

As a precautionary measure to keep avian flu from spreading from Canada to the U.S., the USDA on Sept. 2 announced American hunters traveling to Canada would not be allowed to bring any harvested birds back into the U.S.

Waterfowl seasons in many Canadian provinces opened Sept. 1, and thousands of U.S. hunters travel north every year to chase ducks and geese.

The carcass ban caused an uproar among U.S. waterfowling groups, who argued it made no sense to prevent carcasses from being brought back, when millions of live ducks and geese will migrate from Canada into the U.S. this fall.

"We certainly understand and appreciate the importance of limiting the spread of (avian flu) in the U.S.," Ducks Unlimited Senior Waterfowl Scientist Mike Brasher said in a news release.

"But based on data from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Canadian Wildlife Service, U.S. hunters and their harvested birds imported from Canada pose relatively minimal risks in this regard.”

On Sept. 12, the USDA softened its position on hunter-killed bird carcasses.

They can now be brought back into the U.S. provided the following precautions are taken:

— A bird’s viscera, head, neck, feet, feathers, skin and one wing must all be removed. The other wing must be left on the bird for identification.

— Carcasses must be rinsed before packaging and show no signs of contamination with blood, feces or dirt.

— Carcasses must be imported in leak-proof plastic packaging stowed in a leak-proof cooler or container.

— Carcasses must be chilled or frozen during transport into the U.S.

Waterfowl are certain to be the most common birds brought back into the U.S. from Canada by traveling hunters, but USDA noted these rules apply to any wild birds shot by American hunters in Canada.

USDA’s Sept. 12 rule revision was met with appreciation from waterfowling organizations.

“We appreciate USDA’s willingness to hear the concerns from DU and revise this rule in a practical and scientific manner,” Ducks Unlimited CEO Adam Putnam said in a news release.

“This revision is not only a win for American waterfowlers but also for the application of sound science. Now, waterfowlers who’ve already departed north of the Canadian border have clear guidance on how to limit the spread of HPAI and bring their harvested game birds back to the U.S. safely.”

P.J. Reilly is an LNP | LancasterOnline outdoors writer. Email him at preilly@lnpnews.com.