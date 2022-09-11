the annual cycle of acquiring antlerless deer licenses.

Under the new rules implemented by the Pennsylvania Game Commission last year, hunters statewide can hold up to six antlerless deer licenses at one time. One antlerless license allows the hunter to take one antlerless deer.

Technically, there is no limit to how many licenses a hunter can hold through a season, because as a hunter fills tags, they can be replaced so long as tags are available and as long as the hunter never has more than six in possession at one time.

So far for the 2022-23 hunting season, a hunter currently can have a maximum of three tags in possession. Those tags would have been acquired through the three rounds of mail-in applications that began July 11.

That means an individual hunter could buy three more in wildlife management units (WMUs) that still have tags.

The tags that remain go on sale over the counter — and via mail-in applications — at county treasurers offices across the state starting Monday.

So here’s what you need to know for the sale that starts Monday.

— WMUs 1A, 1B, 2F, 2G, 2H, 3A, 3B, 3C, 4B, 4C and 4E already are sold out.

— The other 12 WMUs in Pennsylvania all have tags available for sale

— WMU 5B, which covers nearly all of Lancaster County, and parts of several surrounding counties, had 1,691 tags remaining as of Friday morning.

— WMU 5C, which covers a sliver of northeast Lancaster County and parts of Chester, Berks and other suburban Philadelphia counties, had 23,632 tags remaining.

— WMU 2B, which covers Pittsburgh and its suburbs, by far had the most tags still available for sale, with 40,523.

Under the new rules implemented last year, a hunter who already has three tags acquired from the mail-in rounds can buy three more at one time over the counter on Monday.

A hunter who has no tags can buy up to six at once.

Count on plenty of hunters rushing to the Lancaster County Treasurer’s Office at 150 N. Queen St. on Monday morning.

Competition for those remaining WMU 5B tags is sure to be hot. The tags remaining likely will sell out in just a few hours.

County Treasurer Amber Martin said her office on the first day of counter sales typically sees a crush of hunters seeking WMU 5B and 5C tags.

While other county offices at 150 N. Queen St. will open at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Martin said her office will open at 8 a.m. in anticipation of a rush of hunters.

“We typically have 50-100 people lined up before our office even opens,” Martin said.

Hunters will have to pass through metal detectors as they enter the building to get to the treasurer’s office, so be sure to factor that into your visit.

Martin’s office already has processed about 30,000 antlerless licenses this summer. She brings in part-time help just to deal with doe-tag sales, and she said she will have extra help lined up for over-the-counter sales on Monday.

To get hunters in and out the door as quickly as possible Monday, Martin recommends hunters arrive with doe-tag applications already filled out.

If you don’t have one, go to the Game Commission’s website at pgc.pa.gov, click on “Hunt & Trap,” then “Licenses and Permits.” Scroll down to “Antlerless Deer License Applications,” then click on “Fillable antlerless application form.”

Martin said her office will have blank applications available, but the line moves faster when hunters already have them completed.

Know your customer identification (CID) number to put on your application, or have your driver’s license handy so an agent can look it up.

Arrive at the treasurer’s office with check, cash or money order ready to go for $6.97 per license. Checks should be made out to “Lancaster County Treasurer.”

“Without our part-time seasonal staff and volunteers, we would never be able to keep up with the volume of applications our office gets each year,” Martin said.

“The doe tag issuing process is very antiquated and tedious for both my team members and our hunters. There is no reason this process cannot be streamlined and online. I will continue to work with state representatives around the Commonwealth to modernize this process.”

The Pennsylvania Game Commission has a digital licensing system — HuntFish PA — that members of the Game Commission and some state representatives have said could be used to process antlerless deer license applications.

That would replace the current system, which requires hunters to mail applications to county treasurers.

State law dictates that only county treasurers can sell those licenses.

P.J. Reilly is an LNP | LancasterOnline outdoors writer. Email him at preilly@lnpnews.com.