A well-worn path winds through a patch of tight mountain laurel before the canopy opens up to a wide expanse of rock.

And from there, you can see for miles.

The Delaware River snakes below your feet like a blue ribbon blowing in the wind. The forest opposite this peak is a green carpet that extends to the horizon.

It’s a breathtaking mountain vista barely two hours from downtown Lancaster, right here in beautiful – New Jersey?

Standing just over 1,500 feet tall, Mount Tammany is the southernmost peak of the Kittattinny Mountains. It towers on the east side of the Delaware Water Gap in Warren County, New Jersey.

I never really thought of New Jersey as mountain country.

But in my quest this summer to find new and beautiful places to explore within easy driving distance of Lancaster County, I came across online discussions of Mount Tammany Trail, and the beautiful vista at its highest point.

Mount Tammany sits squarely within the 66,000-acre Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area, which encompasses land on both sides of the Delaware River, in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

It stretches roughly from Milford in the north to Dunnfield in the south.

It’s definitely a wild area. But it also hosts a lot of visitors and people passing through, sitting smack in one of the Northeast United States’ most populated areas.

Worthington State Forest covers 6,660 acres within the Gap in New Jersey. And within the state forest is the 1,085-acre Dunnfield Creek Natural Area.

It is in the Dunnfield parking area where you can start your climb to the top of Mount Tammany.

I’m not going to lie. You don’t start your climb in an area with great wilderness ambience.

On Google, the Dunnfield parking lot address is listed as “I-80, Columbia, N.J.” You park less than a football field away from the interstate.

The din of tractor trailers and other vehicles drown out any sounds of nature that might be within earshot of the Tammany trailhead.

But you don’t have to climb far to put that traffic noise in the rearview mirror.

The Mount Tammany loop trail is about 4 miles long. That’s not terribly long, compared to some other trails in the area, but it is pretty steep. And rocky.

You climb 1,500 feet to the top of Mount Tammany in under 2 miles. That means a lot of your walking is nearly straight up. So don’t go thinking you’re going to sprint to the summit.

Although the trail is rocky, it’s solid rock and the footing is great.

The trail traverses much of the terrain to the top near a cliff that offers great views at varying heights.

But the best view, of course, is at the top.

When you break out of the laurel to the rocky outcropping at the summit, you can see a good distance, but your field of view is narrowed by trees.

Climb down through the rock field on the mountain face about 40 feet to reach the cliff that really offers a wide view of the Delaware River and the opposing Mount Minsi in Pennsylvania.

Mount Minsi stands 1,461 feet tall, and is the easternmost peak of the Blue Mountain Ridge within Pennsylvania.

From the Mount Tammany summit, the loop trail takes a winding, less-vertical route back to the parking lot.

Along the way, you’ll cross a picturesque wooden bridge over Dunnfield Creek.

The creek is protected as a wild trout stream that harbors a decent population of native brook trout.

If you don’t mind the extra weight, carry a spinning rod and some Rooster tails with you to cast to a couple of the deeper holes.

The fish aren’t big, but brook trout hit anything and fight with all their might.

Including a snack at the Mount Tammany Summit and many stops for photos, the loop trail took about four hours to complete moving at an easy pace, making it perfect for a one-day getaway.

Keep in mind Mount Tammany is right on I-80, between Philadelphia and New York. It’s within easy access of millions of people, and it’s likely to get crowded on a nice summer day.

My wife and I headed there on a Friday, arriving at the parking area to start our hike around 8:30 a.m. At that time, the parking lot was largely empty, and we only passed a handful of hikers on the trail.

When we finished our hike just after noon, however, the parking lot was completely full and there were park officials sitting at the entrance turning cars away.