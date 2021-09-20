The brook trout, Pennsylvania’s only native trout, the state fish and a symbol of wildness and clean water, is struggling mightily.

Climate change, die-off of shading hemlock trees from invasive insects and pollution have some predicting the colorful fish may be gone from most parts of Pennsylvania in the next 50 years.

Add to those fateful threats the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission’s stocking of nonnative and overpowering hatchery trout in streams that wild brook trout use, says the Pennsylvania Chapter of the Native Fish Coalition.

“This is a full-court press to save this species,” says Jim Suleski, a flyfishing trout enthusiast and internal medicine doctor from Hershey.

The heart of the group’s argument is that the commission is doing irreparable harm to the last bastions of wild brook trout by stocking hatchery-raised and nonnative brown and rainbow trout in waters where the hatchery fish can invade brook trout waters, pushing them out, eating them and out-competing them for food.

“We’re not advocating for something from way out in left field here. It’s being done elsewhere,” adds Philip Light, chair of the Pennsylvania Chapter of the Native Fish Coalition and a Bedford resident.

In an ongoing petition on change.org (lanc.news/brooktrout), the group urges the Fish and Boat Commission to end the practice of stocking waters where wild native brook trout are present. It has garnered more than 1,500 signatures so far.

The petition cites 39 studies that show interaction of wild brook trout with hatchery or even wild nonnative trout is harmful, both to brookies but also the aquatic ecosystem.

For example, a study by natural resources agencies in Minnesota and Wisconsin found that the more aggressive brown trout take over preferred resting places of brook trout, eat juvenile brook trout, hog prime spawning habitat and make brookies more susceptible to disease.

The study also suggested brown trout will push out brook trout as climate change warms stream temperatures to marginal levels in which trout can survive.

In another study, brook trout were monitored before and after brown trout were removed from their midst. After the brown trout were ejected, brook trout increased their numbers, grew larger and survived longer.

“Any attempts to increase brook trout populations through decreased flooding or habitat improvement management practices will only be effective if brown trout are also controlled,” the study concluded.

A study by scientists at the University of Missouri State found that stocking nonnative trout can disrupt a stream’s ecosystem, not just brook trout. That’s because amphibians — including the threatened hellbender in Pennsylvania — innately recognize the chemical scents given off by predators and swim away to hide.

But since they did not evolve with introduced trout such as browns and rainbows, they are not wary and more likely to be eaten.

Among the comments to the petition was this from a resident of Washington County: “Releasing millions of invasive predatory fish into the waters of our state is ridiculous to begin with. Releasing those same fish in streams where our native char still exist to please a bunch of littering, destructive weekend warriors in the name of conservation is beyond horrid.”

Top officials of the Fish and Boat Commission, to be sure, strongly disagree that its stocking on 4,600 miles of streams is harming brook trout. Dave Nihart, the agency’s Division of Fisheries Management chief, says it stocks no waters with high native brook trout populations.

He called dropping stocking on 980 miles of water with any brook trout “impractical” and said the agency “prides itself on protecting our many wild trout resources while providing stocked trout angling opportunities in streams where recreational trout fishing would be absent if stocking did not occur.”

He suggested efforts to save the brook trout should unite around creating better stream habitat conditions.

“Eliminating stocking of hatchery trout in all waters where wild brook trout are present is not needed and would not improve the quality of the wild brook trout population present in these sections.”

Light and Suleski couldn’t disagree more. The commission’s stance doesn’t take into account how far brown and rainbow trout will travel to invade brook trout waters. Nor does it acknowledge that brook trout need and use fertile water where stockings occur in all but the warmest seasons, they say.

In short, they say the commission, while doing good things to improve stream quality for trout throughout the state, sees its top mission as satisfying the recreational wishes of anglers, not protecting the wild brook trout resource.

“Trout stocking is a state-run social program governed by politics, not science,” says Suleski. “These trout are political pork to entertain folks, not protect the ecosystem.”

The group had hoped its petition would have drawn more signatures by now. And it knows talk of reducing the numbers of put-and-take hatchery trout will upset many anglers.

But Suleski and Light think many more fishers would be on board if they understood what is actually happening.

Too many anglers think brookies and stocked trout live in peace and harmony and occupy their own niches, they say. “Discussions are always framed in terms of angler satisfaction, not from an ecological standpoint,” says Suleski. “With anglers, humans don’t always make the best decisions when it’s about what we want,” adds Light.

“We are witnessing a silent genocide in our state,” says Suleski.

— Ad Crable is an LNP | LancasterOnline outdoors writer. Email him at acrable@lnpnews.com.