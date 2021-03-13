With booted feet, Ron Bowman plodded along a muddy trail Friday afternoon, pausing occasionally to point toward portions of the Little Beaver Creek where it cuts through Strasburg Township near Bunker Hill Road.

Where he pointed, local teens toting buckets walked up to the waterway and flipped their pails upside down, spilling adult trout into the stream.

Bowman, a longtime Lancaster County angler, was coordinating volunteers during a state Fish and Boat Commission trout stocking event just weeks before the start of the popular fishing season. On Friday, he led a group of high school students from Lampeter-Strasburg and Solanco school districts.

“I love to work with these kids,” said Bowman, who’s led similar groups in past years. “They’re good kids.”

The students were stocking brown, golden and rainbow trout — grown at the Huntsdale State Fish Hatchery in Cumberland County — at locations along Big Beaver and Little Beaver creeks in Lancaster County.

Lampeter-Strasburg student Kyle Scheurich said he was grateful for the opportunity, describing how fun it was to stock the fish. That was just moments before the high-schooler carried a netful of trout to another stretch of the Little Beaver that runs through farmland near Hilltop Road.

Pandemic’s impact

The teens’ involvement in Friday’s stream stocking signaled a step toward normalcy for anglers, who saw their favorite pastime change in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last season, commission officials barred the traditional practice of volunteers assisting during stocking events. Instead, the work was carried out by state employees in an effort to curb the virus’ spread.

This year, that precaution has been slightly loosened, with commission officials allowing limited volunteering. Specifically, they’ve invited seasoned volunteers, who have a track record of assisting with stocking events through work with conservation organizations, schools and other groups, according to a commission announcement.

Volunteering still is not open to members of the general public, said officials, acknowledging that they are aware many anglers were disappointed by the decision to forgo volunteering in 2020.

Among last year’s disappointed volunteers was Lampeter-Strasburg student Kathlein Duong, who was a member of Friday’s stocking group.

“I was sad that I didn’t get to do the trout stocking last year,” she said, explaining that she had volunteered in previous years and always enjoyed the events.

Chaperoning the trip, Lisa Buscay said she had similar feelings about missing out on stocking events in 2020.

“It was very disappointing because this is a unique opportunity,” said Buscay, an Intermediate Unit 13 job trainer who works with Lampeter-Strasburg students.

It’s an opportunity for the students to potentially learn future work skills like cooperating as part of a job crew.

“We are focused on trying to prepare the students, to give them a leg up when they get out in the community,” Buscay said.

Brenda Feeney-Ott, a job trainer with the Solanco School District, said much the same. She talked about how excited the students were when they learned they’d be able to volunteer again this year.

“This teaches them how to follow directions,” she said.

Step in right direction

State officials were hopeful that this year’s changes would alleviate some disappointment, according to Richard Lewis, president of Fish and Boat’s Board of Commissioners.

“While we welcome the day when we can all return to normal, we think that offering these limited volunteer opportunities this season is a big step in the right direction,” he said in a statement.

“With the help of these experienced volunteers, we will be able to most effectively spread the trout out throughout the streams to provide the best opening day experience for all anglers as well as sustained fishing throughout the spring,” Lewis continued.

In Lancaster County, those stocking events began in late February and will continue through April, according to a schedule posted on the Fish and Boat Commission website.

Earlier stocking dates

Across the state, this year’s stocking began about two weeks earlier than normal to also accommodate a slightly early trout season opener.

Pennsylvania’s trout season is scheduled to open April 3, with an earlier mentored youth day on March 27. That’s true statewide — a deviation from staggered starts, which previously allowed some counties to open earlier than others.

“The move to an earlier statewide schedule for trout season ensures that we can preserve our cherished fishing traditions while reducing the amount of travel across multiple opening days,” commission Executive Director Tim Schaeffer said in an earlier statement.

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, commission officials enacted a similar, surprise statewide opener in April 2020.

Last year, commission officials also encouraged anglers not to travel too far from home, and to instead cast their lines in local waterways — again in an effort to slow COVID-19’s spread.

The ongoing pandemic and related public health concerns were considered when planning the 2021 season, commission officials said, adding that a schedule was developed through cooperation with other state agencies, including the Department of Health.