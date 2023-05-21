There aren’t many places in Pennsylvania where time stands still.

Section 4 of Penns Creek in Mifflin County is one place where — at least from my perspective — it has.

There’s a train tunnel you walk through from Poe Paddy State Park to reach this isolated stretch of the stream, and that tunnel is sort of like a time portal.

On the Centre County side of Paddy Mountain, times definitely have changed since I first walked through the tunnel nearly 40 years ago.

The trestle bridge over Penns Creek is now modern and safe. (There used to be some pretty good gaps between the railroad ties.)

The camp that has stood on the east side of the creek before the tunnel has been renovated and enlarged.

And the tunnel itself has been totally redone, so that you now walk or ride your bike on a cement path through a giant galvanized tube.

I’ll admit I liked it better when it was just the simple hole cut through the rocks so trains could get through, and part of the experience navigating the tunnel was tripping over ballast in the pitch dark.

The temperature in the tunnel was always a solid 10 degrees cooler than anywhere else, water dripped from the ceiling and bats fluttered out in the evenings.

It’s a much more sterile trek now, but when you come out of the tunnel on the east side of the mountain, you lord over a valley that looks the same today as it did 40 years ago.

And it’s likely the freeze in time has lasted even longer, but my experiences here only span four decades, so that’s all I can speak to.

Stretching straight away from you is the Penns Creek Rail Trail that follows the mountain to the north.

Paralleling the trail, about 50 feet below, is Penns Creek, which is guarded on the south side by another long mountain ridge.

So you have two long mountain ridges separated by a stream. Pretty typical topography for Pennsylvania.

But this stream valley has seen no development in over a century. It’s part of the Bald Eagle State Forest that was created after the mountains in the area were all stripped of their trees in the latter half of the 1800s.

Except for the fact that the forest has since regrown and trains no longer run on the rail trail, I imagine this stretch of Penns Creek looks the same today as it did in 1923.

There is no road within sight. To get here from a road, you’d have to climb up and over one of the two mountains, or you’d have to pass through the tunnel.

“That section of Penns is pretty unique in Pennsylvania because of how isolated it is,” said Jason Detar, Area 3 fisheries manager in the Northcentral Region for the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.

Section 4 of Penns Creek stretches 3.65 miles from just below the tunnel downstream to just below a tributary called Cherry Run.

A short distance above that lower limit is a parking lot for the eastern “end” of the rail trail. The trail actually continues east past this lot, but it marks the eastern boundary for vehicle access in the valley.

Between this lot and the train tunnel, your choices for transportation are your feet, a bicycle or a boat on the water.

Besides being remote, Section 4 is one of the oldest stretches of water in Pennsylvania designated for catch-and release trout angling using only artificial lures.

Detar wasn’t sure when Section 4 was posted with its special fishing regulations, but he guessed it was in the early 1970s.

It earned those rules because even back then, when catch-and-release fishing was nowhere near as popular as it is today, anglers recognized this part of Penns Creek is special, and the trout should be protected.

It’s the wild brown trout that make this stretch so special. There are so many naturally reproducing wild browns here that stocking the stream would be a waste of trout.

The Fish and Boat Commission have classified this section of Penns — and others upstream and down spanning a total of 15 miles — as Class A wild trout water.

That’s the highest classification the agency has for trout streams in the state. It is given to waters that “support a population of wild (natural reproduction) trout of sufficient size and abundance to support a long-term and rewarding sport fishery,” according to the agency’s website.

Section 4 of Penns Creek has held its Class A designation for decades. Detar said the limestone base, the fertile farmland and the cold, clean water make Penns Creek ideal for brown trout.

Nearly every species of caddis, stonefly and mayfly that exist in the eastern U.S. can be found in Penns Creek.

Section 4 is remote, but come June, when the famous green drake mayflies hatch on Penns Creek, it can get quite crowded.

This is a world-famous hatch on a world-famous stream, and anglers come from all over the world to fish here during this hatch.

Section 4 is restricted to catch-and-release angling, and Fish and Boat Commission studies through the years show the population of wild browns here remains strong, Detar said. But that doesn’t mean it’s not susceptible to angling pressure.

Detar said the agency can’t quantify the pressure on this stretch of Penns, and so it plans to launch a survey in the near future to see just how many people fish here, and what their potential impact might be.

Something else Detar is worried about for Section 4 is climate change. The stream is very wide here and not very deep — especially in summer.

The hotter it gets and the longer warm weather sticks around, the warmer Penns Creek will get, he said.

Already, biologists have noted greater sightings of smallmouth bass in Section 4 — a harbinger of warming water.

Stronger summer storms in recent years have caused exceptionally high waters on Section 4, which causes erosion, which makes the stream wider and shallower, which makes it more susceptible to warming.

That’s something I can attest to on this stretch of Penns. I’ll bet I’ve seen it expand by at least 10 feet over the years I’ve fished here.

A group that I fish Penns Creek with every year enjoyed an incredible weekend on Section 4 in mid-April. The water was low and the air temperature was in the high 70s and low 80s.

The water depth and warm air created excellent conditions for insect activity, and the dry-fly action was as good as I ever recall for that time of year.

Detar congratulated me on our outing, but he said the water should be high and the air cold at that time of year.

“That’s when Penns Creek should be recharging ahead of the hot summer,” he said. “The lower and warmer it is in April — that’s not a good sign for summer.”

So maybe time isn’t standing as still as I thought in this mountain valley.

Maybe more has changed than I realize.

And maybe someday, I won’t look down from the Penns Creek Rail Trail and see the telltale rings on the water left by rising trout.

I hope that day never comes.

P.J. Reilly is an LNP | LancasterOnline outdoors writer. Email him at preilly@lnpnews.com.