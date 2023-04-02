Lancaster County once had its own version of the American cowboy.

Like the cowboy, raftmen were stereotypical hard-working, hard-drinking men from a long-ago time who stepped up to perform a perilous task needed by a growing nation.

But while cowboys have been romanticized into icons, the raftmen have all but vanished in memory.

For more than 100 years, the rafts, which served as both cargo and ship, were floated down the Susquehanna carrying the lumber and goods that built a growing nation.

The lashed-together log rafts could stretch for 300 feet or more. The rugged crews used giant, 40-foot oars mounted on both ends of the open-air rafts to move the raw or planed timber from upstate virgin forests some 300 miles downriver to Lancaster County riverside towns such as Marietta, Columbia and Peach Bottom.

There, the rafts were disassembled and sold to local sawmills or lumber merchants from cities such as Philadelphia, or the rafts were pushed back into the river and continued on to the Chesapeake Bay.

The logs and cut timber became masts, spars and decking for ships. The wood framed barns, homes, covered bridges, mills and factories, propped up coal mines and fueled tanneries.

From about 1750 to the last of the rafts in 1910, these hardy raftmen navigated one particularly perilous stretch of rapids and boulder-studded channels for 30 miles between Marietta and Peach Bottom.

Before hydroelectric dams raised the water level and tamed the river, this feared run contained treacherous water at the Turkey Hill narrows, Frey’s Falls, Cully’s Falls, Horse Gap, Hollow Rock and Fanny’s Gap.

There were deaths among the raftmen.

“Not a few raftmen lost their lives in those perilous days,” wrote J. Herbert Walker in the 1922 book “Rafting Days in Pennsylvania.” “Sometimes a pilot would dip his oar in to the edge of an eddy, when one or more of the crew would be swept off into the water.” On occasion, the backward sweep of an oar would knock an unsuspecting crew member overboard into the icy depths.

It was not uncommon for the rafts to stove a rock and break apart. A 1894 Lancaster newspaper ad lists the names and numbers of stamped logs collected by salvagers near Benton Station to sell them back to owners for a fee.

Once emerged from the nail-biting six-hour run, the men hiked along the river, detoured through farm fields, traced River Hills ridges and trod old roads and Indian paths back to their towns on what became known as the Raftmen’s Path.

“They had floated down the river, but there was no way to return except to walk. So, with axes, bags of bow-pins and augers thrown upon their shoulders, they would make their way back across the hills ... and back to the camaraderie of the long barrooms and the grog,” the late Lancaster Countian D.F. Magee wrote in a story for the Lancaster County Historical Society in 1920.

Many returned home the same day so they could make another float the following morning for $8.

The water and overland adventures forged a class of men now gone.

“Out of the picture have passed those picturesque characters of the backwoods and river front,” Herbert wrote in “Rafting Days in Pennsylvania.” “Into the past have gone the raftmen with their coonskin caps and their frock coats. Gone also are the many sawmills that lined the banks of the mighty stream. Vanished are the hotels that lined the waterway and catered to the rafting trade.

“Here and there along the great waterways, one can get only a glimpse of the trails made by the raftmen, singing their backwoods songs as they toiled back to their homes. With the passing of most of the raftmen, also are gone the strains of the violin played on the deck of the raft.”

Similar carefree memories came from another writer in the book, John C. French: “All in all, raftmen were a jolly bunch. They bantered with people along the stream, played jokes on themselves, and when evening came, the strumming of a banjo or the weird notes of the violin in the hands of some backwoods virtuoso could be heard over the waters.”

The Raftmen’s Path

From spring into summer, hundreds of rafts manned by a pilot and a crew of four to eight bobbed through Lancaster County, riding the spring freshets that made the river more navigable.

All along the way, hotels, taverns and boarding houses grew up along the river and inland portions of the Raftmen’s Path to accommodate the men on the move.

Now, all are gone in time, but for a few turned into residences in Washington Boro and an old boarding house here and there along old roads.

Some carried off-color names such as The Devil’s Hat, Hell’s Five Mile and Diana’s Hell Hole. Others, some of which could house and entertain 300 men overnight, had more conventional names. Fites Eddy Hotel, Ferncliff Hotel, Shenk’s Ferry Hotel, McCall’s Ferry Hotel, Cedar Grove Inn, Whitaker’s Hotel, Whitehall Hotel, Peach Bottom Hotel, McNeil’s Hotel, Fairview Inn and Neel’s House.

“Each mile house had its accommodations and other inducements to take away the raftmen’s money,” observed an old newspaper article with the headline, “Susquehanna’s Glorious Days.”

Marietta, an important rafting stop and center for selling the massive cargoes of lumber, once had more than a dozen hotels serving the lumber and rafting trade, several of which still stand today. The whiskey often served in the hotels was pure rye distilled in Lancaster County.

The lumber trade was the dominant business in the town in the early 1800s. An 1814 list of taxable landholders included nine lumber merchants, 21 carpenters and four raft pilots.

“If a person were to stand on the banks of the Susquehanna at Washington Boro, look north to Columbia, then south to Turkey Hill, they would see a river clogged with arks and rafts anchored and ready to offload cargo,” a former raftman recalled in a newspaper article from the mid-1800s.

The influx of so much lumber was why many of Marietta’s early homes were made of wood siding and clapboard, rather than brick and stone as is the case in most of Lancaster County.

Even after canals and railroads were built, only rafting could handle the volume and size of timber being cut upstate.

The exhaustion of the once seemingly endless mountainsides of virgin timber, as well as upstate log booms that gathered and fed logs to adjacent sawmills, spelled the end of the log raft era.

According to one account, the last working log raft to come down the Susquehanna reached Marietta in 1917. The raft was disassembled and its timber sold to a local mill.

In search of Raftmen’s Path

Now flooded, buried under railroad beds or fallen down, the remains of the Raftmen’s Path and its hotels/taverns along the river are being pieced together by three local amateur historians who each live within sight of the Susquehanna.

Each week, Chip Fulmer of Fishing Creek in southern Lancaster County, Dennis Brooks of Holtwood and Jay Mackley across the river in York County take what they call rambles, visiting or searching for historical places along the Susquehanna. For the last couple years, they have been fixated on the Raftmen’s Path.

“To look for a hotel, you look for a creek so a road could run down to these places,” Mackley, 76, barks out as the four of us trudge along railroad tracks chiseled above the river in the rugged River Hills of Drumore Township.

The river level is down this morning and here and there we think we see the faint outline of the Raftmen’s Path where it followed the very edge of the river. “Hundreds of people would be coming up the path every day,” Brooks says and we all marvel at the thought of that.

“This was the center of the world along here for awhile,” adds Fulmer, 67, who used to own marinas in Peach Bottom and Fishing Creek with his father, Harry Fulmer.

Fulmer logs in to the laptop he’s been lugging and calls up an old map that shows were the Fairview Inn once stood at river’s edge to accommodate raftmen.

As best we can tell, its foundation is about 30 feet below us, under the rubble of the Columbia and Port Deposit Railroad when it relocated higher up on the bank to escape rising water levels from the building of the Conowingo Dam in 1928.

We have more luck walking to the mouth of Barnes Run and Benton Hollow in what is now the Lancaster Conservancy’s Ferncliff Wildlife and Wildflower Preserve.

Here with English ivy, daffodils and rogue bricks marking the spot, we locate where the Ferncliff Hotel served drink and provided rooms for exhausted raftmen.

For a time, the hotel was known as the “Haunted Inn” because of strange noises that emanated from the attic above the guests’ heads at night. Who knew how long the legend lingered before it was discovered that the ghost was actually squirrels running across a certain loose floorboard?

Apparently ghostless, the two-story hotel later served as a clubhouse for the Ferncliff Fishing Club from 1903 until closing in 1926.

Just upriver, below what is now Susquehannock State Park, was the Fites Eddy Hotel. There used to be sheer 170-foot-high slab of rock here that forced the raftmen to abandon the river’s edge and scramble uphill to walk along ridges.

The rock was blasted away in 1907 to move portions of the Columbia and Port Deposit Railroad to make way for the Holtwood Dam. The hotel was razed.

One infamous detonation crumbled a house on nearby Rohrer’s Island.

We continue to seek out other possible lodging remains. High on a ridge overlooking the river in woods now part of the Muddy Run hydroelectric project, Fulmer leads us to scattered and stacked rocks that he believes was the McNeil Hotel. The remains of an old road lead away. Fulmer notes that it could be part of an old charcoal road that is shown on old maps.

“There’s usually more questions than answers when we come out here,” he says.

Ad Crable is an LNP | LancasterOnline outdoors writer.