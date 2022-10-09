If you walk toward the Little Conestoga Creek behind Barrcrest Apartments off Marietta Avenue in East Hempfield Township, eventually you reach a mud cliff that drops as much as five feet in some places to the stream below.

That’s not normal, according to Kelly Gutshall, president of the Lititz-based landscape architecture firm LandStudies.

“That is not a functional floodplain,” Gutshall said. “It’s clogged with legacy sediment that’s been filling in (the floodplain) for hundreds of years.”

Within the next week or so, work crews are expected to descend on a 1,000-foot section of the Little Conestoga behind Barrcrest to dig out 17,000 cubic yards of sediment and restore the area to the functional floodplain that Gutshall said is instrumental to stopping the flow of dirt and nutrients into the Little Conestoga, Susquehanna River and, ultimately, the Chesapeake Bay.

“This is a transformational project,” said Jim Shultz, manager of the Little Conestoga Creek Blue/Green Corridor Project. “We are going to transform this area from what it looks like today.”

Three years in the making, work to rehabilitate 2.5 miles of the Little Conestoga through East Hempfield, Manheim and Lancaster townships, as well as Lancaster city, finally starts this month.

Signs will be erected on Marietta Avenue at an entrance to the construction site behind Barrcrest, and excavation crews will be hard at work scraping away centuries of sediment deposits.

The dirt will be hauled away to nearby Dorwart Park, where it will be used as fill in various areas.

3 years of work ahead

Over the next three years, construction crews will be working along the creek from Marietta Avenue north to Shreiner Station Road near Park City Center, carving the streambank back to a gentle slope, planting grass, trees and shrubs suited for floodplain habitat and building a 2.7-mile winding trail that will connect residential neighborhoods with workplaces, commercial centers and health facilities.

It’s a one-of-a-kind project that those involved still have trouble believing came together.

“The cooperation from everyone involved has been beyond our wildest dreams,” said Rick Jackson, vice president of landscape architecture for ELA Group of Lititz.

By the time it’s finished, the project is expected to cost $18 million, with funds coming from local, county, state and federal governments and agencies, as well as from private sources.

Among the private contributors is the Steinman Foundation, which initiated the effort and is — in addition to money — contributing the land on the south side of Marietta Avenue that eventually will be home to one of the primary trailheads. It will include parking, a pavilion, signs and other amenities.

The Steinman Foundation is a local, independent family foundation funded by companies that make up Steinman Communications. Those companies include LNP Media Group, publisher of LNP | LancasterOnline.

John Cox, who is serving as a consultant to the Steinman Foundation, said the project already has secured half the money needed, and the other half has been promised by the various sources.

Many partners

Equally important to the project are the commitments of cooperation — including several signed easements — from the 40 property owners who own the land in the project corridor. Those owners include Lancaster County, Norfolk Southern, Lancaster General Health, Franklin & Marshall College, several businesses and private citizens.

Shultz said project coordinators have permission from landowners to work on their property, and/or signed easements allowing for the trail.

Cox said he initially thought the trail would be a sticking point for some landowners who might worry about having a public trail cross their properties.

But in discussing the entire Little Conestoga Blue/Green Corridor initiative with those owners, project coordinators discovered willing partners.

“What we’ve seen with other trails on people’s properties in the county is that the trail actually adds value,” Cox said. “It adds value, and the landowners themselves now have easy access to a trail they can use.”

While there will be many recreational opportunities enhanced by the project, such as bird-watching, kayaking and canoeing, the 2.7-mile trail is the tangible new amenity being created hand in hand with the stream restoration work.

Brent Good, the ELA project manager overseeing the trail construction, said the trail will be built on a 16-foot-wide swath, with 12 feet of that space paved with asphalt, plus 2 feet of shoulder on each side.

It will be a non-motorized path suitable for walking, running, biking and cross-country skiing, and it will be handicapped accessible.

There is one bridge over the creek that currently exists to carry the trail. Three new ones will be built as part of this project.

Trail route

The trail will start at the Marietta Avenue trailhead and stretch to Oakwood Lane, where it crosses Marietta Avenue onto the Barrcrest property. From there, the trail generally will follow the upland edge of the floodplain restoration area on the west side of Little Conestoga Creek until it crosses the stream onto F&M land south of the Norfolk Southern tracks.

The trail will cross back over the creek just north of the tracks and wind through Dorwart Park, before passing under Route 30.

Getting under Route 30 will be a unique part of the project, according to Jackson.

The bridge that carries Route 30 over the creek creates two chutes with its supports. The creek passes through one chute and the other is currently choked with years of silt.

Jackson said the second channel will have to be cleared to make way for the trail, which brings the state Department of Transportation into the picture.

“PennDOT has been nothing but supportive of this project,” he said.

On the north side of Route 30, the trail follows West Roseville Road to Good Drive, then heads north across Harrisburg Pike to Shreiner Station Road.

According to Shultz, the trail project will begin with construction of the portion from West Roseville Road to the covered bridge on Shreiner Station Road in East Hempfield Township.

Funding is in place and work is scheduled to begin on that phase early in 2023.

Like the stream restoration work, construction of the trail will be done in phases as funding and construction permits are acquired. It is expected to be completed in 2026.

“The trail itself will be a great addition to that area, but it will connect to other existing trail networks,” such as the more than 3 miles of trails in Dorwart Park, and the ample trail system built as part of The Crossings development across Harrisburg Pike from Long’s Park, Jackson said.

To help keep the public informed on the project over the next three years, just launched within the past two weeks is the Little Conestoga Creek Blue /Green Corridor Project website at LCCBGC.ORG.

P.J. Reilly is an LNP | LancasterOnline outdoors writer. Email him at preilly@lnpnews.com.