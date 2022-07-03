Pennsylvania hunting licenses for the 2022-23 season are on sale now.

That means it’s time to talk about doe tags.

There are 948,000 antlerless licenses up for grabs this year — up from the 925,000 allocated last year.

Each license allows the hunter to take one antlerless deer within the Wildlife Management Unit for which it’s issued.

WMU 5B, which covers nearly all of Lancaster County and parts of surrounding counties, was allocated 60,000 tags this year, the same number as last year.

Hunters who are residents of Pennsylvania can begin applying for doe tags on July 11. That’s the first date county treasurers will accept applications and start issuing licenses.

July 11 is a Monday, so hunters want their application in a treasurer’s office on Monday morning, which means they probably want to mail it Thursday or Friday.

Hunters don’t have to mail applications to a county treasurer within the WMU where they want to hunt. Any treasurer in the state can issue tags for every WMU.

The Lancaster County Treasurer’s Office typically sells the most licenses of any office in Pennsylvania. Last year, the office sold 34,224 antlerless licenses. The next closest treasurer’s office was Westmoreland County near Pittsburgh, where 31,926 permits were sold.

The fewest antlerless licenses were sold by the Cameron County Treasurer’s Office, which issued just 1,795 tags last year.

For years, the Lancaster County office has brought in part-time workers during the summer just to handle the doe-tag rush.

Like her predecessors, Treasurer Amber Martin strives to have the office process applications as quickly as possible.

That’s critical for hunters seeking tags in those areas with the most competition for tags, such as WMU 2G and 1B.

Tag sales last year started July 12, and WMU 2G’s allocation was exhausted just seven days later.

Dozens of hunters who mailed applications for WMU 2G tags to the Lancaster County Treasurer’s Office were shut out last year after the U.S. Post Office for 18 days held onto hundreds of doe-tag applications that should have been received by the office by July 12.

Although Postal Service representatives never publicly offered an explanation for the delay, nor answered LNP’s questions about it, mail delivery problems were common last year, due to employee shortages caused by the pandemic.

In WMU 1B, tags were gone as of July 29 last year.

By comparison, tags in WMU 5B didn’t sell out until Sept. 13. WMU 5A had the latest sellout date of Nov. 15, although WMU 2B never sold out last year.

So the first round of sales starts July 11 for state residents, with nonresidents eligible to start receiving tags July 18.

The second round of license sales starts Aug. 1 for everyone and the third round on Aug. 15.

Hunters must mail in applications for each of these three rounds. Any licenses still available on Sept. 12 can then be sold over the counter at treasurer’s offices.

The longtime doe-license limit in Pennsylvania was changed last year, which affects the application process.

Hunters can now hold up to six antlerless licenses at one time. As a hunter fills a tag during the season, he or she can buy another to replace it, so long as tags are available where they want to hunt.

Technically, that means a hunter can kill an unlimited number of antlerless deer during a hunting season in Pennsylvania, because there is no season bag limit.

However, the doe-tag allocations are the limiting factor. Once the tags are gone in a given unit, you can’t kill any more deer there.

Last year, less than 4% of the antlerless licenses issued were filled, according to Pennsylvania Game Commission harvest data.

Hunters last year shot an estimated 231,490 antlerless deer. There were 925,000 antlerless licenses issued, but there also were tens of thousands of Deer Management Assistance Permits sold on top of that allocation.

Assistance permits tags are issued by private and public landowners seeking to lower deer numbers on their respective properties.

This year, the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources alone, which manages all of Pennsylvania’s state forests and state parks, plans to offer about 30,000 assistance permits tags for sale.

Elk licenses

The deadline to apply for a Pennsylvania elk license is July 31.

For the 2022-23 season, the Game Commission is issuing a total of 178 licenses, which is down from last year’s 187. But it does include 60 bull tags, which is the most ever offered.

Elk licenses are issued through lottery drawing, and hunters must apply for the specific season they want to hunt.

The seasons this year are set for archery only from Sept. 10-24, any weapon from Oct. 31-Nov. 5 and any weapon from Dec. 31-Jan. 7.

The application for each season costs $11.97. To apply for all three, a hunter would pay $35.91.

Season-specific bonus points are awarded to all those who don’t draw tags in each season.

Applications can be submitted online via the Game Commission’s licensing website — huntfish.pa.gov — or anywhere hunting licenses are sold.

