The third round of doe-tag sales in Pennsylvania commences on Monday.

This is the first year the Pennsylvania Game Commission has allowed the sale of antlerless deer licenses through its licensing website — huntfish.pa.gov – and at all retail license locations.

And the system and process have had their share of issues.

Chief among them have been logjams on the website and long lines at the retail locations.

These problems are the result of hunters rushing to buy their licenses at the start of each round, for fear of missing the chance to get the tags they want.

Tags are sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

Round three starts at 8 a.m. Monday.

An individual hunter can have no more than two tags at this point in the process. That hunter can get one more in the third round.

Tags are sold for use in each of the state’s 22 Wildlife Management Units.

So far, WMUs 1B, 2F, 2G, 3A, 3B, 3C and 4C are sold out, and have no more tags left.

WMU 5B, which covers all of Lancaster County, except for a sliver in the northeast, as well as parts of several surrounding counties, had 2,717 doe tags left as of the middle of last week.

There will certainly be a rush to snap up those remaining tags on Monday.

Other WMUs with less than 10,000 remaining tags as of the middle of last week are 1A, with 2,001; 3D, with 1,288; 4B with 7,860; and 4E, with 6,666.

WMU 5C, which borders 5B to the east, and where many local hunters hunt deer, had 31,371 tags as of the middle of last week.

Game Commission officials have acknowledged the issues associated with this year’s license sales and have been working with the vendor who runs the system to ease the backups.

They’ve said they’re looking to overhaul the system to add more capacity for next year.

