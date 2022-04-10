The Appalachian Trail atop the Blue Mountain Ridge of Berks County north of Hamburg is a rocky course.

You’ve got to focus on the ground to find a safe landing place for each footfall, or you run the risk of turning an ankle.

So it kind of catches you by surprise when you’re so focused on the rocks that all of a sudden the forest opens up to this magnificent vista overlooking miles and miles of mixed farmland and forest below.

But this view is why people head to the Hamburg Reservoir property in droves from all over Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey to tackle the Pinnacle Loop hike.

In keeping with our occasional series about outdoor destinations not too far from Lancaster County, we bring you the Pinnacle Loop hike.

We’re talking about an adventure that is one hour from downtown Lancaster, making it perfect for a day trip.

The Pinnacle Loop is a 9-mile circular route that offers two incredible vistas, and some fairly strenuous hiking over rugged terrain. With ample stops at both lookouts to take photos and soak in the scenery, expect this hike to take about 4.5-5 hours.

There’s about 1,300 feet in elevation gain from the parking lot at the bottom of the mountain to the highest point on the trail.

The roughest part is the first three miles, assuming you do the loop counterclockwise. This is the rockiest portion of the loop.

I’d recommend hiking counterclockwise because it’s easier on the knees going up through the boulder fields than coming down. And your energy level is better at the start of a hard hike than at the end.

The most common parking lot used by loop hikers is the lot off Reservoir Road for the Hamburg Reservoir – a picturesque, manmade mountain lake that you’ll pass on the loop.

Bear in mind this lot can fill up quickly on weekend days, especially if the weather is nice.

Also, the entire property you’ll be trekking through is owned by the Hamburg Municipal Authority. It’s the watershed for the reservoir, which is the borough’s main water supply.

Point being, the authority expects the public to respect the property and keep it clean, since erosion, trash and other land degradation can affect the town’s drinking water.

That the public is even allowed to use the land is remarkable. When New Holland owned the reservoir atop Welsh Mountain as a source of water for the town, the hundreds of acres surrounding the impoundment were strictly off limits to the public.

New Holland moved its water supply to wells and sold the reservoir and adjacent land several years ago.

During the first part of the Pinnacle Loop, you’ll follow a blue-blazed trail that leads to the white-blazed Appalachian Trail.

The first vista you come to going counterclockwise on the Pinnacle Loop is Pulpit Rock. It’s about 2.5 miles from the trailhead to Pulpit, so it’s timed nicely for a break.

Pulpit Rock is a rock outcropping that extends off the mountain and offers a nice view of the surrounding mountains and part of the valley below.

To get to the rock, you have to pass by the observatory facilities of the Lehigh Valley Amateur Astronomical Society’s dark sky observing site.

The campus is considered one of the finest amateur astronomical observing locations on the East Coast.

As good as the view is from Pulpit Rock, it’s even better at the Pinnacle, which you’ll reach after hiking another 2.1 miles on the Appalachian Trail.

This part of the hike is easier, since you’re already on top of the mountain.

The Pinnacle overlook is much wider than Pulpit’s and you can see out a greater distance.

Since Hawk Mountain is not too far away, this is yet another great spot to go watch raptors soaring past the peaks.

It’s also a nice spot to stop for lunch, since you’re essentially halfway through the loop.

The next 4.5 miles or so back to the trailhead are mostly downhill and take you past the reservoir just above the parking lot.

It’s a picturesque spot with the crystal-clear lake flanked by a mowed lawn and encircled by trees and the mountain ridge.

Another nice sunny spot to sit and catch your breath.

Just below the reservoir, you can visit the ruins of the Windsor Furnace. Founded in the mid-1700s, the furnace operated for more than a century, along with a saw mill and grist mill. These were the earliest settlements of Windsor Township.

From the reservoir, you glide easily downhill on a gravel road just a short distance back to the parking lot, where you can remove your boots and rub battered feet.

Alltrails.com ranks the Pinnacle Loop second on its list of top Pennsylvania hikes.

“This popular loop offers incredible views of Lehigh Valley and the surrounding ridges,” the website states.

“With a moderate difficulty, this trail is approachable by most hikers, even some older children… Although mostly moderate, there are steep sections that may be difficult for some hikers. Also, the trail can be very rocky, so good boots are recommended.”