Pennsylvania deer hunters had great success during the 2022-23 season, taking 12% more deer than they did the previous year.

And the management unit covering Lancaster County posted the second-highest total of any in the state, according to the harvest estimates announced by the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

“We’ve been saying for a while now that this is a great time to be a Pennsylvania deer hunter,” said Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans.

“These harvest figures are the proof of that.”

According to the Game Commission, hunters shot an estimated 422,960 deer last season. That includes 164,190 bucks and 258,770 antlerless deer.

Most antlerless deer are does, but the term also covers bucks without antlers.

The total deer kill is 12% higher than the 376,810 deer shot the previous year.

The buck kill is just shy of the most taken since Pennsylvania’s new antler restrictions were set in 2002.

That first year, hunters tagged 165,416 bucks, which are the most shot under the current restrictions.

“The long-term buck harvest trend indicates Pennsylvania’s deer population is in a pretty good place right now,” Game Commission Deer and Elk Section Supervisor David Stainbrook said.

“We see generally stable population trends in most of the state, near goal levels, and we are seeing more older bucks available for harvest.

“For five years running, about one of every four Pennsylvania hunters has tagged a buck, with two of every three bucks harvested being 2.5 years old or older.”

(To view the full 2022-23 harvest report, visit pgc.pa.gov/HuntTrap/Hunting/HarvestDataandMaps/Pages.)

As for antlerless deer, the 258,770 deer taken breaks down to 67% adult females, 16% doe fawns and 17% button bucks.

The annual antlerless kill fluctuates based on the total number of antlerless licenses issued, since every antlerless deer shot must be tagged with an antlerless license.

Last year, the Game Commission said, one in four antlerless licenses sold was filled.

Looking at the various weapons used for deer hunting, firearms hunters took the lion’s share of the overall kill, tallying 87,910 bucks and 163,340 antlerless deer.

Bowhunters took 145,640 deer — 75,770 bucks and 69,870 antlerless deer.

Finally, muzzleloader hunters shot 25,790 deer — 1,230 bucks and 24,560 antlerless deer.

Pennsylvania is divided into 23 units for managing wildlife, called Wildlife Management Units.

In looking at the deer kill by WMUs, hunters in WMU 2D took the most, with 37,000 deer — 14,000 bucks and 23,000 antlerless deer.

WMU 5B, which covers nearly all of Lancaster County, plus parts of seven surrounding counties, posted the second-highest deer kill for 2022-23, with 27,200. That number includes 10,900 bucks and 16,300 antlerless deer.

The WMU 5B buck kill was up over the 7,800 shot the previous year, while the doe kill fell from the 17,100 shot in 2021-22.

The WMU 5B buck kill trails only WMU 2D’s across Pennsylvania, but the WMU 5B antlerless kill ranks fourth in the state, behind WMUs 2D, 2C and 5C.

Most bucks shot in WMU 5B were taken during archery season, with 6,730 bucks shot by bowhunters last fall.

Conversely, the most does in WMU 5B were taken by firearms hunters, with 9,700 antlerless deer shot with guns.

Statewide, the buck kill rose in 17 WMUs, fell in five and stayed the same in one.

The doe kill rose in 21 WMUs and only fell in WMUs 2H and 5B.

The agency’s Board of Game Commissioners is scheduled to meet April 14-15 to set hunting seasons and bag limits for the 2023-24 hunting year.

As part of that meeting, the board also will set the allocations of antlerless deer licenses for each WMU for the season.

There currently are no changes from last year proposed for the coming year’s deer seasons.

That includes starting the firearms deer season on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

There is a strong push being made by hunters seeking for the start to be pushed back to the Monday after Thanksgiving, which had been the traditional opening day for decades, before it was changed to Saturday in 2019.

