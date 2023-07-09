If you caught sight of a bunch of college-age students fiddling around on rooftops of some Lancaster city landmark buildings recently, don’t be concerned.

They were just looking for bats.

The city could certainly use more bats, many of which have experienced alarming declines in recent years. The only mammals capable of sustained flight, they eat bugs that bite us and pollinate the flowers and gardens we grow.

Now, a Millersville University professor and students have begun the second year of a two-year joint study with Franklin & Marshall College to see if “green roofs” — those planted mini fields on top of rooftops — attract bats and help them thrive.

Halfway through the study, it appears they do.

If another summer of research confirms the initial results, the findings may be useful for planners, ecology landscapers and bat conservation groups to strategically use green roofs to help bats in small cities across the United States.

Recently, a handful of the Millersville University researchers clambered up ladders to reach green roofs on top of Schnader Hall on the F&M campus, Ross Elementary School and the Fulton Theatre.

There, amid the succulents and various plants they planted recording devices they will let run from dusk to dawn for several weeks at a time. Using software, they pick through the night sounds to identify which ones are bats and which species.

To compare bat density, similar recordings will be made from devices the group placed on three conventional bare rooftops made of concrete, metal or tarp roofs near the same locations.

The bats found to be favoring city green roofs are hoary bats, big brown bats and myotis bats, which includes a series of mouse-eared bats.

These are not the colony bats that have almost been wiped out across 26 states by the white-nose syndrome fungus since 2006. But both the myotis and hoary bats have conservation concerns, mostly because of habitat loss.

The big brown bat is now the most common bat in Pennsylvania.

Preliminary research in the city shows these bats gravitate to green roofs because of plentiful bugs and desirable habitat. But the study also indicates the green roofs are even more popular if water, tree canopy and street lights are nearby.

“We found when we have increased light there are more moths and insects. The tree canopy also harbors insect diversity and numbers. In addition, many of the bats will sometimes use trees to have young under the bark,” said Aaron Haines, a biology professor at Millersville University.

If the expanded study duplicates the earlier findings from five green roofs and four conventional roofs, the joint researchers from Millersville University and F&M intend to take their findings public and spread the good word.

Green roofs have already been proven to purify the air in cities, reduce building energy costs, bring down hot air temperatures, deflect noise and provide food for birds and butterflies.

Now they can also be encouraged to bring back bats with their own benefits to city living.

This kind of research has been done in large cities such as New York and London but not at a smaller municipal scale.

The goal is to publish the research findings in a major scientific journal. That could be followed by formal presentations at conferences of wildlife managers, urban planners and the like. Haines wants to share the green roof habitat ideas with bat conservation groups and local grassroots groups.

“Our goal is to try to get what they call a win-win ecology where wildlife strategies are incorporated into human landscapes,” he said.

