Tom Stauffer remembers desperately grabbing the family friend in a bear hug as the young man and his kayak were sucked into a submerged metal tube running through a concrete bridge at a farm crossing on Cocalico Creek.

“I had his head in my arms and pressed against my chest and then very quickly I couldn’t hold him,” recalls Stauffer, of Lititz. “I felt my hands come up and grab his hair and then his ears and skin and then I just looked at him and said, ‘Hang in there!’ His eyes were huge.”

Within seconds, the kayak went first, followed by the helpless 25-year-old Lititz paddler, both flushed underwater in a harrowing journey through 20 feet of metal drainage pipe. Somehow, the paddler was swept under the stuck kayak and shot out the other side even though a thick stick blocked the exit.

The May 25 nightmare wasn’t the first time an unsuspecting paddler had been plucked from the otherwise placid Cocalico at the shallow crossing.

But this time someone lived.

This is the story of a creek crossing between Warwick and West Earl townships built without a required safety and environmental permit in 1991 so a farmer could have easier access to fields on either side of the creek.

‘Killing machine’

Despite impassioned warnings from a local Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission waterways conservation officer to both the commission and the state Department of Environmental Resources that the crossing would be a “killing machine,” the farmer was issued a violation but given a permit to keep the low-water bridge.

Three years later, 15-year-old Jonathan Lapp, of Akron, drowned when he and a friend were flipped in high water from their canoe by the crossing’s hydraulics and were sucked into separate drainage pipes. The force of the water flattened the fiberglass canoe.

Lapp’s companion was flushed through and survived, though he remembered nothing afterward. But Lapp became trapped by debris clogging the culvert. His body was retrieved from the culvert more than six hours later, just as the bridge was about to be demolished.

K. Derek Pritts, the waterways conservation officer who had urged that the farmer be forced to tear out the crossing, was in charge at the tragedy. He was so angry that his prediction had come true that he ended a friendship with a superior at the commission and called the DER official who had issued a permit and told him, “You are the one that has the death of a 15-year-old boy on your head,” according to Pritts, now retired.

He said he even told parents of the victim that he would testify on the known dangers of the crossing if they wanted to sue and get the structure torn out, but they declined, saying the accident was “God’s will,” Pritts said.

“The thing is, a human life is gone and for no reason. That child should have a family and wife. There’s no other way to say it — I cannot believe that permit was issued.”

And this is the story of a family so upset by their own near-death experience that they felt compelled to try to make sure no one else dies.

Illegal crossing

The crossing spanning Cocalico Creek is about 1,000 feet from the stream’s confluence with the Conestoga River. It is visible from where Route 222 crosses the creek.

The file on the crossing obtained from the state Department of Environmental Protection shows Alvin S. King built a crossing for steel-wheeled farm equipment in May 1991 without getting a required permit from the state to make sure it is safe and doesn’t do any environmental damage. King said he was unaware he needed a permit, records show.

The Department of Environmental Resources, as it was known then, found out about the unauthorized crossing and cited King with a violation. But after onsite inspections and a concrete surface added by the farmer, the agency gave him a permit and did not make him remove the structure.

That was over the strenuous objections of Pritts, who complained in writing to DER. “I told them it was a hazard to navigation,” Pritts said in an interview. “I said, ‘Wait, someone’s going to die at this thing.’ “And it wasn’t just a hazard to navigation. If you were trying to build the perfect killing machine, he did. The tubes cannot carry the water from Cocalico Creek when it’s high water.” The tubes would fill with sticks and debris, he said, a danger to paddlers known as a strainer.

Pritts felt King should be required to build a bridge over the creek, not in it — the cheaper option — if he wanted the convenience of easier access to farm fields.

Bridge allowed to stay

After noting his safety concerns as part of reviewing the crossing for the Fish and Boat Commission, Pritts said he was told the agency’s scope was restricted to whether fish passage or aquatic organisms would be affected by the crossing.

In May 1992, a Warwick Township official called DER saying that township as well as West Earl Township had concerns that the crossing was built without permission. The state agency has exclusive authority to control structures and activities in or near a stream. Permits are required for farm crossings, driveway culverts, highway bridges, utility line stream crossings and streambank stabilization projects. Local municipalities cannot issue permits or control activities in a stream.

Because of Pritts’ concerns, Ronald Mease, a senior civil engineer at DER, visited the crossing in January 1992. A permit was given to King by DER eight months later. The permit stipulated several conditions, including that the drainage tubes under the crossing be kept free of debris.

“Based on this field visit, I see no evidence that the structure is unstable, or a threat to life or property,” Mease wrote when he visited the crossing.

Just two years later, Lapp died there, caught in debris that King failed to clear from the tubes, as he was required to do.

Near miss

The lower section of Cocalico Creek is not a heavily used paddling destination. It has poor access points, poor water quality and a fair amount of streamside development.

Still, when Tom Stauffer wanted to surprise his family with an easy paddling trip that Tuesday afternoon, he chose the Cocalico for the first time. Besides his wife and three adult children, a family friend went along.

He rode in a round raft, the others in single kayaks. As they approached the King crossing, Stauffer was pushed to one side as a fallen tree had covered more than half the creek, acting as a dam. The raised water level submerged sight of the culverts, leaving nothing visible of what lurked below.

But he heard rushing water. Telling everyone to stay back, he paddled ahead to investigate. He saw a swirl of water being drawn under the bridge. He compared it to a toilet bowl being flushed. Walking to the downstream side, he saw water gushing out of the culverts and a drop of about 5 feet.

Realizing the danger, he turned around to tell everyone to get out of the creek and portage around. But the family friend, who asked not to be interviewed or his name used because he is still shaken by the ordeal, was already paddling to join Stauffer.

“It was so quick,” Stauffer remembers. “I turned around and he was there. I was just going to bend over and pull him quick and it happened. A second didn’t go by. His arms and legs just went straight down.”

Running to the other side of the bridge, Stauffer was sickened to see the nose of his friend’s kayak sticking out, blocked by a 6-inch stick wedged in the culvert. “I just thought, oh my God, he can’t come out.’ Then a few seconds later he was standing in front of me.

“I was crying and hugging him.”

The paddler remembers his face rubbing against the length of his kayak as he shot through. His contacts and shoes were peeled from him. Somehow nothing snagged on the kayak and he was pushed through with his arms and legs tucked to his body. He somehow didn’t hit the 6-inch-thick stick wedged vertically.

“It’s just that all the stars were aligned that day,” Stauffer said.

“That day could have changed our lives forever,” added his wife, Cindy Stauffer. “We just got lucky.”

Safety crusade

That night, the family was shaken by what had happened. The children said they never wanted to get in a kayak again.

The next day they got angry.

“We didn’t want someone else to be put in danger. We would never have been able to live with ourselves if that happened,” Cindy Stauffer said.

Tom Stauffer drove down a long dirt lane and talked to the farm’s current owner, Leon King, son of Alvin King. Stauffer offered to get a chain saw that day and help cut out the tree that was blocking some of the culverts. King declined, Stauffer said.

The same day, Stauffer, who was unaware of the 1994 fatal paddling accident, drove to the regional office of the Fish and Boat Commission at Speedwell Forge Lake and reported what had happened. He said something needed to be done before someone is killed.

A receptionist assured him someone would look into it.

Stauffer was skeptical, but someone did look into it. Officials from both the commission and the DEP recently met at the crossing.

On June 10, DEP issued a field order to King, citing him with two violations: failure to maintain a water obstruction and putting fill on the side of the stream without getting a permit.

Responding to orders, King has placed warning signs on each bank above the crossing that read: “Warning, Hazardous Crossing 600 feet ahead. Exit left here and portage around the crossing.”

King has until Monday to remove the downed tree that is damming the crossing and to clear the six culverts of any debris.

‘Very concerned’

These are immediate steps taken to protect users of the creek. According to two sources involved with the case, DEP is considering removing its permit and having the entire structure removed.

Asked about this, DEP spokeswoman Deborah Klenotic said, “DEP doesn’t publicize pre-decisional deliberations.”

The Fish and Boat Commission is involved because it is the lead agency in boating safety, said Sgt. Doug Daniels, who was one of those at the recent inspection of the crossing.

“We’re very concerned with it being a possible safety issue. We didn’t give any advice on whether to take it out. It’s my personal opinion that that crossing should never have been permitted like that.”

Owner Leon King told a reporter he intends to remove the debris and the tree, though he’s not sure how to do that yet. He said at one time someone had placed a warning sign upstream, but it is no longer there.

He said without the crossing, he would have to drive equipment 3 miles to get to the fields just across the creek.

Asked if he thought the crossing was dangerous to those paddling Cocalico Creek, he said, “If it’s high water, yes, it’s dangerous. But people aren’t supposed to be out on the creek in high water.” He said the creek was dangerously high and shouldn’t have been paddled on the day the paddler died in 1994.

He said very few people paddle down the creek where his crossing is located and that “they should put something on creek maps and recommend not to come down here.”

Ad Crable is an LNP | Lancaster Online outdoors writer. Email him at acrable@lnpnews.com.