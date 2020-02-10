More than 100,000 snow geese flocked to Middle Creek Management Area in Clay Township on Sunday, marking what may end up being the peak of this year's goose migration, according to Lauren Ferreri, manager at Middle Creek.

Due to the forecast weather conditions, which AccuWeather expects to be cool and seasonable throughout the week, the amount of birds in the area will likely remain steady, said Ferreri in an update on the Pennsylvania Game Commission's website.

"Every year is different; it's so hard to predict," Ferreri said in an email with LNP | LancasterOnline.

Middle Creek usually sees peak snow goose migration sometime between mid-February to early-March, said Ferreri. The date varies based on long-term temperature trends and weather conditions.

To watch a livestream of the snow geese migration at Middle Creek, click here.

Snow geese reached peak migration in 2019 in early March with 150,000 geese. From 2015 to 2018, Middle Creek saw peak migration in mid February.

Other types of northern birds migrate to Middle Creek; this weekend, there were also a few thousand other birds, including tundra swans and Canada geese, as well as American wigeon and northern pintails, according to the game commission's website.

