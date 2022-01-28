Snow geese will soon return to Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area, albeit possibly a little later than the years prior to 2021.

"Based on the extended forecast and the fact that the lake is very much frozen, it will probably be a late migration again this year as it was last year," says Lauren Ferreri, Middle Creek manager, in an email.

In 2021, snow geese migration peaked from March 5 to 7 with upward of 120,000 snow geese, and 2,500 tundra swans and Canada geese at Middle Creek, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

Typically, snow geese will reach peak migration numbers from mid-February to early March, Ferreri said in a previous interview.

Ferreri predicts a potential late migration because she says she expects the lake to be frozen until at least mid-February.

When the lake is frozen, and the fields are covered with snow, the geese can't land and feed.

Right now, the geese seem to be stopped in refuges in the Delaware Bay Area, like Prime Hook and Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge, says Ferreri.

"We will keep an eye on their numbers," Ferreri says.

While Middle Creek awaits its massive snow bird migration, it will reopen its Visitors Center on Feb. 1 for the first time in almost two years.

It closed in 2020 because of COVID-19 concerns, and remained closed while it added the Conservation Heritage Museum, set to open in spring 2022.

For more information about what's new at Middle Creek, visit its website at lanc.news/MiddleCreek.

The PDF below is a newsletter all about Middle Creek's upcoming events and projects. Click on the PDF to read a full, scrollable version of the newsletter.