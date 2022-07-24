Keith Williams lies motionless in the shallows of Fishing Creek in southern Lancaster County, face down and spread-eagled, only half his body submerged.

He doesn’t move.

Sometimes when Williams does this, someone calls 911 about a dead body in a creek.

Williams is far from dead, though. He is a snorkeler of freshwater streams and rivers — anywhere, anytime. Just beyond the face mask he has eased only inches below the water’s surface is a world teeming with small fish, light, currents and sounds.

This is what the community engagement coordinator for the Lancaster Conservancy and author of “Snorkeling Rivers and Streams: An Aquatic Guide to Underwater Discovery and Adventure” hopes for: Lancaster County residents of all ages will buy an inexpensive snorkel and face mask and head to a nearby stream or river and dip their heads underwater.

On one level, he wants to expose more people to the easy, inexpensive and incredibly accessible wonders of surprisingly complex underwater ecosystems by snorkeling. “Freshwater snorkeling is discovery and adventure accessible to all,” he writes in his book.

He stands up briefly from his supine window into the underworld of Fishing Creek to address a puzzled group of horseback riders. Their curiosity satisfied, they clip-clop on.

“When we look at a river from this perspective, we don’t see anything,” Wlliams tells me. “It just looks like this muddy water or a reflective plane. But when you stick your face in there, there’s all this life that’s hidden from view. And it’s beautiful life. There’s all this intricacy and behaviors going on. It’s mind boggling.”

Indeed, when Williams invited me along for a snorkeling outing on Fishing Creek, I fully expected we would be floating over the stream bottom for quite some time and would be lucky to catch a glimpse of a minnow or sunfish.

But we hadn’t walked into the stream 10 feet when Williams lies down in the streambed at the base of a small waterfall created by a concrete road crossing. I lie on my stomach next to him, absorb the brief shock of cooler water and lower my head a few inches into the gurgling water.

Immediately, I see small fish staring at me bug-eyed and turning to and fro in gentle to frantic sweeps. When they turn just so, a flash of silver ignites the water. You can see shafts of light in the water column and hear the hum of moving water.

I let out a muffled exclamation of delight, so taken aback am I by this instantaneous new world.

Many of the fish in my new personal aquarium have patches or a stripe of bright red on their sides, like a smaller version of a rainbow trout. Rosyside dace, a large minnow, Williams tells me after I make him surface.

Williams moves a couple feet across the stream, crawling ever so slowly on his fingertips and toes. He uses his fingers at one point to stir the bottom mix of sand and small pebbles. Fish of several varieties swim in and gulp the unseen tiny aquatic insects that have been dislodged.

Over about 20 minutes and not moving more than a few feet, we come within a foot or closer of a surprising variety of fish: eastern blacknose dace, northern hogsucker, white sucker, cutlip minnow, central stoneroller minnow, tessellated darter. The blacknose dace males are still sporting mating colors with orange fins.

Rusty crayfish give us the claw before darting backwards in a swirl of silt to the shelter of rocks.

Williams, 56, who grew up along the Delaware River in Bucks County, had his first snorkeling experience in a New Jersey lake as a kid of about 10 on a family camping trip. After college, he was a biologist/ecologist for the Army, but mostly for land-based research.

Then, about 20 years ago, he saw a documentary about river ecosystems that was researched by a Japanese scientist almost exclusively by snorkeling. “I wondered what our streams around here looked like underwater, so I put a mask on and never went back,” Williams recalls.

Then as now, he was living in Cecil County, Maryland, just below the Lancaster County line. He made his first snorkeling foray to the nearby Big Elk Creek. It was a waterway in a heavily urbanized area with sewer outfalls, litter and heavily eroding streambanks. He thought he had made a poor first choice to experiment.

“But it was amazing,” he recalls of swimming among a variety of shiners and young eels. “The diversity and beauty of things I saw rivaled the coral reefs in Australia.”

Since then, he has snorkeled all over the country and world, day and night and in all seasons — “There are seasons underwater too,” he says. Many of the trips have been to set up outdoor education programs for youths that involve snorkeling, including in Puerto Rico and in several national forests as part of a program initiated by the U.S. Forest Service.

He’s swum amid and photographed migrating fish such as herring, shad and salmon. His book has a powerful passage about a spent chinook salmon, its reproduction mission complete after an epic ocean-to-river journey, taking its last breaths on its side, against the lee side of his knee. He finds floating on top of a waterway in a current akin to flying.

He has been mildly attacked by fish as dainty as shiners and sunfish when they see their reflections in his mask and think it is a rival fish. He’s been rammed by smallmouth bass guarding nests against all interlopers.

Aside from bringing the spectacle of the underwater to the surface for the masses, Williams has a deeper and pressing purpose.

“We’re losing biodiversity for aquatic systems globally faster than any other systems on the planet,” he says. “If we expose people to the beauty that is there, that we don’t even see, it’ll inspire them to take action to protect that beauty.”

Start by exploring a stream of any size in Lancaster County, Williams advises. “That’s the beauty of Lancaster County. We have 1,400 miles of streams.”

Any stream will likely yield at least small fish, crayfish, freshwater mussels, shimmering light, water sounds and other delights. In addition to all manner of fish and aquatic insects, you might see turtles, frogs and snails.

Look particularly for sections with varied habitat, boulders, cobble stream bottoms and the confluence of streams. If a streambed is a flat of sand without any rocks or submerged wood, float on, Williams suggests.

“Just lay there. A lot of times fish will come right in when you become part of the background,” he says. And stay still. Sometimes you can ever hear fish like when stoneroller minnows snap their jaws while chomping on algae on a rock.

Some of his own local favorites include Fishing Creek, Trout Run, Tucquan Creek and Climbers Run — all four are within Lancaster Conservancy preserves — as well as Little Conestoga Creek and Mill Creek. He loves the architecture of waving underwater grasses in the Susquehanna.

A no-frills mask and snorkel can be had for about $20. Fins are not needed unless you intend to float a considerable distance. In summer and autumn months, no wet or dry suits are necessary, just swimming suits.

One word of caution: since Lancaster County has a plethora of cows that still wade in streams and combined sewer/stormwater discharges into the Conestoga River, Williams advises against snorkeling in all but the cleanest waterways after a moderate rainfall. Any stream should be okay for snorkeling in a day or two after such rain events, he says.

Williams’ snorkeling and aquatic guide is available online and at some local bookstores.

As you can imagine, Williams gets some strange comments when they see him snorkeling in a waterway not even deep enough to cover his body. The most common is “What are you looking for?”

“I’m not looking for anything,” he’ll often reply. “I’m watching stuff.”

Ad Crable is an LNP | LancasterOnline outdoors writer. Email him at acrable@lnpnews.com.