The unfortunately named Allegheny woodrat, a fascinating rodent, one of the most threatened animals in Pennsylvania and the focus of a new rescue effort, once thrived in Lancaster County.

At first glance, you would most likely call the Allegheny woodrat cute, resembling a gerbil, if not for its name that conjures up thoughts of city vermin and disease from the unrelated and nonnative Norway rat. In contrast, the woodrat lives in rock outcroppings and caves in forests, usually higher up in mountains. They like a room with a view.

For the most part, the woodrat has been ignored in history. It was the first animal unknown to science that was documented by the Lewis and Clark Expedition in the early 1800s. It was first reported in Pennsylvania in 1858 in a cave near Carlisle.

It has a lot of amusing habits, including its propensity to build elaborate nests and food caches under rock overhangs. Frequently, they are found decorated with human detritus, such as shotgun shells, ribbon, bottle caps, gum wrappers and, in at least once instance, the severed head of a doll.

Dan Feller, who has studied Allegheny woodrats for more than 30 years as a regional ecologist with the Maryland Wildlife and Heritage Service, tells of a cave-surveying crew in the 1970s in Maryland. An eyesight-challenged crew member placed his eyeglasses on a rock before going to sleep at night.

When he awoke, they were gone. Unable to see, the member had to leave the project. On his way out, at the entrance to the cave, there were his glasses, neatly folded on top of a woodrat’s food cache, a full quarter-mile away.

When I spent a night in 2013 in the Rausch Gap trail shelter on the Appalachian Trail north of Harrisburg, hikers in the log book warned of woodrats pilfering items from the shelter. Indeed, the Pennsylvania Game Commission documented a woodrat colony in rocks behind the shelter, though, like many other sites in Pennsylvania in recent years, the colony seems to have disappeared.

Lancaster County once had a population of woodrats.

An old Allegheny woodrat range map produced by the Pennsylvania Mammal Atlas shows them living along the Susquehanna River in southern Lancaster County.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission has records of woodrat sightings at six sites, listed as Camalot near Safe Harbor, Hess Cave, Pequea Creek, Pequea Silver Mine, Safe Harbor and Wind Cave.

Earl L. Poole, a mammalogist from Reading, wrote “A Life History Sketch of the Allegheny Woodrat” for the 1940 edition of the Journal of Mammalogy. In it, he lists records kept by the American Society of Mammalogists. In Lancaster County, woodrat sites were listed as Cold Cave (another name for Wind Cave) near Pequea, Hess Cave near Refton and “near Cornwall Iron Mines.”

In “Caves of Pennsylvania” by Ralph W. Stone, published in 1932, it states that “cave rats” have been nesting in Wind Cave for 50 years.

In 1953, Charles Mohr, an Allentown resident and president of the National Speleological Society, tells of his visit to the cave. “In Wind Cave, I watched 40 persons file by a ledge where a cave rat sat, seemingly fascinated by the unprecedented parade.”

That may have been the last documented sighting of a woodrat in Lancaster County, says Justin Vreeland, the wildlife management supervisor for the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s southcentral region.

All the sites were visited in the 1990s and except for old evidence found at Wind Cave in 1998, no signs of woodrats were observed.

Unfortunately, woodrats have dramatically disappeared from other known colony sites around the state in the last few decades. An earnest search of 500 known woodrat sites with camera traps over the last two years by the Game Commission resulted in more than 68 percent now empty.

One site in Lycoming County was found with 29 woodrats one year, then none the following year. In the entire southeast region of the state, only one remaining site was found: near Ellendale Forge in Dauphin County on state game lands and private property.

Once found statewide, it is feared the population has dipped to a couple thousand at most. It is listed as threatened by the state and is a priority species in the Game Commission’s Wildlife Action Plan.

Why?

Woodrats have been on the decline in the state for decades but the rate seems to be disturbingly accelerating. Scientists believe the disappearance is being hastened by new threats such as a deadly roundworm parasite carried by raccoons. It spreads to woodrats when they carry berry-filled feces from raccoons back to their dens.

Other concerns include genetic inbreeding as woodrat colonies become increasingly isolated and severe defoliation of oak trees from spongy moths, formerly called gypsy moths. Acorns from oaks are perhaps the primary food source for woodrats.

“I think it’s a combination of many different things. They all have an impact together,” says Greg Turner, the Game Commission’s nongame mammal section supervisor.

The Game Commission, combining sources and ideas with other states, is trying to save the woodrat from the brink.

Working with the American Chestnut Foundation, it has planted backcrossed American chestnut trees near woodrat colonies. Chestnuts were once the primary food source for woodrats, before blight wiped them out at the turn of the 20th century. Forest sites have been manipulated to encourage oak trees. Food piles of European or Chinese chestnuts have been set out near woodrat colonies. And deworming vaccines have been placed in the field for raccoons.

Some woodrats have been captured and traded with others from surrounding states to increase genetic diversity. New rock sites have been created to encourage woodrats to migrate and find other colonies.

“We’ve been able to show we can stabilize a few sites by our actions. We want to figure out which of our tools are working and then scale up,” Turner notes.

Pennsylvania also hopes to be a partner in an effort to breed woodrats at the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore and the Toledo Zoo in Ohio. It’s hoped enough will be produced to reintroduce colonies into the wild of several states.

All these rescue attempts give wildlife managers hope.

“They are tough little buggers. When you talk about all the impacts this rat has faced, the fact that is still persists at all is pretty amazing,” says Marion Giazzon, a wildlife diversity biologist with the Game Commission. “I think its recovery potential is pretty good. We just need to act pretty quickly and effectively.”

Why should we care if a rodent disappears from Penn’s Woods?

“I think they’re a really good indicator of forest health,” Turner replies. “They’re indicating that things aren’t at all well out there. By addressing the issues for them I think we’re addressing issues for all species really, including ourselves.”

