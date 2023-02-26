Efforts to change opening day of the firearms deer season from the Saturday after Thanksgiving back to the traditional Monday after the holiday took a hit from the Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners recently.

But the efforts are not dead yet.

On Jan. 28, the commissioners unanimously voted to set the 2023 firearms deer season to run from Saturday, Nov. 25, through Dec. 9.

With that vote, the commissioners preliminarily killed the push from many hunters to change opening day back to the traditional Monday after Thanksgiving.

That had been Pennsylvania’s deer season opener for more than five decades prior to 2019, when the starting day was changed to Saturday.

Final approval of the full schedule of 2023-24 hunting season dates and bag limits — include deer season — will come at the board’s April meeting.

Hunters who want the change have until then to convince the commissioners that going back to Monday is a good idea.

That seems to be a tall task, given that the commissioners voted for the Saturday opener after listening to 26 of 32 speakers Jan. 28 say they prefer Monday.

Also, the commissioners pointed to data that showed an increase in license sales among hunters age 18-34 and among female hunters in the years after the switch to Saturday.

The hope of boosting license sales was one of the reasons the commissioners instituted the Saturday opener back in 2019.

The hunters who want to see the deer season opener return to Monday talk about traditions that were lost.

They miss the camaraderie that came during camp activities the weekend before the Monday opener, when hunters arrived at camp, did chores, sighted in guns, scouted for deer, hung stands and more.

That camaraderie is gone, those hunters say, now that the season starts two days after Thanksgiving.

On the flip side, hunters who favor the Saturday opener say it gives them more time to hunt without having to miss work, and to get kids out in the woods without having to miss school.

A survey of hunters commissioned by the Game Commission last year found that a majority favor the Saturday opener.

Those who prefer the Monday opener dismiss that survey as biased.

Opposing factions have created Facebook groups to support their positions — Pennsylvania Hunters Against the Saturday Opener, with 4,800 members, and Pennsylvania Hunters Who Love the Saturday Opener, with 6,300 members.

Since the board of game commissioners already took one vote against them, those who favor the Monday opener still have one card they hope to play.

State Rep. Brian Smith of Punxsutawney has pledged to introduce legislation that would make Hunting Monday the official start to deer season according to state law.

Besides lost traditions among hunters, Smith also said he’s concerned about losses suffered by small businesses and charitable organizations after the move to a Saturday opener.

Hunters at camp in rural areas don’t shop at local stores or eat at fire company and church fund-raising meals the weekend after Thanksgiving like they did when deer season opened on Monday because they are busy hunting, according to Smith.

And so if the Game Commission doesn’t move the opener back to Monday, Smith has pledged to do it through state legislation.

Such a bill faces opposition, though, especially when it would move to the state Senate, where Sen. Dan Laughlin of Erie County — vice chairman of the Senate Game and Fisheries Committee — already has pledged his support for the Saturday opener.

New antlerless license system

Also at the Jan. 28 meeting, the Game Commission publicly presented the new system it plans to implement to sell antlerless deer licenses online and at license issuing agents, rather than by hunters mailing applications to county treasurers.

As in the past, there will be multiple rounds of tag sales, each of which will start at 8 a.m. on various dates.

LNP described that system in this column two weeks ago, and we asked readers to share their thoughts on it.

From the responses we received, it seems there is a mix of excitement and uncertainty when it comes to the change.

“While I do not disagree with moving to an electronic system to purchase doe licenses, I can almost guarantee that there will be significant problems,” David Graybill said.

“Why do I say that? For the last several years I sat online Sunday midnight to apply for DMAP tags that I know will sell out within minutes/hours. In the past the system has crashed horrendously. It's gotten a little better, but it still is bad, and it's going to be much, much worse at 8 a.m. for doe licenses.”

Jim Schildt wrote that he hopes the new process works as planned.

“I support the new procedure for the purchasing of doe tags,” he said.

“The former system was antiquated/outdated…I am concerned, but hopeful, that the Pennsylvania Game Commission and it's IT Department will get it right.”

Donald Kline is afraid his work schedule will put him at a disadvantage when it comes time to buy tags on the first day of sales each round, which always will be Mondays.

“I believe the new system for doe license is going to be unfair,” he said.

“I start work at 8 a.m., therefore won't be able to try and purchase until 5:30 p.m. after I get off work. The pink envelope system seemed to work for all the years I've been hunting.”

Final approval of the new doe-tag process also must be voted on by the board of game commissioners at the April meeting of the agency.

Trout stocking

Trout stocking season began in Lancaster County last week ahead of the April 1 opener to the 2023 trout fishing season.

Stocked with trout last week were Rock Run, Muddy Creek, Little Cocalico Creek, Little Chiques Creek, Donegal Creek and Conoy Creek.

The next batch of trout plantings in the county is scheduled for March 4, when Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission crews will lead a rare Saturday stocking.

Muddy Run and Pequea Creek are on the stocking schedule that day. Volunteers plan to meet the stocking truck at 11:30 a.m. at Bird-in-Hand Farmer’s Market, 2710 Old Philadelphia Pike.

P.J. Reilly is an LNP | LancasterOnline outdoors writer. Email him at preilly@lnpnews.com.