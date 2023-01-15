The debate over whether Pennsylvania’s firearms deer season should start on the Monday after Thanksgiving or the Saturday in between is arguably the hottest the Pennsylvania outdoor community has seen in the past 20 years.

There are hunters with passionate opinions on both sides of the issue.

“The weekend after Thanksgiving was always a special time and camaraderie was built at camp with my father, brother and other men. Sunday morning was spent going to church with the guys,” said Neil Martin of Leola.

“The anticipation was built throughout the weekend with the climax of Monday morning daybreak. Hunting on Saturday after Thanksgiving took away from that aspect of camp life. Hunting on both Saturday and Sunday killed it.”

“The Saturday (opener) provides me more time to hunt without having to use limited number of days off,” said Travis Schappell of Exeter.

“It also has allowed me to let my oldest son learn about hunting without him losing days at school.”

Through 2018, Pennsylvania’s traditional opening day for more than 50 years was the Monday after Thanksgiving.

In 2019, the state Game Commission moved it to the Saturday in between. Since 2020, the Sunday after opening day also has been open to deer hunting, creating an opening weekend for deer hunters.

Charged by a notice of proposed legislation from state Rep. Brian Smith of Punxsutawney, who last month said he plans to push to make opening deer season on the Monday after Thanksgiving state law, hunters who love the idea and hunters who hate it have been waging war on social media platforms since the 2022 firearms deer season ended Dec. 10.

And the fight is getting ugly.

Competing pages have recently been created on Facebook — “Pennsylvania Hunters Against the Saturday Opener” and “Pennsylvania Hunters who LOVE the Saturday Opener.”

Each has about 4,000 members. And each regularly features posts calling members of the other group disparaging names.

At LNP | LancasterOnline, we asked readers on Jan. 1 to send us your opinions on the Saturday/Monday debate. This is the third time since 2019 that LNP | LancasterOnline has polled readers on this topic.

All three times, the majority of respondents favored the Monday opener by a wide margin.

We received 396 emails for the latest poll, with 264 people expressing support for a change back to the Monday opener and 132 favoring the Saturday opener.

All three LNP | LancasterOnline polls stand in contrast to a survey conducted last year by a Virginia firm contracted by the Game Commission to reach out randomly to hunters age 18 and over who hunted both before and after the opening-day move.

That survey found 60% of the 2,009 hunters who participated favored the Saturday opener, as compared to 27% who opposed it. Another 12% said they didn’t care.

It’s important to remember the difference between a poll and a survey.

With a poll, an open invitation to participate is extended to the public. Many don’t see the invitation or feel moved enough to participate, and so entire segments of the population can be excluded.

For example, among all the responses LNP | LancasterOnline received in our most recent poll, none was obviously from a hunter under the age of 30.

Those hunters are part of the age group identified by the Game Commission survey as having the strongest support for the Saturday opener.

Did any hunters in that age class see our call to participate in the reader poll?

We don’t know. But we do know people age 18-34 said they were most likely to never read a newspaper, according to a 2022 survey gauging newspaper consumption in the U.S., published by Statista Research & Analysis.

So the absence of emails from readers obviously in that age class is not surprising.

In a survey, participation is randomly solicited through targeted contacts within a study group.

The Game Commission survey on opening day elicited responses from specific age groups.

Targeted for responses were hunters age 65 and older, 55-64, 45-54, 35-44 and 18-34.

Responses were logged from hunters in every one of those age groups. Not surprisingly, older hunters favored the Monday opener, while younger hunters preferred Saturday.

But back to the poll.

In studying the emails, the two camps essentially subscribe to the following general positions.

The pro-Monday hunters we heard from nearly all hunt from camps. They miss the camaraderie at camp the Saturday and Sunday before opening day, when hunters hung around camp socializing before the big day.

They say that part of the opening-day tradition is gone now that camp members spend that Saturday and Sunday hunting, rather than socializing.

Also, they said they feel rushed to get to camp after the Thanksgiving holiday to be ready to hunt first thing Saturday morning.

The pro-Saturday hunters largely did not talk about the deer camp experience. They talked instead about wanting to hunt on weekend days instead of having to use vacation time during the week, or about how they wouldn’t be able to get time off from work to hunt on Monday.

They also talked about how the weekend opener allowed them to take kids and grandkids hunting, without those kids having to miss school.

Bill Sago was one of a handful of longtime hunters who wrote in saying he initially hated the change to Saturday, but has since come to prefer it.

“I been hunting deer 45 years,” Sago wrote. “I was a little upset when the game commission moved it to Saturday after Thanksgiving but it's been working for my family and grandkids ... I don’t have to call off work or take PTO that goes for my adult kids too.”

Chris Sweat said work kept him from doing much hunting when opening day was Monday.

“I’m a truck driver and it gives me a little more chance to get out and hunt with the new Saturday starting date,” he wrote.

Likewise, John Erb, 58, of Millersville, said a recent job change cut back his vacation time to three weeks per year, and so the Saturday start to deer season helped ease the pressure on dividing his limited free time between family and hunting.

“I was thrilled when the Game Commission announced the Saturday opener,” Erb wrote.

“I now get to hunt four days of the rifle opener and only need to use two days’ vacation. I do hunt at a camp in Sullivan County, and the older members are against the early opener.

“Many other hunters I talk to enjoy the Saturday start. My thought is that if you don’t like the opener, you are not required to hunt. You can enjoy the camaraderie and shopping if you like.”

Erb’s suggestion that pro-Monday hunters simply stay in camp opening weekend is commonly cited by pro-Saturday hunters.

While it’s true hunters can do that, it misses the point. Opening day is when everyone wants to be out there.

It’s the single most successful hunting day of the year, no doubt because the deer are unpressured.

Staying in camp for two days while many other hunters are out hunting would kill the thrill of opening day.

“It doesn’t matter if you own a camp or not, the current Saturday opener is just too close to Thanksgiving, period,” said Pete Keruskin of Fredericktown.

“Families coming to visit for Thanksgiving, Black Friday shopping, etc., makes everything rushed and not enjoyable.”

Moving opening day to Saturday didn’t make it easier for all hunters to get out and hunt, according to Andy Kneiss, who typically hunts in Butler County.

“I would love to return to Monday first day,” he said.

“It was a tradition for me as a youth. I hunted the same spot for 26 years. I missed the first day the last two years, and actually didn’t buy a license last year. Hopefully it will return, so I can too.”

As for getting kids out to hunt, T.J. Ferrari, who hunts in Somerset County, noted that there’s a whole generation of hunters who got into the sport with a Monday opener.

“Seems to me the people that do prefer the change to Saturday keep using the excuse it’s another chance to get kids into the woods,” he said.

“Well, we were all kids once, and that Friday and Saturday (after Thanksgiving) were always spent in the woods, but small game hunting instead of deer, which honestly often times can be a lot more fun.”

Two reasons cited by the Game Commission for the change in 2019 were to entice more kids to go hunting and to stem a steady decline in license sales.

On Jan. 1, this page noted a continued decline since 2019 in those sales among three major license categories — resident adult, resident junior and resident junior combination.

The pro-Monday hunters have seized on those numbers as evidence the change didn’t accomplish what the agency wanted. That’s proof opening day should go back to Monday, they say.

But those numbers alone don’t tell the whole license story in Pennsylvania.

There are 25 categories of general hunting licenses sold here, which, combined, identify the total number of individuals licensed to hunt in the state during a given year.

In 2018 — the last year with a Monday opening day — total license sales were 855,486. In 2019, the number rose to 860,743, then climbed again to 879,664 in 2020, before falling to 857,964 last year, which is the last year for which the Game Commission has sales figures.

It’s unclear what affected hunting license sales in those years, but the three years after 2018 all showed higher sales than were recorded in 2018, although all are lower than the 881,102 licenses sold in 2017.

“As a 70-year-old who has been hunting since age 12, I am opposed to the Saturday season opener,” said Daniel Butt of Conestoga.

“To me personally, it was a tradition that we hunters looked forward to for months in advance. That meant planning time off from school or work ....

“The license sales did not increase like anticipated and actually declined. To me that means that the true lifelong hunter was not affected and the ‘newbies’ or not-so-serious hunters lost interest.”

Rep. Smith said he expects later this month to file his proposed legislation to make it state law deer season will open annually the Monday after Thanksgiving.

The Game Commission’s agenda for the Jan. 27-28 board of commissioners has not yet been set, so it’s unclear if commissioners will specifically tackle the opening-day issue.

But in proposing hunting season dates for all species for the 2023-24 season, they will have to pick a starting date for the firearms deer season at that meeting.

P.J. Reilly is an LNP | LancasterOnline outdoors writer. Email him at preilly@lnpnews.com.