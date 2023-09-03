The most ambitious tree-planting project in Pennsylvania since the Great Depression relies heavily on Lancaster County.

For example, the Keystone 10 Million Trees Partnership, launched in 2018 by the nonprofit Chesapeake Bay Foundation with a straightforward goal of planting 10 million trees across the state by 2025, chose the Rodney Garber farm near Mount Joy to plant its first tree.

To date, the K10 project, as it’s known, has planted 95,546 trees in 338 locations in Lancaster County. The effort has attracted 26 partners in Lancaster County.

Statewide, K10 and its nearly 300 partners that include state and federal agencies, businesses, individuals, and environmental and grassroots groups have rooted 5.7 million trees.

They are growing on farmland, stream banks, parks, backyards, schools, churches, urban streets and other priority landscapes. Seventy species of native trees and shrubs are among the mix, including those that bear fruits and nuts and species that support wildlife and pollinators.

From the project’s beginning until recently, it has been managed by Brenda Sieglitz, who lives near Marietta.

“The passion of our (Lancaster County) partners is vital to the success of the Bay and to clean water in our own backyards, cities and towns,” she says. “The conservation community in Lancaster is incredibly strong and collaborative. Having grown up in Lancaster County, I found it easy to find partners and landowners who could get excited about the Keystone Ten Million Trees Partnership.”

The ways trees are getting disseminated across the county are many. There are organized tree-planting sessions in which volunteers may plant several hundred trees at a time.

But sometimes a resident may have only room for a single tree. In June, during a gathering on Penn Square as part of Lancaster Water Week and a concert at Long’s Park, about 1,700 people took home a tree or two.

K10 is believed to be the largest tree-planting effort since the Civilian Conservation Corps established about 60 million trees in the 1920s and 1930s to heal decades of clear-cutting of Pennsylvania’s virgin forests that had left the landscape an eroding, fire-prone wasteland.

Although the trees are getting planted statewide, Lancaster County is a priority. Seventy percent of the trees are earmarked for the half of the state in the Chesapeake Bay drainage, including Lancaster County, where the state is behind its goals for stemming sediment and nutrient pollution that flows into the Susquehanna and on to the Bay.

And Lancaster County is one of eight counties especially targeted for tree planting because of its soil and nutrient runoff concentrations.

The project has had economic benefits for the county. Most of the trees that are dispatched around the state are grown at Octoraro Native Plant Nursery, under contract with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation to grow trees in containers.

By this fall, the nursery will have grown 600,000 trees for the cause. The business donated the first tree that launched K10 in 2018 and the 5 millionth tree last October in Franklin County.

The contract has enabled the southern Lancaster County business to expand operations and add employees.

“I think the Chesapeake Bay Foundation is doing what benefits their mission goals, as well as helping with canopy replacement, carbon sequestration and all of that,” said Octoraro Native Plant Nursery President Jim MacKenzie.

Since 2020, K10 has honored people for their conservation work and urban beautification efforts in underserved communities, both urban rural.

Three Lancaster County residents have earned a Mira Lloyd Dock Partnership Diversity Award: Kristen Thomas, Lancaster, who has organized tree plantings in parts of Lancaster city she found lacked tree cover; Shauna Yorty, Lancaster, who established a community garden in the Mussertown neighborhood in the city; and Dr. Zeshan Ismat, Lancaster, who started the Blackbirds Environmental Justice group to teach youths in Lancaster city about the environment in a fun way.

Why trees? It’s generally accepted that trees deliver the biggest bang for the buck in providing a host of environmental and quality-of-life benefits.

Trees improve and stabilize soil, purify air and water, reduce flooding, provide recreation, create habitat and travel corridors for wildlife, increase property values and cool cities. In recent years, trees have been touted for their ability to absorb the climate-changing greenhouse gas, carbon dioxide.

There also are less tangible rewards that the grassroots project has seeded, advocates say.

“People learn better around trees. People heal faster. Families and friends gather under our trees,” says Joe Hallinan, current K10 manager.

With 5.7 million trees in the ground but the project’s 2025 deadline on the horizon, it’s fair to ask if K10 can reach its 10-million tree goal.

“Absolutely,” is how Hallinan responds to the question. “The way we are further expanding partnerships is growing exponentially because we’re out there and people are seeing it. People see their neighbor doing it and get involved.”

There’s also the sobering reality that even as K10’s trees take root, Pennsylvania is losing its forest canopy — 37,500 acres worth in 2022, according to Global Forest Watch.

Yes, losing tree cover on private land is concerning, replies Harry Campbell, the bay foundation’s science policy and advocacy director. But K10 is planting trees where science shows they have the greatest benefits for water quality, to reduce urban heat islands, reclaim abandoned mine lands and other needs, he points out.

K10 also has helped spread a culture of conservation around Pennsylvania, says Teddi Stark, a watershed forestry program manager with the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, one of the tree-planting project ’s biggest partners.

“It just brings the idea to regular people who might not have thought about planting trees. It’s helped a lot of people get excited about planting trees.”

