Japanese barberry, a red-berried ornamental shrub that graces many a yard in Lancaster County, and Bradford pear trees, still celebrated for their explosion of white blossoms on Lancaster city streets each spring, are being banned for sale and cultivation in Pennsylvania.

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture recently added the two once-revered wild things to the state’s noxious plant and weed list and has begun a phase-out process. The law will require nurseries and stores to stop selling and growing the two in the state.

Homeowners will not be required to cut down Bradford pears or rip out their invasive barberry bushes, even though they are urged to do just that by state officials.

“Many seemingly attractive plants can actually harm our environment, our food supply and our health,” state Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said almost apologetically. “Pennsylvania does not take banning the sale of a plant lightly.”

The Bradford pear (also known as Callery pear)

and Japanese barberry are just the latest examples of foreign plants brought naively to the United States long ago to beautify the landscape or improve food stocks, only to end up as invasive ecology wreckers.

Japanese barberry

The prickly shrub European barberry was originally brought over by settlers for hedgerows and to make dye and jam. But when that variety became prone to a killing fungus, the Japanese barberry became the primary substitute around 1875.

With its ability to grow in sun and shade and varying soil types, the variety is still widely planted in yards for landscaping and secure hedges along property lines. If you go to a local nursery in Lancaster County to find a barberry, Japanese barberry is what you will likely find.

But birds and wildlife eat the red-tinged berries and drop the seeds willy nilly. Colonies are spreading throughout Pennsylvania along streams, in meadows and pastures, as well as open woodlots.

There they form dense, expanding stands, crowding out native plants. Since they are not favored by deer — though at our hunting camp in West Virginia over Thanksgiving we saw deer nibbling the berries — more animal-browsing pressure is put on native plants.

Studies have found that Japanese barberry alter the pH and biological activity in soil that native plants depend on.

Andy Rohrbaugh, an ecological program specialist in the state Bureau of Forestry, has watched helplessly as an expanding stand of barberry has pushed out a patch of yellow lady slippers in a state forest. Loss of native plants means loss of host plants and cover for many of our insects and pollinators.

“It’s one more nail in the coffin,” Rohrbaugh says. “I have deer pressure and land disturbance and loss of habitat to housing. It’s one more problem for those native plants to overcome.”

On the recreation front, mats of sharp-thorned barberry are almost impenetrable. Along the Lost River on property our family owns in West Virginia, it is almost impossible to walk along the bank in spots to fish or get to hunting grounds. Perhaps the final nail in the coffin for Japanese barberry’s fate is a study by researchers at the University of Connecticut that found the slightly raised humidity in the dense plant attracted inordinate numbers of Lyme disease-carrying ticks.

That makes it not only an ecological disrupter

in Pennsylvania, but also a human health risk.

If all this wasn’t bad enough, barberry seeds have a high germination rate, and the plant can also spread by colonizing when its branches droop to the ground.

The ban on Japanese barberry is being spread over two years to give the nursery industry a chance to develop seedless or sterile varieties.

In the meantime, state officials are encouraging residents with barberries around their homes to consider digging them up. Remember, the shrubs may not be spreading on your property but birds and wildlife are spreading the harmful plant elsewhere.

There are plenty of less disruptive but similar vegetation choices, such as native strawberry bush, winterberry and mapleleaf viburnum.

Bradford pear

After Tropical Storm Agnes, Lancaster city, like others across the country, began a love affair with Bradford pear trees to beautify streets and local parks.

After all, it had beautiful white flowers that unfurl with spring color, was hardy, inexpensive, easy to maintain and grew compactly— ideal in tight urban spaces by providing shade while not arching over streets where branches could fall on vehicles.

“People snapped them up like hotcakes,” recalls Jim Bower, the city’s arborist since 1999. “People just loved that white flower in spring.”

But the nonnative pear tree, native to China and Vietnam, soon proved to be a problem in disguise.

Turns out, the trees had soft bark that would separate, and once growing to maturity, branches fell off in the slightest rain or snow events. “I was coming in at 2 a.m., taking them off people’s cars in the pouring rain,” Bower recalls wearily. “Sometimes on a calm and sunny day they just get tired and would fall.”

The city took the pear trees off its list of approved tree species that could be planted in the city in 2015. Whenever the city Shade Tree Commission

gets a request from a resident to take down an existing Bradford pear, it is quickly approved.

Bower estimates there were about 1,000 Bradford pears planted between 1972 and 2011. In 2016 a citywide survey found 520 remained. Bower estimates the current population is around 425.

Beyond littering city streets with dead branches, the invasive pear trees are, like the Japanese barberry, wreaking havoc in the wild, establishing clusters along roadsides, reverting fields and on the edges of woods.

The dense groupings of pear trees choke out plants and other trees that can’t tolerate shade.

Bradford pears were first brought into the country in the early 1900s as a fire blight-resistant tree that could be bred with European pear trees to increase fruit production. They were touted by the federal government in the mid-1960s as a fine ornamental landscape adornment.

Now they are pariahs.

