Pennsylvania hunters took home more than 430,000 deer last season, topping the previous license year’s harvest, which had been celebrated by game officials as the largest in 15 years.

Local sportsmen also set a new statewide record for the most bucks killed in a season since modern antler restrictions were implemented in 2002. They bagged 174,780 antlered deer.

That’s according to estimated figures shared Friday by state Game Commission officials, who released season-end harvest totals for the 2020-21 license year.

Those totals also showed a slight increase in the number of deer killed by hunters in the Lancaster County region — Wildlife Management Unit 5B.

Wildlife management units are designated portions of land used to manage game, and nearly all of Lancaster County is within Unit 5B, which also includes portions of surrounding counties.

There, 26,000 deer were taken during the 2020-21 season. That’s about 2% more than in 2019-20, according to commission officials.

The number of antlered deer bagged during that period in 5B was slightly fewer than in 2019-20 — 9,600 compared to the prior season’s 10,200. However, the antlerless total increased to 16,400 in 2020-21 from 15,345 in 2019-20.

Statewide, a total of 435,180 deer were harvested in the most recent season, which is 11.7% percent more than the 389,431 bagged in 2019-20.

Commission officials pointed out that 2020-21 was only the 10th license year since 1993 in which more than 400,000 deer were harvested.

About a quarter of Pennsylvania deer hunters took home a buck, game officials said, adding that about 64% of those bucks were considered “older” — at least 2½ years old.

“The commonwealth’s antler restrictions have succeeded in providing more older bucks for Pennsylvania’s deer hunters,” Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans said in a statement. “In place since 2002, they have transformed the smaller bucks that once dominated our deer harvests into a buck population that is the envy of deer hunters everywhere.”

The season’s antlerless deer harvest, at 260,400 animals, also was notable, according to game officials, who revealed it was the largest since 2004-05, when 284,910 antlerless deer were taken.

Of the deer bagged statewide in 2020-21, bow hunters took more than a third, with 160,480 kills. And those hunting with muzzleloaders bagged 28,260.