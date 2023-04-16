BENEZETTE, Elk County — The most cherished springtime outdoors prize in Pennsylvania used to be a trout or gobbler turkey. Now it just may be finding a massive antler shed by an elk.

Fueled by a COVID-19 burst of outdoors activity and a social media blitz of posts when sheds are found in elk country, thousands are descending on woods and fields from late February through April, hoping to find “Pennsylvania gold” — the annual castoffs of bone and one of nature’s best sculptures.

Each side can measure 3 to 4 feet and weigh upward of 15 pounds.

Once an extreme-sport ritual for locals, the hunt for elusive and intrinsically beautiful elk antlers has taken on a treasure-hunt stampede and become intensely competitive in parts of Elk, Cameron, Clearfield, Clinton and Potter counties and five others.

“It’s the ultimate Easter egg hunt for adults,” says Tom Benjamin, of Lititz, who caught the shed antler bug about six years ago. “I have no idea why finding these things are so exciting to me, but it is a thrill.”

“Shed hunting is a pastime you can do with any age. It’s a great family fun activity. You don’t need a license and you can go any time of year,” adds Ben Porkolab, conservation education coordinator for the Keystone Elk Country Alliance.

Benjamin, 57, goes up to his hunt camp in Clearfield County three or four times each spring to scour for sheds in the woods and fields on state forest land, state game lands and private properties.

He’s found two so far. The first was the softball-size base of a mature bull with the main beam broken off. A friend found the other side more than 2 miles away.

“Some people go right to them every time with no effort whatsoever,” he marvels. “And then you get guys like me who beat the bushes and push through laurel and look for bedding and find them occasionally. They’re incredibly hard to see at times. There are a lot of things out there that look exactly like it. Grabbing a horn is a big deal.”

Troy Lawrence, a shed hunter who owns, along with his wife, Sarah, the Morning Mist Bed & Breakfast that caters to elk groupies in Benezette, the heart of elk country, estimates it takes, on average, 400 hours of walking to find a shed. “I know many that have never found one,” he says. “It’s not an easy sport.”

Last spring, Benjamin was driving an all-terrain vehicle through the woods and spotted a shed from a distance. Incredulous, he put the vehicle in park and sprinted to the prize, as if someone would beat him to it.

Actually, that is not a paranoid fear. Finding sheds has become so competitive that it is not unusual for a bull in the spring to have legions of fans scoping his every move from roadside vehicles or by those with binoculars in the woods, waiting for him to drop one side of antlers. If he shows up the next day without one or both sides of antlers, there can be a scurry of people into the woods to scour the area.

Sometimes it’s a footrace to see who can grab the shed first.

“Even your friends aren’t your friends anymore. It’s that serious in shed season around here. There are a lot of people who aren’t friends anymore because of it,” says Russ Gleixner, of St. Marys, who is considered perhaps the dean of shed hunters in elk country.

Gleixner, a 40-year-old machinist, goes shed hunting at least six days a week from late February through April, walking — hard walking — up to 15 miles at a time. He’s missed weddings and family gatherings because of his interest.

He’s found five antlers so far this spring, including two matched sets where the bull dropped both sides close together. He found four of the five sheds in a mere five days of scouring. Yet, he’s tallied 250 miles of hard walking without a single shed. He’s found several dozen sheds over the last 10 years or so.

“I guess it’s the challenge,” he says of why it keeps his interest. “It’s not easy. It’s very difficult. It takes a lot of miles and a lot of time. Fortunately, I have both. Every time you find one keeps you coming back for more.”

Everyone wants an edge and not all are legal. Jeremy Banfield, the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s elk biologist, says citations for illegal feeding of elk goes up each year in the spring as people throw out corn to try to keep bulls around until they drop their antlers.

Banfield urges shed hunters to avoid pushing elk as their fat reserves are at their lowest point after a long winter. And to respect private property. No trespassing means no trespassing.

Bryan Hales, owner of Elk County Outfitters, says he’s seen people walk backward in the snow to throw other shed hunters off track. He knows of people who park their vehicles miles from where they actually intend to hunt to thwart followers.

“You have no friends during shed season. It’s a pretty tight-lipped and secretive thing,” he says.

Gleixner has had to use his wife’s car to drive to his favorite spots to throw off competing shed hunters who at times have taken to following his truck. He’s had competitors track him in the snow. He says shed hunting has become so popular in recent years that the numbers of people in the woods now rivals deer-hunting season.

“I know guys that use night vision goggles to keep tabs on bulls. That’s how competitive it gets and serious,” adds Eric McCarthy, owner of Big Bull Outfitters, which offers guided elk shed searches. “It’s definitely a game of strategy and not just stumbling through the woods. There have been quite a few altercations in the middle of the woods over antlers.”

Some people arrive before daybreak to be the first to search a field where bulls had been hanging out, not knowing that someone else has scoured the field in the middle of the night with spotlights.

Some people enlist the aid of their dogs to find sheds, training them to recognize the smell of elk antlers and to fetch.

“I know guys who camp in the woods and follow bulls when they find blood in their bed,” Lawrence adds. The tissue around the base of a bull’s antlers bleeds as it degenerates and allows antlers to fall off.

Why do male elk lose their antlers every spring anyway?

Longer days signal the brain to start decreasing blood levels and reducing levels of testosterone, a male hormone. The drop results in the antlers falling off, almost immediately followed by growing a new, larger set.

Antlers aren’t directly needed for elk survival, but they clue females to a healthy male and help the bull rise up the pecking order among his brethren.

Elk drop their antlers later than whitetail deer. Most whitetails lose their antlers in January and February. So shed hunters may find both whitetail and elk castoffs in the spring.

When one side drops, the other usually follows closely, sometimes within sight of each other. In recent weeks, Gleixner has found one matched set 10 feet apart and another separated by more than a mile.

Although finding a shed elk antler in Pennsylvania takes a lot of walking and time, and the odds are mainly against you, keep in mind that there are a healthy number of antlers lying around out there somewhere.

The Game Commission’s Banfield says a recent aerial survey counted more than 400 bulls of various sizes in Pennsylvania. That’s 800 sheds in the offing. Moreover, shed guru Gleixner estimates that 30% to 40% of the sheds he and his friends find each spring are from previous years. Porkolab ventures, “I would be willing to say a majority of antlers that are shed in the woods are never found.”

Also keep in mind that elk often don’t follow established trails like whitetails do and they wander a lot in March and April looking for food in the woods, before green-up moves them into open grazing areas. So inside information goes only so far. Gleixner estimates 95% of the sheds he’s found have been on public land. Cover a lot of ground and luck just may bring you a souvenir of a lifetime.

If you want to see some of the sheds found around Pennsylvania, check out the Shed Hunting Pennsylvania group on Facebook. You’ll see mostly whitetail sheds but also elk antler finds.

If you decide to look for yourself, first check out the Elk Country Visitor Center in Benezette. Get psyched by viewing mounted elk, a collection of shed antlers and tips from staff. Winslow Hill, where the facility is located, is also one of the top spots for seeing elk year-round. Educators usually hold two seminars each in February and March on tips for finding shed antlers.

Ad Crable is an LNP | LancasterOnline outdoors writer. Email him at acrable@lnpnews.com.