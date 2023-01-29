The Pennsylvania Game Commission this weekend worked to propose hunting seasons and bag limits for the 2023-24 hunting year.

The full slate of offerings will come up for final votes this spring.

A big part of the agency’s proposal, obviously, focuses on deer hunting, since Pennsylvania offers an array of deer-hunting seasons — archery, muzzleloader, firearms — every year.

We don’t yet know how the 2022-23 deer season went in terms of harvest numbers. Those figures typically are released in March.

Seasons and bag limits for the coming year typically are finalized shortly after the previous year’s deer harvest figures are announced.

While we wait for those figures, and to see what the 2023-34 deer season in Pennsylvania will look like, let’s take a look at where Pennsylvania stands in comparison to other states across the country.

The National Deer Association each year publishes its annual deer report, which studies a variety of deer hunting metrics in every state that has deer hunting.

Its 2022 report, which is the most recent, includes figures from the 2020 season. The 2023 report, using 2021 data, will be published later this year.

The National Deer Association is a rebranded iteration of the Quality Deer Management Association, which is a nonprofit, national organization dedicated to “ensuring the future of wild deer, wildlife habitat and hunting,” the group’s website states.

According to the association, 2020 was a record year in terms of the buck harvest across the U.S., with hunters taking 3.04 million bucks. That’s the first time the buck harvest has passed 3 million since the national deer report was first published in 2009.

For that figure, the association uses deer harvest numbers from 37 states in the Northeast, Southeast and Midwest regions, since that’s where whitetails are the predominant deer species in the U.S.

In 28 of those states, the buck kill rose from 2019 to 2020 – including Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania’s buck kill of 174,780 ranked third among the 37 states, trailing the 449,933 shot in Texas and the 219,387 taken in Michigan.

Not surprisingly, the fewest were shot in Rhode Island, where hunters took 1,148 bucks in 2020.

Pennsylvania’s total buck harvest calculates to 3.9 bucks per forested square mile. That’s tied with Michigan and Delaware for the most bucks taken per square mile in the U.S.

However, the 2020 buck kill in Pennsylvania was in the bottom half of the 37 states in one calculation.

One of the metrics the deer association analyzes is the number of bucks taken per 100 hunters, just to get a sense of success rates.

In Pennsylvania, 26 bucks were shot in 2020 per 100 hunters. Only 13 of the 37 states posted lower per-100-hunters tallies.

The lowest was Maine with 9 bucks per 100 hunters. The highest was Mississippi with 74.

Among Northeast states, Pennsylvania’s total was right at the average of 25 bucks per 100 hunters.

Maine, again, was the lowest, while Maryland and Virginia were tied at the top with 51 bucks per 100 hunters.

When it comes to the age of the antlered bucks taken, the data for Pennsylvania is limited.

The Game Commission estimates the number of bucks that are 1.5 years old, and then all others are simply classified as older than 1.5.

In 2020, 36% of the Pennsylvania buck harvest was made up of bucks 1.5 years old. That’s basically the same as it was the previous two years, according to the deer association.

So we can assume the other 64% of the buck harvest was made up of bucks older than 1.5, but we have no further breakdown by age.

The average for the Northeast was 33%.

Age is one of the most important factors needed for bucks to grow large antlers.

Most of the 37 states that had age data on their bucks had lower percentages of 1.5-year-old bucks. In other words, more of the bucks killed in those states were older.

And some states had some pretty impressive numbers.

In Oklahoma, 83% of the bucks killed in 2020 were 3.5 and older, as compared to 8% that were 1.5.

In Louisiana, 82% were 3.5 and older, as compared to 9% that were 1.5.

When it comes to antlerless harvests in 2020, Pennsylvania’s 260,400 ranked second among the 37 states studied only to Texas, where hunters took 402,515 antlerless deer.

Rhode Island again was last with 1,064 antlerless deer taken.

An antlerless deer, of course, is a doe, a button buck or a buck that has dropped its antlers.

Within the Northeast region, Pennsylvania’s 2020 doe kill was nearly double the next closest. New York was second in the region with 137,557 antlerless deer taken.

Pennsylvania was tops among the 37 states for its number of antlerless deer taken per forested square mile, with 5.8.

Delaware and Maryland were tied for second with 5.1 deer taken per square mile.

One of the metrics buck hunters want where they hunt is a low percentage of fawns in the antlerless harvest because when fawns are shot, button bucks are sure to be part of the mix.

Dead button bucks never produce antlers of any size.

Pennsylvania ranks high among the NDA study states for the percentage of fawns that make up our antlerless harvest. Only two states have higher percentages.

Maine was tops, with 37% of its antlerless harvest being fawns. Ohio was next, with 36%, and Pennsylvania and Missouri tied for third at 32%.

The average for the Northeast region is 25%.

By comparison, in Kansas, only 4% of the 2020 antlerless kill was fawns, and that number was 8% in both Louisiana and Mississippi.

When it comes to how we kill our deer in Pennsylvania, archery kills are rising, while firearm kills are falling.

Breaking down the 2020 kill by weapon, 37% of the deer fell to archery gear, 57% to shotguns, rifles and pistols and 6% to muzzleloaders.

In 2018, 30% of the deer were taken by bowhunters, 64% by firearms hunters and 6% by muzzleloader hunters.

As crossbows have become more widely accepted, more accurate and more powerful, most Northeast states showed similar increases in their bow kills as compared to other weapons.

Pennsylvania continues to be a hotbed for deer hunting in the U.S., although we did lose some hunters from 2016-20.

Pennsylvania’s 663,000 deer hunters in 2020 ranked second only to Texas, which had 770,717 deer hunters.

Wisconsin was third with 620,888.

The 2020 deer-hunter population in Pennsylvania was down 5.3% from the 700,000 recorded by DNA in 2016.

In 2020, 334,000 Pennsylvania deer hunters identified themselves as bowhunters, 576,000 were gun hunters and 81,000 were muzzleloader hunters.

Those numbers combined add up to more than 663,000, which indicates several hunters claim to be part of two or all three of the groups.

