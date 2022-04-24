Wild trout are more fun to catch than stocked trout.

There. I said it.

I understand there is a place for stocked trout in Pennsylvania. There would be hardly any trout fishing in Lancaster County without stocked trout.

But give me a choice between a 16-inch stocked brown trout and a 16-inch wild brown, and I will pick that wild fish every time.

They tend to be pickier about what lures they’ll hit. They are more affected by changes in weather and water conditions.

Simply put, they’re harder to catch, but when you do hook into one, you’d better be prepared for the fight of your life.

Section 3 of Penns Creek is a seven-mile stretch of the 81-mile-long limestone stream between Coburn and Poe Paddy State Park east of State College.

It is home to one of the most dense populations of wild brown trout found on any stream in Pennsylvania.

So thick are the wild trout in this stretch of Penns Creek that it hasn’t been stocked since 1992. The four miles of stream just below Section 3 haven’t been stocked in 50 years because of the ample population of wild browns.

For decades prior to 2014, anglers fishing Section 3 of Penns Creek were allowed to keep two trout per day during the open season as long as they measured at least 14 inches long.

In an attempt to protect big trout on the world-famous stream, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission in 2014 changed the minimum legal size on Section 3 to a slot limit.

SInce then, anglers have been allowed to keep two trout per day as long as the fish measure between 7 and 12 inches.

Big trout must be released after catching.

According to a study by the Fish and Boat Commission in 2019, the new slot limit has been a hit with anglers and has helped boost big fish numbers.

The study showed what any angler on Section 3 of Penns sees in terms of angler harvest. Most anglers don’t keep any.

Twenty years ago, I’d see the occasional angler keep a trout or two on Section 3. Today, that just doesn’t happen.

Biologists shocked stretches of Section 3 before the slot limit was imposed in 2014 and then again in 2019.

They found the catch rate of big brown trout measuring 16 inches and over skyrocketed.

Seems logical. Protect the big trout and you’ll have more of them.

And so it’s also no surprise that angler surveys show strong favoritism for the slot limit.

I have fished Section 3 of Penns Creek for about 30 years. There have always been good-sized trout there measuring 15 inches and up.

But before 2014, those fish hit the end of my line sporadically. I could spend four days fishing there and catch none that size, or I might catch a couple.

Two weeks ago, I was amazed at the number of solid trout my fishing partners and I caught on Section 3.

We caught many over the course of three days, and fishing conditions were OK, but not great.

I caught two browns measuring about 16 inches one evening on dry flies, and each trout took about 15 minutes to land.

They put up incredible fights that I seriously thought would end only if I fell down or if my leader snapped.

Point being, the number of big trout we encountered struck me as a noticeable improvement over trips from 10-15 years ago.

I figured the new slot limit might be responsible for that, but I didn’t know until after returning home from Penns Creek about the 2019 electrofishing survey done by the Fish and Boat Commission.

Turns out the slot-limit rule on Penns Creek was deemed so successful by the agency that it created a Trout Slot Limit regulation program that officially hit the books Jan. 1.

The program has two subprograms – All-Tackle Trout Slot Limit and Artificial Lures Only Trout Slot Limit.

“The subprograms outlined in this published proposed rulemaking will provide the Commission with the ability to select the most appropriate tackle option to achieve biological and social objectives for each water considered for inclusion in the program and provide an opportunity to evaluate the effects of different terminal tackle types,” the agency’s notice of proposed rulemaking stated in the Pennsylvania Bulletin.

Penns Creek Section 3 will fall under the All-Tackle program starting Jan. 1, 2023, since bait and artificials are allowed for use there.

No other waters have been identified yet to be part of Pennsylvania’s new Trout Slot Limit Program, but state officials expect that to change going forward, given the success of the Penns Creek Section 3 experiment.