The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission wants to crack down on problems caused by nighttime bowfishing, which has become extremely popular on the lower Susquehanna River in recent years.

“The biggest complaint law enforcement receives is the number of houses being lit up from this activity,” said Col. Clyde Warner, director of the agency’s Bureau of Law Enforcement.

Excessive noise from the generators that power the special lights used for bowfishing is another common complaint the Fish and Boat Commission hears.

And according to agency officials, most complaints about bowfishing in Pennsylvania come from the South-Central Region, which includes Lancaster and York counties under the Fish and Boat Commission’s division of the state.

“Primarily on the Susquehanna River seems to be where the bulk of the complaints are coming from with fixed properties on the shoreline,” Warner said.

The lower Susquehanna River — particularly from Washington Boro north to Harrisburg — is one of the most popular areas in Pennsylvania for bowfishing, and there are lots of homes and camps along the river in that stretch.

At their annual winter meeting last month, the Fish and Boat Commission members gave preliminary approval to three new rules aimed at bowfishing.

First is to make bowfishing, spearing and gigging illegal on all special regulation trout waters, such as those classified as Catch and Release All Tackle, Delayed Harvest Artificial Lures Only and Trophy Trout All Tackle, among others.

In Lancaster County, those waters would be the Catch-and-Release, Fly-Fishing Only sections of Donegal Creek and West Branch Octoraro Creek.

The goal of that rule is to minimize conflicts between bow anglers and trout anglers on waters designated especially for trout fishing.

The second rule under consideration would outlaw the use of generators with a noise level that exceeds 90 decibels while bowfishing on boats. To measure noise, a decibel meter would be held right next to the boat at least 4 feet above the water.

According to Warner, 90 decibels is the maximum allowed noise for boat motors, and the proposed test to measure generator noise is the same test mentioned under the law for measuring the noise of boat motors.

Boats specially outfitted for bowfishing have a series of lights mounted to the sides and front to illuminate the water around the boat where anglers shoot arrows at fish.

To power those lights, boat operators often employ gas-powered generators, which can be noisy.

The third proposed rule would declare, under the section of state law that speaks about bowfishing gear, that it is unlawful to shine a light from any kind of watercraft directly upon any occupied building or boat.

And here’s where the proposed rules get a little sticky.

Technically, it’s already illegal to do that under the section of state law that talks about boating lights.

“It is unlawful for a boat operator to use docking lights while underway, except when docking and the boat is traveling at slow, no wake speed and is within 100 feet of approaching a dock, a mooring buoy or the shoreline,” the law states.

Under the law, a spotlight is defined as a “docking light.”

What the Fish and Boat Commission wants to do is call attention to illegal light shining under the section of rules pertaining to bowfishing, given the unique lights used for that activity.

Ideally, boats with lights specially rigged for bowfishing only shine light downward. But sometimes they cast light horizontally across the water.

In other situations, anglers simply shine spotlights on the areas where they are looking for fish.

In both situations, light can be shined onto houses or at other boats.

Given that lights are an important part of navigating on the water at night, anyone operating a boat should know the laws associated with those lights.

But having rules about lights contained within the law’s discussion of bowfishing gear should make it easier for bowfishing anglers to find and understand those rules, Fish and Boat Commission officials said.

However, some commissioners at the board’s January meeting said they fear adding the new lights rule under the section of the law that talks about bowfishing could create the impression that shining lights on a house is legal as long as you aren’t bowfishing.

“Why not make it illegal to do this no matter what you’re doing?” Commissioner Daniel Pastore asked.

While they approved the new rules as proposed, the commissioners agreed they might need to adjust the wording of the proposal before taking a final vote. That could happen at the board’s next meeting in April.

Also, they said they want to gather public comment on what’s proposed to see if any recommendations come from the angling community.

What is not likely to change, the commissioners agreed, is the spirit of the new rules, which are designed to reduce problems and conflicts associated with bowfishing.

Bowfishing for snakeheads

Northern snakeheads are an invasive species gradually working their way into Pennsylvania’s waterways.

The aggressive, toothy predators have been found in the Delaware River and Susquehanna River basins, and each year seem to yield sightings of the “Frankenfish” in new waters.

They are not native to Pennsylvania. They compete with native species for food and habitat. State fisheries managers don’t want them here.

There is no closed season or creel limit for snakeheads. In fact, the Fish and Boat Commission’s recommendation if you do catch one is to kill it.

Given those parameters, you’d think the agency would have no problem adding snakeheads to the list of fish that can be taken with bowfishing gear.

Currently, bowfishing is limited to the taking of carp, suckers and catfish.

At the agency’s January board meeting, Kris Kuhn, director of the Fish and Boat Commission’s Bureau of Fisheries, said there have been discussions about allowing the taking of snakeheads by bow anglers.

But fisheries managers don’t support it.

The primary concern, Kuhn said, is anglers confusing snakeheads with another fish that is native to Pennsylvania.

“Bowfins are often misidentified as snakeheads, so a concern there is with bowfins being shot by mistake,” he said.

Also, Kuhn said there can be unintended consequences when a species is identified for a particular form of fishing.

Sometimes, he said, that creates subgroups within the angling community that are dedicated to that species.

Those ardent fans might be interested in moving that specific species to certain waters for their own benefit. It is illegal to move live snakeheads from one water to another in Pennsylvania.

Lastly, Kuhn said, the primary watershed where snakeheads are found in Pennsylvania is the lower Delaware River.

And bowfishing snakeheads there would do little to curb their numbers.

“We want to promote the take of snakeheads,” Kuhn said. “But given the area where their population is the highest and most dense, bowfishing would have little to no population effect on them.

“It would lead to no appreciable reduction in the population there.”

P.J. Reilly is an LNP | LancasterOnline outdoors writer. Email him at preilly@lnpnews.com.