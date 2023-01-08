Two decades-old small plane crashes in remote mountainous spots of Pennsylvania that killed seven Lancaster County residents are getting new visitors, with the later one thanks to a popular pastime.

Since April, the 1982 crash site in Potter County’s Hammersley Wild Area in which four members of the Burkholder family died has been sought out as a destination by outdoors treasure-hunters participating in geocaching.

Billed as the world’s largest treasure-hunting game, geocaching includes more than 3 million containers with logbooks and usually small trinkets hidden around the world in about 190 countries. From the official geocaching app, found online at geocaching.com, anyone can get GPS coordinates to guide them to the general vicinity of a cache.

On July 14, 1982, a small blue and white single-engine Cessna took off from Wellsville, New York, en route to Lancaster via Chambersburg. Aboard was the pilot, 44-year-old Will Burkholder, his 17-year-old son, Charles, both of Ephrata, his cousin, Glen Burkholder, 39, and Glen’s 12-year-old son, Larry, both of Stevens.

Both older Burkholders were farmers and were reportedly returning from a family hunting trip in upstate New York.

The plane was found two days after it went missing on a ridge near Cross Fork in southern Potter County in one of the state’s most remote areas. The pilot had reported thunderstorms were ahead of him before radio contact was lost, according to news reports at the time.

That fall, a southern Lancaster County resident and his buddy who hunt in the Hammersley Wild Area in Susquehannock State Forest found the crash site. “There is not much written about the crash, but we heard about it and located it. It was easy to see with all the tree tops knocked off,” he recalled.

Crash to geocache

The man, P. Lyn Prange of Quarryville, is an avid geocacher and decided about a year ago to apply to the international geocaching organization for permission to create a “virtual” geocache at the site of the crash, as well as another crash site nearby from Jan. 25, 1997, in which a medical doctor from State College was piloting a plane from Elmira, New York, that crashed at night in a windy snowstorm.

The geocache was created with permission from the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, which manages the state forest. The agency wanted assurances that there would be no hidden containers and that the designation would not bring many people to the sensitive wild area.

The reward for finding virtual geocaches is supposed to be the location itself.

To get credit for finding the geocache, you have to visit both crash sites, post photos from both locations, record the elevation and share something unique you saw at both crash sites. The area is one of the most remote spots in the state and includes a point farthest from any road — 5 miles.

Disrespectful?

To date, only three people have made the trek to both crash sites, which involves up to 142 miles of tough hiking, some of it off trails.

One of them posted a photo of himself on the geocaching website — since deleted — smiling and holding several pieces of wreckage from the Burkholder plane. Another visitor posed beaming with blue and white pieces of the plane behind her. In another photo at the scene of the 1997 crash, a youth is wide-eyed and holds his hands to his face in a mock “Oh no” expression with debris behind him.

Viewing the joviality in a setting of heartbreak, I couldn’t help but wince a little. I wondered if there might be something slightly inappropriate about using a death scene for recreation.

I broached that thought with Prange, the 63-year-old geocacher from Lancaster County who created it. He replied that he does not think directing people to the two beautiful spots is disrespectful.

“I have been past both crash sites lots of times. It’s a solemn area,” Prange said. “It was tragic these crashes happened. I don’t think anybody takes that lightly.

“It is remote — that is the main reason I did it. There wouldn’t be 12 people in 10 years that do it. But those that do will see a great area I love to hunt and hike and camp in.

“I encourage you to hike and visit this virtual cache. It will be the biggest trees you will see in a group in Pennsylvania. That is why I enjoy geocaching — the places it takes me that I would never have heard about.”

That gift of turning people on to a special place is at the heart of the virtual geocache, agreed Beth Katz, a fellow geocacher from Millersville who helped research the plane crashes for the application.

“It’s important for us to know about these wild places,” said Katz, a retired computer science adjunct professor from Millersville University who has created 398 geocaches throughout Pennsylvania over the years.

That being said, she said she would prefer people not pose with parts of the doomed planes.

“I don’t think of them being a smiling kind of thing. If I was there I’d be thinking about the people who died here and that they shouldn’t be forgotten. And they aren’t forgotten by their families.”

Another crash site

The site in Potter County isn’t the only plane crash on remote state lands that killed Lancaster County residents.

In Centre County, some of the 289,000 annual visitors to popular Black Moshannon State Park are no doubt surprised while hiking a backwoods wetlands area on the Moss-Hanne Trail to see a wooden cross erected in 2016 by family members and friends of three Lancaster County residents who died on Dec. 12, 1974, when their plane crashed into a small meadow shortly after take-off from nearby Mid-State Airport.

The simple trailside memorial includes a description of the crash and names the three local victims: Ralph Armstrong, 30, John W. Herr, 37, and John C. Groff, 35.

