When Steve Prescott of Bainbridge goes hiking, he’ll be gone a while.

The peripatetic 58-year-old usually traverses a trail or patched-together loop of trails that stretch 400 to 3,000 miles or more, and he’s gone for months.

Somewhere while hiking the 1,700-mile Great Eastern Trail in 2020, he passed the 20,000-mile mark on his solo foot treks since starting long-distance hiking in 1999.

During that time, he’s tasted all of the country’s great national trails: the 3,028-mile Continental Divide Trail between Canada and Mexico, the lofty 2,650-mile Pacific Crest Trail that also spans the two countries but higher up, the Great Eastern Trail – he is one of only four thru-hikers so far on the fairly new 1,700-mile trail that links nine eastern states – and, of course, the venerable Appalachian Trail and its 2,180 miles from Georgia to Maine. He’s hoofed the entire trail twice, 20 years apart.

And that’s not counting the hundreds of miles he’s traversed since taking up trail running.

Or, the thousands of miles he’s paddled during stints of whitewater kayaking and exploring backwaters for leisurely canoe trips, His favorite: being dropped off by float plane and canoeing 250 miles to the Arctic Ocean on Canada’s remote Copper Mine River. He also paddled the length of both branches of the Susquehanna and the 99-mile Everglades Wilderness Waterway.

A self-proclaimed introvert, you would think Prescott has a firm mantra on what drives him to seek out long-distance trips. But he struggles with trying to put into words the draw that keeps him on the move with his only belongings in a pack on his back.

“I don’t know the answer, but I wish everybody felt good just being with themselves. To me, it’s a luxury to be alone in the wilderness or a river.”

Seeds planted

Prescott grew up on the family farm in Conoy Township that straddles woods, fields and the Susquehanna River. He and five siblings roamed the land, and Prescott remembers taking long walks with his hardworking father after church on Sundays.

“Both my parents liked nature a lot. The wonder that they instilled in us – I guess I just carried it to a different degree,” Prescott says.

His first long trail was thru-hiking the Appalachian Trail, when he was 35, already middle age. He bucked the trend and hiked it from north to south, risking bad weather, but cutting down on the number of other hikers who can sometimes crowd the trail.

Unlike many who undertake the rigors of a continuous hike, Prescott was not dealing with any emotional upheaval or life changes.

“I think what stands out is the freedom of being out there and the simplicity of it,” he recalls. “What drew me there was the nature aspect of it, being with the weather and the wildlife. And there’s the uncertainty of what you will encounter and just being self-sufficient.”

Almost all thru-hikers on the Appalachian Trail take a trail name, or are given one by fellow wanderers. But Prescott resisted. “My name is Steve. I don’t need an alter ego out there,” he says.

Like many who hike the trail, the experience grabbed his psyche. Prescott left his job as director of major events at Clemson University and the next year took on the Pacific Crest Trail and its desert to above-timberline marvels.

Harking back to his farming background, Prescott likes to get up at sunrise and hike to nearly sundown. Though he doesn’t walk particularly fast so as to soak up the beauty all around him, he usually hikes 20 to 25 miles a day.

In all his foot journeys, the worst injury Prescott has suffered has been a bloody ear after tripping on a rocky trail. He’s had giardia from water parasites three times and gotten Lyme disease. But he’s never been mugged, seriously lost or had a really bad encounter with another human being.

He now packs his cellphone to check in with loved ones once a week, but doesn’t use it otherwise. “One of the appeals has always been that nobody knows where I am,” he explains. “It’s difficult to experience that in life now. It’s something I still hold onto from being a kid. It means adventure to me.”

He allowed himself a seven-year gap before giving in to wanderlust again in 2007 and taking on the Continental Divide Trail, the third jewel in the country’s triple crown of long-distance trails and the highest, most remote. It takes nearly a half-year to hike it. Prescott went through two pairs of trail-running shoes, his preferred footwear on trails.

Prescott also returned to his roots in Lancaster County to live in the family homestead and start organic farming. He ran a farmer’s market and Prescott’s Patch, a community supported agriculture vegetable and berry venture, from 2001 until 2018.

These days, semi-retired, Prescott has set a goal of hiking 1,000 miles a year, mostly by stringing together regional trails.

In 2021, he created a 420-mile loop of some of his favorite trails in Pennsylvania, including the Donut Hole Trail, Susquehannock Trail System, Chuck Keiper Trail, Black Forest Trail, Old Sinnemahoning Trail, Quehanna Trail and the Bucktail Path.

He also hiked all 330 miles of the Allegheny Trail along the spine of the mountain range in West Virginia.

This week, Prescott left for a 600-mile medley he put together that starts in New York’s Finger Lakes and will follow various trails, eventually ending in Boiling Springs, Pennsylvania, where Prescott’s brother lives.

It will likely be like so many other long trips he’s taken. He’ll enjoy the random people he’ll meet along the way. And he’ll experience the satisfaction of being alone and the challenge of handling whatever weather comes along.

“Being alone makes you feel vulnerable in a way which I think is good,” he says. “Our senses are heightened with what’s around you.”

