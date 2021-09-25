The Outdoors Calendar publishes submitted information on hunting, fishing, hiking and other outdoors events. Email details to sports@lnpnews.com; send to LNP, Attn: Sports, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328; or call 717-291-8666.

PENNSYLVANIA GAME COMMISSION

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is hosting a National Hunting and Fishing Day Celebration at the agency’s Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area Visitor’s Center to help promote the Commonwealth’s rich natural resource heritage. This event will take place on Sunday, September 26th, from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m., rain or shine.

Instructional demonstrations will be offered on waterfowl calling, fly-tying, wildlife capture techniques, decoy carving, muzzleloader building, planting native species, and falconry, as well as upland and retriever dog demonstrations. There will also be simulated, live fire and archery shooting stations and a catch and release, “learn to fish” station for youth, courtesy of the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission. The Department of Conservation and Natural resources will also be on site to talk about leave no trace camping and hunting.

Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area is located two miles south of Kleinfeltersville, near the Lancaster and Lebanon County lines. For GPS navigation, the street address for the Middle Creek Visitors Center is: 100 Museum Road, Stevens PA 17578. For more information, contact Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area at 717-733-1512.

LANCASTER COUNTY BIRD CLUB

• Normal schedule has resumed: For 2021-22, field trips have recently resumed. Also, club meetings will be held monthly on the second Thursday, September through April, at 7 p.m. at the Farm & Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road, Lancaster. They are open to the public free of charge. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for further information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

LANCASTER COUNTY PARKS ENVIRONMENTAL EDUCATION

• A complete list: All programming is available online at lancastercountyparks.org. Participants may register by telephone at 717-295-2055 or online. For the safety of participants and staff, programs have been planned to comply with current CDC and PA Department of Health mitigation guidelines for COVID-19.

LANCASTER KENNEL CLUB

The Lancaster Kennel Club presents its annual Agility Trials on Oct. 2 and 3, Admission is free for the event held under roof at “In the Net”, 798 Airport Road, Palmyra PA 17078.Trials start at 8 a.m. each day and continue until midafternoon. There are approximately 350 dogs scheduled each day to compete in two rings.

To find out more about agility, visit http://www.akc.org/events/agility/. Visit http://www.lancasterkennelclub.org for the latest information and vendor list or Like Lancaster Kennel Club on Facebook. NOTE: Only dogs entered in the competition may be on site. COVID PROTOCOLS IN PLACE: MASKS MUST BE WORN INSIDE “IN THE NET

SUNDAY, SEPT. 26

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m.(departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of about 5-6 strenuous miles at Otter Creek. Participants should socially distance and take appropriate COVID-19 precautions. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: Golden Eagle Hikers (over age 50) are invited for a two- to three-mile hike at a gentler pace among the trees of the Governor Dick forest beginning at 1:30 p.m. The trails are rocky and hilly. Bring water for the he hike, which is free. Governor Dick Environmental Center is located at 3283 Pinch Rd. in Mount Gretna. For questions, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 28

• Lancaster County Parks: Naturalist Rachel Albright will host an adult only fun fall facts trivia night. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call (717) 295-2055 to prepay the $3 fee by noon on Monday, September 27.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 29

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold public trap shooting practice from 5-7 p.m. each Wednesday, weather permitting, unless otherwise posted. For information, call 717-917-3174 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 30

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, OCT. 2

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: Story Forest will be held at 10:30 a.m. for children up to age 10. Hear a story about a famous bear and learn what black bears do to survive the winter. Fee applies. Governor Dick Environmental Center is located at 3283 Pinch Rd. in Mount Gretna. For questions, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold public trap shooting practice from 10 a.m. to noon each Saturday. For information, call 717-917-3174 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

SUNDAY, OCT. 3

• Quittapahilla Audubon Society: Fritz Heilman (717-273-0487) will lead a hike for observation of of flora and fauna at Swatara State Park. Meet at 2:30 p.m. at the Trout Run Trailhead parking lot.

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: Join the "Walk in Penn's Woods" event at 1:30 p.m. This is a statewide program. Learn about forest management practices and how birds respond. Governor Dick Environmental Center is located at 3283 Pinch Rd. in Mount Gretna. For questions, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 6

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold public trap shooting practice from 5-7 p.m. each Wednesday, weather permitting, unless otherwise posted. For information, call 717-917-3174 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, will hold a club meeting, set for the first Wednesday of each month (second Wednesday in December), beginning at 7:30 p.m. For information, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

THURSDAY, OCT. 7

• Lancaster County Parks: Naturalist Ann Strauss will teach participants ages 11-17 how to turn a bottle into a bottle rocket. Each participant will need to bring an empty two-liter bottle to launch. The class will be held in the environmental center field. Parents may drop off children but must first see sign a release waiver. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call (717) 295-2055 to register and prepay the $4 fee by noon on Oct. 6.

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, OCT. 9

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, will hold a 50-target trap shoot from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Cost is $18. Hot dogs and drinks will be available. For information, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 13

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold public trap shooting practice from 5-7 p.m. each Wednesday, weather permitting, unless otherwise posted. For information, call 717-917-3174 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

THURSDAY, OCT. 14

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold its monthly meeting, held on the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 7 p.m. For information, go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SUNDAY, OCT. 17

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will conduct a Basic Pistol Course, designed for individuals who have limited or no experience with a handgun. This eight-hour course will teach beginning shooters the fundamental skills needed to own and use a handgun safely and responsibly. It will include instruction in the classroom and on the pistol range. The course will be conducted by NRA-certified pistol instructors. Minors are welcome when accompanied by parent or guardian. Fees for the course are $110 for club members and $130 for non-members. The fee covers course materials and instruction. Due to the nature of the program, class size is limited to eight participants. To register for this course, send a check in the appropriate amount to Scott Deiter, 1509 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Make check payable to Conewago Rod and Gun Club and be sure to indicate on the check that it is payment for the Basic Pistol Course. Also include class date, student name and email address. Contact the instructor via email at training@conewagogunclub.org for any questions. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

MONDAY, OCT. 18

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold its monthly meeting, held on the third Monday of each month, starting at 7:30 p.m.. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

TUESDAY, OCT. 19

• Quittapahilla Audubon Society: Fritz Heilman (717-273-0487) will lead a walk along the Lebanon Valley Rail to Trail at Jonestown for the observation of flora and fauna. Meet at 9 a.m. at the Jonestown trailhead.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 20

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold public trap shooting practice from 5-7 p.m. each Wednesday, weather permitting, unless otherwise posted. For information, call 717-917-3174 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

THURSDAY, OCT. 21

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 26

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold public trap shooing practice from 5-7 p.m. each Wednesday, weather permitting, unless otherwise posted. For information, call 717-917-3174 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

THURSDAY, OCT. 27

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 3

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold public trap shooting practice from 5-7 p.m. each Wednesday, weather permitting, unless otherwise posted. For information, call 717-917-3174 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

THURSDAY, NOV. 4

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 10

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold public trap shooting practice from 5-7 p.m. each Wednesday, weather permitting, unless otherwise posted. For information, call 717-917-3174 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

THURSDAY, NOV. 11



• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 17

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold public trap shooting practice from 5-7 p.m. each Wednesday, weather permitting, unless otherwise posted. For information, call 717-917-3174 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

THURSDAY, NOV. 18



• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 24

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold public trap shooting practice from 5-7 p.m. each Wednesday, weather permitting, unless otherwise posted. For information, call 717-917-3174 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

THURSDAY, NOV. 25



• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

WEDNESDAY, DEC 1

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold public trap shooting practice from 5-7 p.m. each Wednesday, weather permitting, unless otherwise posted. For information, call 717-917-3174 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

THURSDAY, DEC. 2



• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.