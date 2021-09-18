The Outdoors Calendar publishes submitted information on hunting, fishing, hiking and other outdoors events. Email details to sports@lnpnews.com; send to LNP, Attn: Sports, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328; or call 717-291-8666.

LANCASTER COUNTY BIRD CLUB

• Normal schedule has resumed: For 2021-22, field trips have recently resumed. Also, club meetings will be held monthly on the second Thursday, September through April, at 7 p.m. at the Farm & Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road, Lancaster. They are open to the public free of charge. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for further information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

LANCASTER COUNTY PARKS ENVIRONMENTAL EDUCATION

• A complete list: All programming is available online at lancastercountyparks.org. Participants may register by telephone at 717-295-2055 or online. For the safety of participants and staff, programs have been planned to comply with current CDC and PA Department of Health mitigation guidelines for COVID-19.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 19

• Lancaster Kennel Club: The club, in collaboration with Lancaster County Pet Magazine and East Hempfield Township, will present its annual "Responsible Dog Ownership Day" at Amos Herr Park, Landisville. Meet LKC members, the breeds they own, and see canine related demonstrations, including Mike Lombardo and his disc dog demo and the Lancaster County Sheriff's Department K-9 Unit. The events are part of the 41st annual Amos Herr Community Festival. The LKC program, which will be located next to the bocce courts, starts at 11 a.m. and ends with "Meet the Breeds," which begins at 2 p.m. The full schedule can be viewed at www.lancasterkennelclub.org. Rain date is September 26.

• Conewago Bass Fishing Open Series: A buddy/team tournament will be held on the Conowingo reservoir (Dorsey Park Ramps). Registration begins at 5:30 am and the launch will begin at safe light. There is a $100 entry fee and an optional $10 Lunker pot. Check the Susquehanna Fishing Tackle of Columbia FaceBook page or call 717-380-4171 for more details.

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m.(departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of about 5 moderate miles at Welsh Mountain Nature Preserve. Participants should socially distance and take appropriate COVID-19 precautions. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, will hold a 40-target 3-D shoot in conjunction with Paradise Archers, a local chapter of Christian Bowhunters. Set for 7 a.m.-1 p.m., the cost is $10. Breakfast and lunch will be served. For information, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

MONDAY, SEPT. 20

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold its monthly meeting, held on the third Monday of each month, starting at 7:30 p.m.. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 21

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold a .22 Fun Shoot starting at 6 p.m. and ending at dusk. Open to the public, shooters must supply a working, safe 22-caliber rifle and ammo, as well as eye and ear protection. A safety meeting will be held for all prior to the shoot. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org or contact Ralph Carruthers at 717-629-5082.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 22

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold public trap shooting practice from 5-7 p.m. each Wednesday, weather permitting, unless otherwise posted. For information, call 717-917-3174 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 23

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 25

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold public trap shooting practice from 10 a.m. to noon each Saturday. For information, call 717-917-3174 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: Learn about the natural history of the pawpaw tree, what insect uses it for a host, and sample Pennsylvania's largest native fruit on a hike beginning at 10:30 a.m. Free for members, $5 for non members. Governor Dick Environmental Center is located at 3283 Pinch Rd. in Mount Gretna. For questions, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.

• Gentlemen Motorcycle Club: The group, at 937 Lancaster Pike, Quarryville, is having a "house gun only" block shoot from 1-5 pm. $10 entry fee includes lunch and a chance to win a ham. For infromation, contact Jeff at 717-413-6426.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 26

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m.(departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of about 5-6 strenuous miles at Otter Creek. Participants should socially distance and take appropriate COVID-19 precautions. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: Golden Eagle Hikers (over age 50) are invited for a two- to three-mile hike at a gentler pace among the trees of the Governor Dick forest beginning at 1:30 p.m. The trails are rocky and hilly. Bring water for the he hike, which is free. Governor Dick Environmental Center is located at 3283 Pinch Rd. in Mount Gretna. For questions, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 29

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold public trap shooting practice from 5-7 p.m. each Wednesday, weather permitting, unless otherwise posted. For information, call 717-917-3174 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 30

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, OCT. 2

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: Story Forest will be held at 10:30 a.m. for children up to age 10. Hear a story about a famous bear and learn what black bears do to survive the winter. Fee applies. Governor Dick Environmental Center is located at 3283 Pinch Rd. in Mount Gretna. For questions, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold public trap shooting practice from 10 a.m. to noon each Saturday. For information, call 717-917-3174 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

SUNDAY, OCT. 3

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: Join the "Walk in Penn's Woods" event at 1:30 p.m. This is a statewide program. Learn about forest management practices and how birds respond. Governor Dick Environmental Center is located at 3283 Pinch Rd. in Mount Gretna. For questions, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 6

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold public trap shooting practice from 5-7 p.m. each Wednesday, weather permitting, unless otherwise posted. For information, call 717-917-3174 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, will hold a club meeting, set for the first Wednesday of each month (second Wednesday in December), beginning at 7:30 p.m. For information, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

THURSDAY, OCT. 7

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, OCT. 9

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, will hold a 50-target trap shoot from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Cost is $18. Hot dogs and drinks will be available. For information, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 13

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold public trap shooting practice from 5-7 p.m. each Wednesday, weather permitting, unless otherwise posted. For information, call 717-917-3174 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

THURSDAY, OCT. 14

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold its monthly meeting, held on the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 7 p.m. For information, go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SUNDAY, OCT. 17

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will conduct a Basic Pistol Course, designed for individuals who have limited or no experience with a handgun. This eight-hour course will teach beginning shooters the fundamental skills needed to own and use a handgun safely and responsibly. It will include instruction in the classroom and on the pistol range. The course will be conducted by NRA-certified pistol instructors. Minors are welcome when accompanied by parent or guardian. Fees for the course are $110 for club members and $130 for non-members. The fee covers course materials and instruction. Due to the nature of the program, class size is limited to eight participants. To register for this course, send a check in the appropriate amount to Scott Deiter, 1509 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Make check payable to Conewago Rod and Gun Club and be sure to indicate on the check that it is payment for the Basic Pistol Course. Also include class date, student name and email address. Contact the instructor via email at training@conewagogunclub.org for any questions. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

MONDAY, OCT. 18

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold its monthly meeting, held on the third Monday of each month, starting at 7:30 p.m.. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 20

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold public trap shooting practice from 5-7 p.m. each Wednesday, weather permitting, unless otherwise posted. For information, call 717-917-3174 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

THURSDAY, OCT. 21

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 26

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold public trap shooing practice from 5-7 p.m. each Wednesday, weather permitting, unless otherwise posted. For information, call 717-917-3174 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

THURSDAY, OCT. 27

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 3

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold public trap shooting practice from 5-7 p.m. each Wednesday, weather permitting, unless otherwise posted. For information, call 717-917-3174 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

THURSDAY, NOV. 4

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 10

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold public trap shooting practice from 5-7 p.m. each Wednesday, weather permitting, unless otherwise posted. For information, call 717-917-3174 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

THURSDAY, NOV. 11



• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 17

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold public trap shooting practice from 5-7 p.m. each Wednesday, weather permitting, unless otherwise posted. For information, call 717-917-3174 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

THURSDAY, NOV. 18



• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 24

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold public trap shooting practice from 5-7 p.m. each Wednesday, weather permitting, unless otherwise posted. For information, call 717-917-3174 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

THURSDAY, NOV. 25



• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

WEDNESDAY, DEC 1

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold public trap shooting practice from 5-7 p.m. each Wednesday, weather permitting, unless otherwise posted. For information, call 717-917-3174 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

THURSDAY, DEC. 2



• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.