The Outdoors Calendar publishes submitted information on hunting, fishing, hiking and other outdoors events. Email details to sports@lnpnews.com; send to LNP, Attn: Sports, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328; or call 717-291-8666.

FIREARMS SAFETY

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The organization will conduct firearm safety training, offering a Basic Pistol Course on Oct. 9. All courses are conducted by NRA certified instructors. Due to the nature of these programs, class size is limited to eight participants. Minors are welcome when accompanied by parent or guardian. All K-12 educational staff will receive an 80% discount on these firearm courses. The Basic Pistol Course is designed for individuals who have limited or no experience with a handgun. The eight-hour course will teach beginning shooters the fundamental skills needed to own and use a handgun safely and responsibly. It will include instruction in the classroom and on the pistol range. Contact the instructor via email at training@conewagogunclub.org for any questions and registration information.

QUITTAPAHILLA AUDUBON SOCIETY

• Monthly programs restarting: Beginning in September, the club will resume offerings; however, the location is changing. Programs will now be held at the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 723 Lehman Street, Lebanon, near Monument Park. The church has a well-lit parking lot with ample spaces behind the church off Spruce Street. Enter the church from the parking lot entrance. The programs start at 7 p.m. and are suitable for all ages. Programs and field trips are to be offered most months and are all open to the public, with no registration or fee. For information and updates, visit the QAS website at qasaudubon.org.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 18

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m. (departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 5-6 miles at Spring Valley County Park. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

MONDAY, SEPT. 19

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold its monthly meeting beginning at 7:30 p.m. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 21

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold its monthly meeting from 7:30-8:30 p.m. For information, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 22

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 23

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: Story Forest — Children's story time, activities and craft to learn about bats, Pennsylvania's only flying mammal. Meet at the Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna, at 10:30 a.m. The event is $5 per child, members' children are free. For information, call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 24

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: Learn about Pennsylvania's black bear on a walk in the woods with your favorite stuffed bear (or any stuffed critter). Play games and have a snack along the trail. Meet at the Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna, at 1 p.m. The event is $5 per child, members' children are free. For information, call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com.

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Emily Broich will lead a field trip to Noel Dorwart Park to look for fall migrants at this popular suburban birding location. The park, in East Hempfield Township, is easy walking on well-maintained trails. Meet at 7 a.m. in the parking lot on Good Drive, which is located just north of the railroad crossing and south of Harrisburg Pike. There is a Port-a-John at this location. Contact Broich at 717-333-9146 or emilybroich@gmail.com by 6 p.m. Sept. 23 for questions or to register. Visit the club's website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 25

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: Join the Golden Eagle Hikers (ages 50 and older) to enjoy a slower-paced, 2-3-mile hike over rocky and hilly trails. Meet at the Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna, at 1 p.m. The event is free. For information, call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com.

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Ironville Park raptor watch field trip. Carl Groff will lead the count at a hawk watch that will take place in the Ironville Community Park parking lot off Prospect Road starting at 9:30 a.m. The viewing area is level and comfortable. Bring chairs and a lunch. The site has public restrooms and a pavilion. Target species will include: Broad-winged Hawk, Am. Kestrel, Osprey, Bald Eagle, and Sharp-shinned Hawk. The watch will continue until the flight ends. Come and go as you wish. Binoculars are needed and a spotting scope is helpful. Contact Groff at 717-471-9969 or fledge19@verizon.net by 6 p.m. Sept. 24 for any questions. Prior registration is not required. Visit the club's website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m. (departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of about 5.5 moderate to strenuous miles at Otter Creek. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 28

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Quittapahilla Audubon Society: Photographer Fred Habegger will present “Morning has Broken, ” a look at time-lapse videos and clips from morning scenes near his home and animal sightings along waterways. The program, which is free, will begin at 7 p.m. and will be held at the society's new location (Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 723 Lehman Street, Lebanon). Those attending can park in the lot behind the church and should enter the church from the parking lot entrance. For more info go to http://www.qasaudubon.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 29

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, OCT. 1

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: In the children's "Humpty Dumpty Hike," it seems like Humpty fell during his hike, and his pieces are scattered along the trail. Participants help find all of them and put him back together again while learning aobut the forest. Meet at the Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna, at 11 a.m. Cost is $5 per child (members' children free). For information or to register, call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com.

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Roger Stoner will lead a field trip to Chestnut Grove Natural Area in Manor Township for beginning birders or for individuals who would like to experience birding for the first time. Stoner has binoculars to loan if you needed. Meet at 9 a.m. at the parking lot along Chestnut Grove Road off River Road south of Columbia via Route 441. Contact Stoner at 717-393-9030 for questions or if you plan to attend. Visit the club's website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

SUNDAY, OCT. 2

• Governor Dick Music on the Porch Bluegrass Jam: Pickers welcome. Bring your instruments and a lawn chair. At the Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna, from 1-4 p.m. Call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com for more information.

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m. (departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 4 to 5 moderate miles near Mount Gretna at Governor Dick Park. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 5

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, holds its regular membership meeting on the first Wednesday of each month, beginning promptly at 7:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

THURSDAY, OCT. 6

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

FRIDAY, OCT. 7

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: Full Moon Hike. Experience the forest in moonlight. Bring a flashlight or headlamp for safety. Meet at the Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna, at 8 p.m. For information, call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com.

SATURDAY, OCT. 8

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: In the "Damsels and Dragons" event, guest speaker and dragonfly expert Anthony "Doc" Schoch will teach participants about dragonflies and damselflies. Are these insect dangerous? What good do they do? The event will start inside as to learn about the insects' life cycles. Then participants will drive a half-mile to a neighboring pond to hunt for them or to find signs of them. Meet at the Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna, at 1:30 p.m. For information, call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com.

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Bruce Carl will conduct a “Big Sit” at Middle Creek WMA up the hill on the Conservation Trail overlooking the visitor center (rain date Oct. 9). The event will start before dawn and go into the evening, and the public may stop by at any time to assist with identifying species seen and heard from the 17-foot circle, or just stop by to visit. The Big Sit is an annual international, noncompetitive birding event hosted by Bird Watcher’s Digest and founded by the New Haven (Connecticut) Bird Club. The LCBC is using it as a fundraiser to supplement its annual donations to Middle Creek WMA and LCBC’s youth scholarship program. People may sponsor Carl by pledging an amount for each species identified or by contributing a flat amount. The public is also invited to enlist other individuals to sponsor him or to donate. Donations and pledges are to be paid by personal check, payable to the LCBC. Send donations/pledges to LCBC, P.O. Box 262, Willow Street, PA 17584-0262 and note “Big Sit” in the memo of the check. Contact Carl at 717-368-4824 or hrdabrd@gmail.com for any questions. Visit the club's website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

SUNDAY, OCT. 9

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m. (departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 5.5 moderate to strenuous miles in the vicinity of Camp Mack. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 12

• Cocalico Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 585 Sportsman Road, off Route 897 between Blainsport and Kleinfeltersville, will hold its monthly membership meeting at 7 p.m. It is open to members and guests. For information or a new member application, go online at cocalicosportsmen.org.

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

THURSDAY, OCT. 13

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Club meeting at the Farm & Home Center, at 1383 Arcadia Road, Lancaster, at 7 p.m. Featuring the Pennsylvania Game Commission's Black Bear Program, which handles everything that involves Black Bears in the state. This program, with manager Emily Carrollo, will explore PGC’s Black Bear Program, the basic biology of Black Bears in Pennsylvania, along with discussion on how we can live with bears harmoniously despite increases in human-bear conflict in areas of the bear’s range where the population has made significant recoveries. Visit the club's website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold its monthly meeting, held on the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 7 p.m. Applications for membership are now available for 2023 by going online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org, calling 717-665- 7729 or picking one up at a club activity.

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, OCT. 15

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

SUNDAY, OCT. 16

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m. (departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 5 moderate/strenuous miles at Climbers Run Nature Preserve. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

MONDAY, OCT. 17

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold its monthly meeting beginning at 7:30 p.m. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 19

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold its monthly meeting from 7:30-8:30 p.m. For information, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

THURSDAY, OCT. 20

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, OCT. 22

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

SUNDAY, OCT. 23

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m. (departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 5.2 moderate miles near Mount Gretna at Governor Dick Park. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 26

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

THURSDAY, OCT. 27

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, OCT. 29

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

SUNDAY, OCT. 30

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m. (departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 5.5 moderate/strenuous miles at Cannon Hill and Horseshoe Trail. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 2

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, holds its regular membership meeting on the first Wednesday of each month, beginning promptly at 7:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SUNDAY, NOV. 6

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m. (departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of a length and destination to be announces. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

SUNDAY, NOV. 13

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m. (departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 4.5 easy miles at Granite Run and Overlook Park. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

SUNDAY, NOV. 27

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m. (departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 5 easy miles on the Heritage Rail Trail in York County. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

SUNDAY, DEC. 11

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m. (departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 5 moderate/strenuous miles with one climb at Safe Harbor. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

SUNDAY, DEC. 18

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m. (departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 4.5 easy miles in Noel Dorwart and Long's Parks. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.